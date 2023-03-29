I don’t know why this keeps happening. I keep giving chances to streaming service original movies. First was Dave Franco’s (“The Rental”) “Somebody I Used to Know,” where the lead couple has the same amount of chemistry as me and Guy #2 passing each other an attendance sheet, and now this Hulu mess. Matt Ruskin’s (“Crown Heights”) “Boston Strangler” is an empty, serial killer snoozefest. It attempts to ride the true crime wave but is utterly wiped out and waterboarded by its predecessors.

Hulu adds to the horrific glorification of serial killers — from BuzzFeed Unsolved videos to the Netflix Dahmer series — with “Boston Strangler.” The go-to for producers is casting America’s sweethearts like Zac Efron, Evan Peters and Ross Lynch as sadistic murderers. Rather than comprehending these murderers’ inhumane crimes and disregard for human life, audiences could undermine and romanticize the cruelty of legitimate homicides because the actors playing these serial killers are hot. Although these portrayals reflect reality to a degree — people sent the real Jeffery Dahmer fan mail because his mug shot was conventionally attractive — that doesn’t mean films and TV shows should take advantage of these gruesome crimes to lure in today’s audiences.

Luckily, yet somehow unluckily, “Boston Strangler” takes a different approach to grab the viewer’s attention. Instead of using another Noah Centineo (“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”) to reel in audiences, the film follows reporter Loretta McLaughlin (Keira Knightley, “Pride and Prejudice”) as she girl-bosses her way through a male-dominated field to cover true crime stories. The film maxes out on straw man characters — it’s evident that a sixth grader could have carefully crafted each role for this Wattpad crime-thriller. “Hi, I am the eager woman writer who wants to write in a male-dominated industry.” “Hi, I am the hostile boss who won’t support the writer.” “Hi, I’m the misogynistic police officer used to stagger the plot.”

This groundbreaking take on true crime is a refreshing break from the handsome murderers. Rather than having to see Zac Efron’s biceps glisten as he shoves a body into the back of a Volkswagen, we get to see Knightley gnaw at a pencil while she fights her malicious boss for the Strangler article! (I hope my sarcasm is carrying through!)

“Boston Strangler” fails to create any nuance in its characterization. Although the film focuses on a woman solving a string of connected homicides — rather than the attractiveness of a murderer — the mystery lacks any tension because of its one-dimensional leads. I’m convinced that the writers scrolled through their short story ideas in the Apple Notes apps, handed them to some renowned actors and told them “Go! Act!”

People are attracted to the appalling and abhorrent, but “Boston Strangler” shoves terror down your throat. Sequence after sequence shows a victim getting tied up, strangled and killed. Knightley asks the neighbors what they saw, scrambles to type it down on her typewriter, then BAM — another stabbing montage. As gruesome as the film is, we are so accustomed to it that a woman getting strangled feels more natural than a kissing scene in “Somebody I Used to Know.”

The horror in “Boston Strangler” feels almost empty. We know what to expect from a true crime film: mystery and murder that we can easily look up online because, at the end of the day, these stories follow real lives. These films capitalize on the victims to piece together a high-stakes, captivating narrative that’ll grip audiences time after time. The announcement of a new serial killer film feels like Disney revealing another live-action remake; the films are repetitive and conventional but always receive enough recognition to do it all over again.

