The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series is not for the faint of heart: notoriously long-winded and complicated, reboots that produce complex (but often refreshing) reimaginations of the characters and numerous antagonists that easily go from mutant of the week to villain of the year. Time after time after time, live-action adaptations of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have almost given me nightmares from how ugly they were.

Nightmares aside, I was interested when Seth Rogen (“The Boys”) took the reins of the franchise and promised fans the animated movie of a lifetime. I, as an avid fan of more modern TMNT content like the 2012 and 2018 series, walked into the theater praying not to be disappointed, and my prayers were answered. With a genius cast, wonderful visuals and a great new take on the origin story of the heroes in a half shell, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” is one of the best animated movies of this year.

First and foremost, the movie’s animation style is the most captivating part of this entire film, showing dedicated line art and a neon-noir aesthetic often found in urban settings. The unique style of the movie focuses on color and lighting contrast, as the blocky settings and powerful palette make the film stand out from the rest. The character designs are also cartoonish yet intricate, having an elaborate and exaggerated outline of misshapen body parts. This is highlighted by the sheer creativity in the depiction of several classic TMNT mutants, from the interpretation that the mutants all formed at the same time to the ridiculously creative designs of even the most minor villains. From Michelangelo’s (Shamon Brown Jr., “The Chi”) football-shaped head to Superfly’s (Ice Cube, “Straight Outta Compton”) many-legged build to Leatherhead’s (Rose Byrne, “Insidious”) Australian crocodile nature, every individual has their own idiosyncrasies that make up who they are. And don’t even get me started on the adorable yet absolutely goopy turtle tots, which are hilariously grotesque and yet the cutest and most squishable baby turtles one could imagine.

And of course, the new changes to the TMNT’s universe are intriguing and make for a wonderful story. The changes in the origins of the ooze and its effect on humans, Baxter Stockman’s story and how mutants ultimately interact with the Turtles is more than enough to make for another article in and of itself, but the dynamics among the brothers are ultimately about the same as usual. Unlike most recent iterations where Donatello (Micah Abbey, “Cousins for Life”) particularly has a crush on April O’Neil (Ayo Edebiri, “Abbott Elementary”), this time Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu, “The Amazing World of Gumball”) is the one trying to romance her. It’s a refreshing take on Leonardo’s traditionally all-work-no-play personality, where as much as he tries to take after their adopted rat mutant father, Splinter (Jackie Chan, “Rush Hour”), even he is not immune to stereotypical teenage wiles. And similarly to the most recent TMNT iteration “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” April O’Neil is just a Black high schooler interested in journalism who happens to have her world collide with the Turtles. Not only does her closeness in age to the Turtles make her seem like a more relatable character throughout, but it also helps the audience truly feel like this is a teen-oriented movie rather than adult problems with teenage faces slapped over them. Another incredible thing about the film is that it absolves itself from the Smurfette Principle by adding another strong female character, Cynthia Utrom (Maya Rudolph, “Bridesmaids”) into the mix, showing both women’s rights and women’s wrongs.

Of course, everything else goes as one would expect: Raph (Brady Noon, “Good Boys”) has anger issues that he “works on,” Donnie has every nerd stereotype known to man associated with him and Mikey is the chillest turtle mutant one could ever meet. Even so, the new energy that the cast brings into this TMNT iteration was electrifying, leading this movie to possibly have one of the best TMNT casts yet. Especially due to Jeff Rowe (“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”) and Seth Rogen allowing the main four to record together and improvise, leading to major script changes that allowed for much better chemistry between the characters. This, along with the wonderful East Coast hip-hop soundtrack, provide a fun and exhilarating experience throughout the movie.

Even with all of these amazing factors, there have been a few common complaints. For example, some have commented on the cringe that follows when writing teenage slang into a movie. It’s not great to hear the words “rizz” and “sus” used outside the context of one’s friends, but the realistic depiction of how one would expect a teenager around 16 years old to act is something that brings a sense of naivety and lovability to the characters (again, if it’s something a teenager wouldn’t say, then the literal teenagers improvising those lines probably would not have said it). It shows just how much everything they do is with the intention of living their lives to the fullest, trying to bring change however they can conceive it.

Another one of the most significant new additions is the origin story for Splinter and the other mutants, along with how their stories are mirrored as they come together. Splinter and Superfly are explicitly shown to be foils of one another, with both of them caring for nothing but what the ooze gave them when they were mutated. Both had a family, a people to call their own when humanity refused to accept them. But while Superfly sought revenge, Splinter sought safety — he felt less of a need to hurt others in a world that wanted to hurt everything he cared for, deciding to do everything to protect himself instead. The opposing ideals of fight and flight, hurting or being hurt, seemed to be the only two options in such a black-and-white world. However, the Turtles show that there’s a third option of knowing the risks of the human world but choosing to attempt to live their lives as normal teenagers anyways.

“Mutant Mayhem” is an incredibly fun movie with amazing comic-book-like visuals to match. I rarely truly have fun watching a movie, and yet I was actively shaking my friends and laughing my head off as I watched this movie for the first time. They redefine the teenage experience to be something to enjoy and look out for, something to appreciate and strive for, and it was more than refreshing to see. There should be more fun movies back in the theater, and I’m even more excited for the post-credits scene promising another genius movie following this iteration of our four favorite turtles.

