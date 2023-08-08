The land of the lotus-eaters was filled with people who had partaken in the fruit of the lotus and forgotten all mortal responsibilities, instead absconding them for an eternally hedonistic existence: the same perfect day, every day.

Barbie Land — “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig’s (“Lady Bird”) home for the Barbies — is a similar setting, though it isn’t quite without responsibility. Responsibilities define Barbies. There is a Barbie doll to represent every position on the planet — save motherhood; that’s reserved for Barbie’s friend Midge. In the movie, the prototypical Stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie, “The Suicide Squad”) came on the scene as girls everywhere rejected playing mother by smashing baby dolls to pieces. The other inhabitants of Barbie Land — the Kens — partake in a different lotus, one that could one day give them everything they need with no thought of anything else. They partake in the fruit of Barbies.

Let’s switch to a different Greek analogy for a second — Barbie Land is a bit like the shadows on Plato’s cave, where the toys have existed since inception in a facsimile of the real world. What’s different is that the dolls in their plastic world know that they’re shadows, but approximate what casts them; they assume that if Barbie Land is a matriarchal utopia, the Real World must also be. But then Barbie and Stereotypical Ken (Ryan Gosling, “The Nice Guys”) have to leave the cave. Ken returns with patriarchy; Barbie returns with mortality — and possibly motherhood — and the illusion is broken.

The satire of sexism employed in “Barbie” has fundamental feminist flaws — as noted by Daily Arts Writer Erin Evans, as well as other supremely qualified female and feminist critics. As a man, I am not among those ranks. I’m not going to analyze art that I’m utterly unqualified to examine in my lack of experience and subsequent inability to empathize. Instead, I’m here mostly to talk about just Kens.

The Kens — like the dolls they are — are treated like objects by the Barbies in Barbie Land. In their matriarchal society where every responsibility is held by the Barbies, the Kens aren’t as much oppressed as they are ignored. As a distorted mirror of real-world patriarchy, Kens hold a more favorable position than women. Of course, the position isn’t ideal, but the Kens’ eventual retaliation is clearly disproportionate.

When Ken returns from the real world, he brings not just patriarchy, but news of how it empowered him personally: He exclaims that a woman asked him for the time, that he was looked to for any semblance of authority — to the shock of his rival Ken (Simu Liu, “Kim’s Convenience”). As the Barbies are dressed in cheerleader and maid outfits in contrast to the beach clothes and workout fits of the Kens, the difference between the newly christened “Kendom” and Barbie Land is clear: Their playhouse patriarchy functions on the overt oppression of Barbies. Of course, it collapses when the Barbies recover from their patriarchal brainwashing by reciting feminist soliloquies to each other and turning the Kens against each other. After the patriarchy collapses, the Kens find a version of self-respect through the power ballad “I’m Just Ken.” They transform their perceptions of doomed solitudes — being “just Ken” — to an evisceration of their own expectations: To be “just Ken” is “Kenough.”

That’s it, right? Male fragility and sexism can be solved with a feminist monologue and a song? Or, at least, the patriarchy can be effectively pummeled by male self-reflection (perhaps including therapy) and the fervent dissemination of feminist thought? That could be true in Barbie Land alone — in Plato’s shadows of patriarchy. But “Barbie” brings the real world into this satire.

It would be impossible not to mention how Gosling’s role as Ken plays into the popular perception of masculinity he’s manifested in modern media: his identity-excised “literally me” characters in “Drive” and “Blade Runner 2049,” for example. In the broader spectrum of these characters in movies like “Fight Club” and “The Wolf of Wall Street,” everyday life as a modern man is presented as an existential threat to be conquered — whether through corporate terrorism or stock market manipulation, objectifying women on these paths to victory as in masculine misfires. Ken is — unexpectedly, considering his himbo, women-respecting history — the most threatening “literally me” character Gosling has played. He is idolized, ironically by those who have missed the point: An obsession with and enactment of patriarchy hurts men as well as women. So then, what’s the common evil to be conquered here? What really alienates men from modern-day society? What underpins the principles of patriarchy?

C’mon, you know where I’m leading, right? It’s capitalism! Always has been. It’s part of what’s fundamentally flawed about “Barbie,” what made it feel like the mere shadow of a better film projected on my theater screen.

What’s keeping that theoretical better film in its cave is Mattel itself. The problem with Barbies and Kens that’s somewhat addressed but never fully resolved is that they are symbols of feminized capitalism and products that Mattel uses this film to advertise. The film sort of addresses but never fully resolves this issue. Mattel allowed Will Ferrell (“Elf”) to portray their CEO and make jabs at the company, but the film never acknowledges that a primary cause of the issues it satirizes is the system that allows Mattel’s enterprise — and this film — to exist.

Since Mattel is now starting their own Mattel Cinematic Universe (MCU), that failure feels concerning. Of course we can’t expect anti-capitalism from a Mattel-funded movie, nor will anti-capitalism always be a relevant theme in their films (imagine if JJ Abrams’s (“Aporia”) Hot Wheels movie deconstructs the car lobby and the gutting of public transport), but “Barbie” feels incomplete without it. What most concerns me is that in the age of Marvel movies and successful but subpar adaptations, “Barbie” feels like a step forward for the company, but it could be a giant leap backward for the entertainment industry and for art at large.

At least with adaptations of different media, what was being adapted was another art form. Even if the movies are made to sell comic issues or action figures or video games, there are at least stories and characters and themes baked into the original texts. “Barbie” (and maybe the A24-style Barney horror by Daniel Kaluuya (“Queen & Slim”) among a few others) was the Mattel movie that could most closely fit this kind of prerequisite, but what about Lil Yachty’s (“Grown-ish”) Uno heist movie? Jimmy Warner’s (“Cocaine Bear”) Magic 8-Ball horror comedy? It’s difficult to feel like the industry’s not purely pushing product at that point, even if there’s the possibility that the lack of story to adapt will give us the original scripts that Hollywood has been lacking for so long.

But here’s what I fear most: These movies will fill us up and make us forget about all else but consuming. Advertisement will not sustain us in the same way that art will. We will partake in the fruit of the MCU, of Mattel, of whatever cinematic universe rears its head next. They will make lotus-eaters of us all.

Maybe I’m paranoid. I saw “Barbie” with my sister and the rest of the cousins on my father’s side — all girls. As a kid, I was fascinated by what my sister could do when she played with Barbies, in a Barbie Land all of her own: the headless dolls, the elaborate rituals and musical reenactments. The shadows — the reality she created for the dolls to live in — were more important to her in those moments. Maybe it is possible to partake in the narratives these toys form without succumbing to the lotus.

It feels like Gerwig was cognizant of a bit of this. That’s why Barbie meets her maker, Barbie inventor Ruth Handler (Rhea Perlman, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”). The hint of a theme of motherhood bookends the film and extends to art itself. Barbie is art birthed by her creator, but she grows sour of her own fruit, and she leaves the cave so she can make art of her own — rejecting the idea that she can only make something of herself, of her own Barbie brand, in the real world. And in this, we find the dialectical dichotomy between the polyethylene perfection of those potential Mattellion-dollar movies and the polyester passion of the art we make for art’s sake. Even if it’s plastic, it could still be fantastic.

