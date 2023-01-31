It takes a special kind of depravity to be a broker of the adoption black market, selling infants like objects to desperate, wannabe parents. It would be even more offputting if the mother of an infant being sold were to join in on the business deal. “Broker” director Hirokazu Kore-eda (“Shoplifters”) manages to spin this situation into one that cultivates genuine familial love, however fleeting it may be.

It’s pouring when So-young (Lee Ji-eun, “My Mister”) puts her infant Woo-sung (Park Ji-yong, debut) in a church’s baby box, a judgment-free drop-off for people who cannot continue to take care of their newborns. What she does not realize is that the people who will take the baby — Dong-soo (Gang Dong-won, “Peninsula”), a part-timer at the church and friend Sang-hyun (Song Kang-ho, “Parasite”) — are brokers who plan to sell Woo-sung on the illegal adoption market to hopeful parents.

Before Dong-soo and Sang-hyun can make any progress, So-young unexpectedly returns to the church and offers to help the partners in crime. Thus begins a multi-day road trip in search of the perfect buyers as the unlikely trio — soon joined by orphan Hae-jin (Im Seung-soo, debut), who they pick up at Dong-soo’s former orphanage — form an unexpected friendship. While they are tailed by police investigators Soo-jin (Bae Doona, “Tunnel”) and Lee (Lee Joo-young, “Baseball Girl), the imperfect, eclectic group is able to find a fleeting companionship in one another.

Each character is shown as a victim of their life up to this point and a perpetrator of harm toward others as a result. So-young is anti-abortion and gave birth to Woo-sung, even though she figured she wouldn’t be able to take care of him. Sang-hyun and Dong-soo, despite knowing the pain of broken family bonds in their own lives, seem unfazed by the idea of selling children for profit. Su-jin cares more about capturing criminals than understanding the people behind the crimes.

This cohort of adults ends up with one common goal: giving Woo-sung the best life possible. This is the film’s heartwarming core that makes it an emotionally intimate and honest portrayal of the characters without sugar-coating reality.

To craft realistic yet sympathetic characters, Kore-eda makes them self-aware of their immorality while highlighting their ability to connect with others. Soo-jin, who almost cares about catching the brokers more than Woo-sung’s livelihood, remarks in the film’s second half about how she’s more like a broker than Dong-soo or Sang-hyun. Her character growth is what shapes the audience’s ability to sympathize with her situation. Sang-hyun, whose motivations for joining the illegal adoption market stem from financial instability, stands up to an abusive and extortive fellow broker.

The film also starts a dialogue about what should be done once an unwanted baby has been born, weighing whether adoption is the best option or if a best option exists at all.

Each character’s motivations relating to Woo-sung tie into the conversation on what should be done now that Woo-sung is here and unwanted. Dong-soo was once abandoned by his mother and thinks he’s doing a favor for the children by finding them parents. So-young believes that providing the best life for Woo-sung means finding a set of parents that can provide him with something better than she can. Soo-jin is critical of So-young’s decisions and thinks her job as a police detective is more important than anything else; she tries to catch Sang-hyun and Dong-soo in the act of selling Woo-sung for evidence of their human trafficking, believing that she’s not part of the welfare unit of the police department and thus doesn’t have a moral responsibility to help.

These conflicting viewpoints are quickly revealed as the movie unfolds, but Kore-eda conveys them especially well when different characters begin adopting the same view. For example, Soo-jin shows that part of her cares about Woo-sung, as she puts him inside the baby box — So-young had initially left him just outside the box. This story arc becomes further developed later in the movie, showing the growth of Soo-jin as a character.

Even by the end of the movie, it’s not clear to any of the characters, or to the audience, what this best life for Woo-sung looks like — should So-young raise him? Should they find seemingly better parents via adoption? Woo-sung’s very existence is the result of a system that has failed both pregnant people such as So-young and children such as Hae-jin. Regardless of whether he should or would have been born had So-young had access to more resources, there’s no easy method of figuring out what to do now. Kore-eda doesn’t provide a standalone resolution to this lingering question, because there is no best answer, and that’s something that I can appreciate.

There are some troubling elements in the movie that can be seen as anti-abortion. So-young is outright offended and looks down on the idea when asked whether she would have considered abortion, despite almost abandoning Woo-sung after his birth. Additionally, in the moments before this doomed-from-the-start family is forced to disband, they repeatedly announce to one another, “Thank you for being born.”

Whether or not it was Kore-eda’s intention, anti-abortion sentiments are still glaringly present in the narrative of this found family dynamic. We’re not only forced to consider whether this complex situation would have existed at all if Woo-sung hadn’t been born, but we’re also forced into a position where a found family is seen as the best solution to unwanted babies.

Each character has layers that allow us to empathize with them, leaving us with a lingering sadness after the almost-family has disbanded. But this becomes concerning when he brings in the phrase “thank you for being born” as a means of having the characters comfort one another. At its base, being born is what caused a lot of the characters’ preexisting familial circumstances. These circumstances fuel their motivations and explain their trauma in the present day, such as how Jong-soo’s abandonment as a child leads him to want to do the opposite for abandoned children in the film, although this decision’s morality is debatable. The circumstances that Jong-soo’s mother faced are unclear, but this further shows the lack of support for people who give birth. This quote implies that experiencing this doomed found family situation is always better than not having been born, which isn’t necessarily true.

“Broker” evokes the profound loneliness that all of us experience, showing how we can find love under complex circumstances. And if anything, the title is befitting of the director, too. Kore-eda is more of a broker than Sang-hyun or Jung-soo, reminding us of how our compassion for one another is the greatest comfort, taking with him a piece of heart that I have yet to get back.

