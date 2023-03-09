“Close” is about love: running through a field of flowers, endless hours of laughing and spending so much time with a person that you forget where you end and they begin. Lukas Dhont’s (“Girl”) third feature film follows the relationship between Belgian adolescents Léo (Eden Dambrine, “On est en direct”) and Rémi (Gustav De Waele, debut) over the course of one year and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film.

Léo and Rémi’s connection is infectious. The way they support, tend to and love each other is endlessly wholesome. The two share a bed during sleepovers, frolic through fields of flowers and pedal side-by-side on their daily commute to school. During those awkward middle school years, peers inquire about how Léo and Rémi label themselves. In middle school, a breeding ground for normalized subtle homophobia, the two are put on trial.

Léo, after interrogation by a group of girls at lunch, asserts that the two are merely friends. Rémi does not voice his opinion on the matter — he merely listens, scratches his head and looks around the lunchroom. Rémi is relatively unbothered by this accusation. He continues to lay on Léo’s chest at recess.

But Léo rolls away. Rémi readjusts, once again resting his head on Léo. Léo rolls away again. The two repeat this song and dance until Rémi begrudgingly accepts defeat. The two are drifting apart. Léo goes as far as to break the cherished ritual of their morning bike ride. He stops sleeping over in Rémi’s bed and changes his seat so he’s no longer sitting next to Rémi. Léo trades his sunbathing time with Rémi for a daily soccer game with the popular boys. Léo ends their relationship — be it platonic or romantic — entirely.

Midway through the film, tragedy strikes, and Léo instantly regrets not being there for Rémi. The brisk, dreamlike pacing becomes slow and sluggish. That’s not to say the film’s third act isn’t impactful, but the transition is jarring. Instead of focusing on interactions, the film studies the characters’ reactions. While it’s interesting to follow each character’s emotions, this total change in focus brings viewers out of the story. Early sequences flowed seamlessly from scenes of the boys running through fields to those of the two fooling around with an oboe. At the end of the film, things slow down. A scene featuring Léo eating with Rémi’s family drags on while a shot of Léo sobbing in his bedroom is cut short.

Léo’s dark, painful grief is starkly contrasted by his pursuit of getting back to “normal” — where moments of euphoria aren’t followed by regret and sorrow. Cuts from joyous hockey practices to Léo tossing and turning in bed establish that while life goes on, it won’t be the same. The sorrow carries into the nice moments, and the calmness blends into the pain. Léo’s family farms flowers — a career relying on sunshine but also rain. Without both, their life’s work would be incomplete. “Close” argues that the same is true for life itself. Without the good days and the bad ones, life is stagnant.

Dhont’s depiction of friendship, love and grief is a journey. While we may pretend, no person has a complete understanding of the cyclical nature of friendship, love and loss. “Close” tries not to explain this universally human issue but constructs a world where we may find ourselves — a world woven with chaos, heartbreak and people who pretend to know how you feel. Maybe they do, but it’s unlikely. There is fluidity to feeling. Each moment’s emotion bleeds into the next. Life, much like this film, is a warm hug and a scream into the void all at once. We don’t quite understand yet — we probably never will. That’s okay though. I think we’re getting close.

