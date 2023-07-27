Christopher Nolan’s (“Tenet”) attempt at vanquishing the biopic beast has been long-awaited — and now that “Oppenheimer” is finally here, Nolanites can rest and everyone else can go watch “Barbie.” But against my biopic-loathing expectations, “Oppenheimer” was captivating enough to keep me seated for three hours, without taking a single piss break.

The polar plunge into double-breasted suits, physics jargon and tactful yelling ensures that all three hours of the film are used to confuse, shock and devastate until long after your drive home from the theater. With two non-chronological acts and three hours of shot-reverse-shot drama, Nolan zips between time periods, aspect ratios and colors with dizzying intensity, desperately pasting together some all-encompassing thesis on science, politics, corruption, left-wing academia, death and J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy, “Peaky Blinders), who embodies all of these things. Of course, this is an impossible task — but if anyone has a hankering for morally corrupt, frustratingly obtuse and paradoxical protagonists, it’s Nolan. And Nolan has created a contraption so dense and impossible that no review could spill its guts and label its organs.

The first act, “Fission,” barrels through scientific revelations with a sense of neurotic urgency à la “The Social Network,” crystallizing the shock felt by physicists young and old when the world no longer made sense. Oppenheimer’s academic life is interspersed with visuals resembling grainy physics tutorials: waves propagating through space, particles dancing in light, even my physics professor’s favorite — the double slit experiment — tell us that these wavelike particles (or particle-like waves) are the new ideology. Deceptively simple on a surface level, but impossibly complicated, Oppenheimer is sucked into the black hole of probability and uncertainty and never finds his way back. “Fission” establishes one of the film’s thematic stanchions: The task of extracting possibility from probability, of turning math problems into city-flattening weapons of destruction.

In “Fusion,” Oppenheimer opposes Lewis Strauss (Robert Downey Jr., “Avengers: Endgame”) during his postwar security hearing in grainy black and white. The battle between the two is more of a massacre of megalomania, with Strauss weaponizing Cold War anxieties until Oppenheimer is disgraced into oblivion. Their struggle for power is an illogical mess, circling between desperation and apathy until it collapses in on itself, surrendering to the swirling impetus of chaos that emerged the moment the bomb detonated.

“Oppenheimer” has almost nothing to fault in terms of technical prowess, and nothing less would be expected from Nolan’s biopic. In 70 mm IMAX, pores and facial hairs have never been more visible and Murphy’s eyes never bluer. The 600 pounds and 11 miles of film stock invite viewers to see, hear, feel, taste the bomb — even if eardrums are pulverized in the process. The editing is precise and painstaking, the sound mixing is dynamic (in IMAX, at least) and expertly balances the softest whispers with the world’s biggest explosion. But much of the film’s effectiveness has to do with Ludwig Göransson’s (“The Mandalorian”) score. Dissonant tones rattle and shake with uncomfortable intensity, mimicking the pulsating energy waves that constitute matter. Violins conjure eerie apparitions behind infinite layers of sound, building anticipation to the point where hands across the theater are clammy and clasped, and breaths are suspended.

Murphy is indistinguishable from the haunted scientist, as if he left the set every day looking grim, still wearing Oppenheimer’s suit and soft-brimmed hat. His genetically improbable cheekbones are perfect for communicating a universe of torment in a single facial expression, but the wires and cords inside Oppenheimer are not to be seen. No matter how claustrophobic the short-lens close-up of his face is, at least half of Oppenheimer is miles away, feeling and thinking things we cannot guess.

Murphy’s performance is supported by Nolan’s fantasy football team — an impossible ensemble that the film would not work without. Matt Damon (“Air”) as brigadier General Leslie Groves injects testosterone and charisma into rooms full of nerds, quickly forming an enjoyable bromance with Oppenheimer. Josh Hartnett (“Black Mirror”) as Ernest Lawrence has a golden presence that feels like a warm hug. Most of the scientists are played convincingly so, except for Josh Peck’s (“Drake & Josh”) Kenneth Bainbridge, but he certainly tries his best. And of course, Downey Jr.’s efforts to make us forget about Iron Man have finally paid off.

Emily Blunt (“The English”) is not given much to work with but she makes Kitty Oppenheimer one of the few truly likable figures without being the sad sack the script wanted her to be. The writer-director has never given much thought to his female characters, but it probably would not hurt him to use a handful of minutes and spare kindness for the brilliant women behind Oppenheimer — instead, Nolan is almost cruel to these women. I wonder if Nolan was relieved to find a beautiful scapegoat in Oppenheimer’s dead girlfriend Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh, “Don’t Worry Darling”), the perfect chance to haunt his protagonist with Tatlock’s naked, communist ghost as he’s interrogated years later on his involvement with the party. It’s hard to believe that Tatlock isn’t just there to complicate and darken Oppenheimer’s past, another one of Nolan’s “women in the refrigerator.”

When the pieces come together, “Oppenheimer” is an incredibly effective behemoth. It’s a wormhole into the most fundamental human capabilities: incredible and incomprehensible evil. “Oppenheimer” is not so much a film about the man as it is a film about the paradoxical thrill of manipulating nature, and how it’s a chain reaction impossible to stop, yet even harder to reckon with once it’s done — the new mechanism of power, once realized with a wall of fire, is irreversibly transferred to bureaucratic hands.

In the words of Murphy’s Oppenheimer, “theory will only take you so far.” Nolan has trouble with theory, too — his multidimensional, time-hopping storytelling conjures all possible evidence towards a theory of Oppenheimer’s character, but Nolan seems to get lost in it all. Disjointed events are desperately pasted together until a bigger picture emerges, and an image of cosmological evil is put forth.

The achievement of the bomb is matched in intensity by the screeching horrors of its victims, which claw to the surface of Oppenheimer’s psyche in rare moments. Nolan doesn’t seem to know what’s worse between the consequences of the bomb and the bureaucratic machinations of oppression, so he throws everything at the audience and leaves us with feelings we can’t explain.

Theory will doubt the atom can split. Theory will tell you there’s a chance the atomic bomb ignites the entire atmosphere upon detonation. In theory, the America that Oppenheimer granted an inimitable weapon could not turn on him in the name of McCarthyism. But theory is just that, until the bomb goes off: The atmosphere isn’t destroyed, but the world is forever changed.

