It’s difficult to explain to a nonmusician the purpose of an orchestra conductor. The short explanation is that they keep time for the ensemble, but the better way of understanding a conductor’s value is simply to watch a great conductor in action. Take the finale of Gustav Mahler’s Resurrection Symphony: Anybody (seriously, anybody) could wave their arms to the slow pulse of the piece’s concluding simple rhythm. But when Leonard Bernstein conducts the symphony in England’s historic Ely Cathedral, there’s just something about the emotion he puts into the piece that fully realizes Mahler’s confrontation of mortality in the search for life’s purpose, in a way that words cannot fully capture.

Naturally, Bernstein’s England performance of Mahler’s second symphony serves as a crucial scene in “Maestro,” his biopic directed by and starring Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”). Cooper deserves immense praise for his ability to adopt Bernstein’s distinctive mannerisms in a way that extracts the piece’s existential meaning (as does Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the conductor who mentored Cooper). But “Maestro” is so much more than a showcase of Cooper’s convincing Bernstein impression. By diverting its focus away from Bernstein’s musical career and instead observing his life through the lens of his relationships, “Maestro” succeeds in making a worthwhile statement about one of the most visible and discussed musicians of all time.

It takes a while for the film’s indirect approach to storytelling to settle into place. The film begins with Bernstein’s last-minute replacement of New York Philharmonic conductor Bruno Walter, a vaulting-off point into fame. It provides the audience with the only substantial musical origin story for Bernstein. However, the film’s opening act’s real purpose is to introduce Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”), whose relationship with Bernstein serves as the film’s main narrative arc and is especially prevalent in the film’s first act.

The beginning of the film relies on esoteric dialogue between Bernstein and Montealegre that is difficult to follow due to its intricate writing and the actors’ quick, accented deliveries. This forces the audience to rely on nonverbal cues like facial expressions and tone of voice to conceptualize their romance as if watching a 19th-century opera. This isn’t a bad thing — Cooper and Mulligan’s stellar character work perfectly synergize with the film’s excellent monochrome color palette that perfectly accentuates the characters’ features in silhouette. But the extreme lovey-doveyness of their relationship is emphasized a little too much; the experience of watching the lovers exchange kisses and Shakespearean terms of endearment every chance they get is akin to being third-wheeled, making the viewer feel they are intruding on their private romantic life.

This high point in Bernstein’s personal life does not last forever — his relationship with Montealegre begins to crumble at the film’s pivotal moment when he sneaks out of a social gathering to kiss David Oppenheim (Matt Bomer, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”). As his career takes off and he becomes the face of classical music in America, the film swaps its nostalgic black and white for a beautiful, melancholic color palette. The dialogue between Bernstein and Montealegre goes from flowery to gritty and confrontational; the cinematography reflects this changing dynamic by capturing the couple’s conversation from distant, stationary points. Between the strikingly informal dialogue that often devolves into shouting matches and the obstructed cinematic viewpoints, these scenes feel like found footage, as if the audience is peeking through a garden gate to glimpse the dark personal life of America’s most celebrated conductor.

While the performances and camerawork contribute to the suspense, the turmoil is engaging because it never breaks Bernstein’s immense poise as a public figure. Whether confidently discussing his marriage on a TV interview or addressing the audience at an open rehearsal of Dmitri Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 14, a piece whose themes of love and death hit close to home for the conductor, Cooper never lets the emotional weight impact his performance, just like Bernstein. There’s something so genuine about seeing Bernstein revel in the glory of a successful performance of Mahler’s Symphony No. 2 and running to embrace Montealegre; it’s devastating to come down from that high alongside Bernstein, realizing that spiritual resurrection is no match for human mortality and watching him hold Montealegre’s hand for the final time as she succumbs to cancer.

“Maestro” doesn’t present as an easy-to-latch-onto biography of Bernstein’s musical life, nor does it immediately offer a gripping, existential conflict — to put it bluntly, it’s no “Oppenheimer.” In stark contrast to the way Leonard Bernstein made the esoteric, uppity world of classical music accessible to a larger and younger audience, “Maestro” expects the audience to already know a decent bit about Bernstein. But the beauty of the film is that it gives the viewer the context to foster a much deeper appreciation of Bernstein’s creative output without coming across as heavy-handed.

I’ve always been enamored by Leonard Bernstein’s lugubrious 1987 recording of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Pathétique Symphony. Premiered just days before the composer’s mysterious death, the piece is truly grim on its own, but Bernstein finds a way to make it even more bleak — whereas a typical performance lasts about 45 minutes, Bernstein’s recording is nearly an hour long. I used to attribute Bernstein’s notably slow tempo to a certain maverick tendency of his: the face of classical music in America going over the top, leveraging his fame to take a wildly unconventional tempo, in typical Bernstein fashion, just because he can. But as I walked home from “Maestro,” allowing the breathtaking visuals of the film to marinate in my mind while listening to Bernstein’s 17-minute rendition of the “Pathétique” finale, I think I finally understood the emotion Bernstein was trying to convey in his performance. This is the power of a great conductor: to lock away so much deep meaning into a performance that it can be uncovered decades later. “Maestro” unlocks the beautiful, tormented world of Leonard Bernstein and invites the audience to explore it for themselves.



Managing Arts Editor Jack Moeser can be reached at jmoeser@umich.edu.