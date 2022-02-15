The writers of The Michigan Daily do it all. On top of being college students with full course loads, they roll up their sleeves to consume media and write. For the entertainment of our loyal readership, The Michigan Daily has revitalized and revamped “Baked, Buzzed, Bored.” For the sake of journalism, three or more writers sacrifice their health and 3+ hours of their life to watch a TV show or Film while either high (“baked”), drunk (“buzzed”) or sober (“bored”). This article was lightly edited to maintain the authenticity of the piece.

This week, three writers watched Leos Carax’s “Annette.”

BAKED:

Annnotes

SPARKS

CINEMA LIVES

The REEEEEEEDDDD MARION

I CANT BELIEVE HIS NAME IS HENRY MCHRNRY

FORESHADOWING HER DEATH

JESUS?

Henry and chorus girls

This shit slaps

Hahahahajahahaha

Why did he become a comedian?

You ILLITERATES

High pitched tittering

WE are the audience

Why? The best question

You missed his ASSSSSS

Give us a smile please

That lighting

WE LOVE EACH OTHER SO MUCH

Greatest musical number ever

The dutch angles!!!

It’s green for envy

Show the ass again!!!

Tickling timeeeee

“This is making me want to be a virgin again”

The hat the shoebox news

“This part is actually good”

The tease means sex

“This is so A24”

The tunnel is a spiral cause he’s going crazy

CLOWN BABY

This is my baby

Hear me out: Annette but it’s Raising Arizona

He tracking shot

I killed my wife

I ticked madly

This is how I killed my wife

How did nobody think he did it? No one thought to mention this act

Red for anger

The songs are all fuck yous to the audience

Henry is Carax

He’s CONTROVERSIAL

Our love’s in jeopardy

Baby Annnette

(Dramatic music plays)

HE JUST MURDERED HER

Oh right cause they blame the crash

She’s a mer-creature

I’m a good father

The monkey motif (ape god)

Rhiannette

Look the title screen

He’s got a beard now

He was in love with her

(screaming)

Henry McHenry is Lavar Ball?

82 million views

It’s like the… I don’t remember what I was saying

You had no right at all

He’s gonna kill that guy

Simon Helberg went out with a big BANG

This is poggers

THE HYPER BOWL

Rams will win the hyper bowl

Baby Annette is a baby after all

Daddy kills people

Who will die for us? Like the Jesus thing earlier

It’s like The Producers

I hope it never ends

She’s a real girl

BUZZED:

I can’t believe I agreed to this

Baked is calling for quiet. I can’t start quiet this is too much

Spectator (during a moment of rare silence): “I watched this movie alone in my parents’ bedroom”

Yes you may start idk why you keep asking

Confirmed that it’s actually The Dparjs

I can’t believe it’s the man from Bug Bang Theory

I can’t believe Adam Driver agreed to do this

The saxophone hit and a spectator said “OO!”; other spectator now thinks that this song is amazing. I have mixed feelings but that may be the wine.

Green bathroom + banana + cigarette = a vibe

I do love a good mirror shot

I can’t believe that this opened the Cannes film festival … but so did Shrek so who knows

Why are they cheering for this “comedy” show

Glad I’m drunk because I think this movie already feels like a fever dream, but maybe being buzzed will make it a fun fever dream

He’s just a worse Bo Burnham, a poor man’s Bo Burnham, Bo Burnham would never

“A-B-Y-S-S, you illiterates” … maybe that’s my new motto in life maybe it isn’t

I went to the bathroom and I missed Adam Driver’s ass. Bummer.

What kind of paparazzi are invested in the lives of a weird comedian and an opera singer

These songs aren’t even good

Spectator is right, every song is the same phrase repeated over and over again

“What is happening? Why are they singing?”

Baked: “This is art, dammit”

Adam Driver, Oscar-nominated actor, licking her feet?!?!?

Who knew that speak-singing could be so creepy

Love that one of the spectators is singing along to all of the songs

WHY DOES THE BABY LOOK LIKE THAT

Spectator: “This is bizarre” no shit

Not the puppet oh god

A gorilla????????????

