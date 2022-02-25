For actor Channing Tatum’s (“Free Guy”) first time directing a film, “Dog,” his delivery is quite impressive. It’s hard to go wrong with the heartwarming journey of a dog’s relationship with his handler; everyone knows the loyalty and love emanating from dogs is a surefire source of serotonin. Tatum showcases a lighthearted animal story with an inclusion of deeper topics to ponder, creating the perfect balance for an emotional movie. That being said, the movie itself is not societally groundbreaking. I could predict the significant details of the storyline right off the bat. Nonetheless, it’s a feel-good movie that allows you to reevaluate the love in your life and leave the theater with your head held high.

At the start of the movie, the viewers are introduced to Briggs, a former army ranger played by Tatum himself. He comes across as relatively reserved and seems to be battling internal struggles, not uncommon for army veterans. It’s revealed that he’s mourning the loss of his soldier friend Riley. The movie alludes to the idea that his death was a suicide stemming from the post-traumatic stress he had endured from the army. These same traces of trauma are evident in the lonely Briggs as well, who is forced to take pain medication for severe migraines. Briggs takes on the job of driving Riley’s former army dog Lulu to his funeral service, which entails a 1,500-mile journey with an abrasive canine hardened by the atrocities of war. The pair start off with a rocky relationship, but their bond gradually strengthens on their journey and Lulu becomes the saving grace Briggs didn’t know he needed.

As well-executed as the movie was, it wasn’t without pre-production tribulations. In an interview on the “Kelly Clarkson Show,” Tatum opened up about the significant struggles of simultaneously directing and starring in a movie. He explained the difficulty of acting in every frame and the frustration of not having ample time to watch his scenes: “At the end of the day, I probably won’t direct again if I’m gonna be in the movie.” Even though the production was difficult for Tatum, his idea behind this film was clear from the start. His intent was to base “Dog” off of his first puppy Lulu, who the canine in the film was named after. “We went on a road trip, and then literally two days later she passed,” Tatum remarked. His last few days with his own dog were spent on a “bucket list journey” before sadly saying goodbye, but he wanted to go in a different direction for the movie. “Dogs are joyful … and we wanted to tell a joyful story … so we decided to tell a different story, something that had a lot more hope in it,” said Tatum. His dedication to Lulu was preserved while positively enhancing the storyline to showcase the faithful and fun-loving nature of Lulu and dogs everywhere.

As enchanting as the movie is, its effects on viewers are pretty surface level. The movie is not meant to provoke deep thought or make you question the world in an analytical way. The lightheartedness of the story briefly pauses as the film tries to convey the damaging effects of post-traumatic stress disorder on army veterans, but implies that this problem can be solved with a furry companion. I don’t believe that the crippling effects of PTSD can be completely offset by having a dog, so the message may be slightly misleading. That being said, a friend certainly helps fill the loneliness, which could lessen PTSD’s effects. While executive producing a documentary on HBO about war dogs, Tatum was inspired by the softening effect army dogs had on their human partners: “You’d see this big, tough guy that’s the literal perfect picture of a soldier reduced to baby-talking to this dog.”

The predictability of the movie is arguably a good thing, as it generates a level of comfort while watching that allows the viewers to simply relax and enjoy. I can certainly say watching the movie was a pleasant experience, but there was not an outpour of emotions invoked that I believe makes a movie worthwhile. Intense movies are stressful to watch but are overall much more impactful on the audience. Therefore, the movie itself provides fleeting feelings of satisfaction but is not something that resonated with me. It seems like the type of movie that will rightfully have its 15 minutes of fame upon its release but inevitably fall off afterward. If you’re looking for a life-changing movie, “Dog” may not be the best option. But if you’re an animal lover who simply wants to appreciate an endearing story, then it is the movie for you.

