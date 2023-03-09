If a film called “Cocaine Bear” was produced 40ish years ago, it would be made for almost no money by some no-name, underground horror filmmaker confident they were making the next “Citizen Kane.” It would look cheap, have no story or characters of note and would never be considered good on any storytelling or aesthetic level.

But, there would be enough unique editing, camerawork, energy and passion to create a work of art that would be somewhat enjoyable. In 2023, the “Cocaine Bear” we got is an unfunny, unexciting, unpassionate film that feels embarrassed to be a weird, outrageous, campy horror-comedy.

“Cocaine Bear” is a cynical attempt by a Hollywood studio to manufacture a cult B-movie hit, but it lacks the elements that make those films work. Sam Raimi’s “Evil Dead” films, particularly the superior sequels, lean into their goofiness with an endearing sincerity. They may be ridiculous, but by taking themselves way too seriously, the films succeed through their campiness. “Cocaine Bear’s” title, which sparked a viral marketing campaign that will no doubt make it a box office hit, suggests a deranged, over-the-top horror film that is “so bad it’s good.” But director Elizabeth Banks (“Charlie’s Angels”) doesn’t understand that what makes a movie “so bad it’s good” is that it doesn’t know or acknowledge it is bad.

There is an annoying dissonance between “Cocaine Bear’s” content and its aesthetics. It’s weird to say that a movie looks too good, but “Cocaine Bear” has a polished, Hollywood studio sheen that doesn’t mesh with the absurdity of its premise, making its gory violence feels somewhat tame. But this is a movie that desperately needs to be not tame. The movie needs to make the viewer feel like they’re on cocaine, but instead, it feels like being on tranquilizers. It’s so dull that had I not seen it in the middle of the afternoon, “Cocaine Bear” likely would have put me to sleep. The editing needs to be messier and more frenetic. The camera movement needs to be faster and crazier. The entire film needs to feel more disorienting. Instead, the production feels too controlled, lacking the spontaneity of the crazy ’80s horror films it tries to emulate, and so the film can never live up to its insane title’s promise.

Banks might have been the worst choice to direct “Cocaine Bear.” Banks is primarily an actress, and her two previous directorial credits (“Pitch Perfect 2” and “Charlie’s Angels”) are middling studio comedies, neither of which were particularly praised for their direction. With Banks directing, “Cocaine Bear” turns from what could have been a loony horror film into … a middling studio comedy. For a film called “Cocaine Bear,” there is a shockingly large amount of time devoted to characters bantering relative to the minor amount of bear-related mayhem.

Banks isn’t helped by Jimmy Warden’s (“The Babysitter: Killer Queen”) awful script, which gives far too much time and attention to building an ensemble of more than 10 characters, none of whom are particularly complex or funny. Its cast of television B-listers (and the late Ray Liotta (“Goodfellas”) for some reason) doesn’t give the characters any of the depth missing from the script. This enormous ensemble needlessly complicates the film, which must spend an excessive amount of time trying to give every character a complete arc. The film’s attempts at humor are embarrassing, like the plotline devoted to an older male character not wanting the small show dog he mistakenly received because he wanted a bigger, more intimidating, more masculine breed. It expects the absurdity of the premise to keep you laughing every time it is acknowledged. Unfortunately for the film, the line “a bear did cocaine” is not a joke, but the characters sure keep repeating it as if it were.

“Cocaine Bear” is bad. Really bad. Not that the title suggested it would be anything else, but its formal drudgery and audience-winking script keep it even from “so bad it’s good” territory. The film tries to have it both ways — its marketing suggests it is an outrageous “see it to believe it” film, but it also wants to be a story and character driven piece. Once its viral marketing push is over, it will fade from the collective consciousness without enough quality to be reevaluated as an underappreciated classic in the future like so many of the films whose magic it tries to recapture.