They’re being weird like of course a man named “Henry McHenry” would be super weird obviously Marion Cotillard and her blunt bob deserve better

The director has lost me with all of the weird superimposed images

“I killed my wife” what the hell is this movie

I have a question why is he taking off his shoes

Other spectator suggests that we should just watch “Inside” instead and I agree

Although Adam Driver has nice abs so maybe I’m fine with it, even if his singing voice is rough

Baked: “He’s cOnTrOvERsiAL”

WHY DOES EVERYONE THINK IM A SOPHOMORE

One of the spectators is on the floor but it’s because of a separate conversation certainly not this movie

“I’m not that drunk” (is it a quote from the movie or the people you’ll never know)

Why does the puppet baby have wrinkles

A spectator take: I already forgot it this is devastating

This is chaos

Bill Nye discourse

I’m so lost but like why is Simon Helberg hot with a beard

Spectator: “top 10 movie screams, easy”

Baked is too into this

Why is Annette flying… why is everyone accepting this without question

I will be frank I do no love Annette

Why does he sound like that when he sings I am creeped out frankly no matter how I feel about it Adam Driver

Spectator questioning if I’m writing yeah duh I

Writing

Again they are doubting if I’m writing and they are simply WRONGFGG

Another spectator doubts if I’m writing, these fools don’t understand

I’M NOT SLURRING MY WORDS SPECTATOR

Green is a metaphor, apparently

Baked turning up the volume for the hyper bowl is simply too much

Omg it’s the Michigan wolverines

Lady Gaga ripoffs these ones are

The hyperbowl scene is nonsense

“Daddy killed people” AND THEN IT FADES TO BLACK??????

He is a murderer you’re so right

Why does the clerk sound like that

This movie lost me a long time ago and I am in a conundrum because being drunk is one of the few ways to enjoy the movie but also being drunk makes it very difficult to enjoy the movie so maybe…is this an unwatchable movie?

The birthmark as a metaphor for his corruption…ok I guess

Oh she’s real now I guess

You know what I respect this kid, she’s killing it and really putting Adam Driver’s weird-ass character in his place

The doubters thought I would write nothing WELL JOKES ON YOU I HAVE A LOT OF THOUGHTS ABOUT EVERYTHING EVER

A lot of chaos maybe it’s the wine talking but would rather watch this

BORED:

We’ve reached the end of the first clip that I saw before and I have no idea what to expect.

So there’s a comedian who walks around (correction: limps around for some reason) (i looked down to type that and now he’s burning things) and insults his audience and himself and what world is this.

I’ve been trying to figure out what to say about this but there’s nothing I can hold onto that has happened so far. It’s just — this might as well be the next event.

There’s also an opera singer (within the opera that this entire movie apparently is?) with an interesting hairline. She looks like she’s trapped in a maze but I may have missed something. She’s singing now.

okay the song he sings about ann bowing is kind of genuinely bad. Like I can’t decide to like that. Some of the movie I’m very ambivalent about so far.

He just got “shot” on stage.

Despite the ridiculousness and confusion I’m kind of bored by this scene. Move on, have the fake child I know you’re going to, stop singing the same thing to the audience.

Okay the bath robe is gone. Moving on.

So the first song was actually a song but now it’s just yelling the same line in a very loud and menacing way.

Really showing not telling with the “we love each other” song. Why does the singing still sound aggressive though?

(have since been made fun of for the show don’t tell comment, considering moving to the notes app)

WHY did the doll baby just turn its head? Now I can only imagine a puppeteer hiding somewhere in their bed operating the doll idk.

Did he just burn the baby? I missed something.

okay but the thing about “being bizarre and random for the sake of being bizarre and random” is that i still have no reason to keep watching this and I don’t care about anything that’s happening. If I were watching this alone I would skip to the hyperbowl scene and then stop watching. Why does this need to be this long?

“absolutely no desire left” yeah i have absolutely no desire left to watch this, did we not already see you do a whole comedy show?

He’s taking off his shoes which is one too many scenes that center on people’s feet.

Imagine looking at the scene you’re supposed to be in and seeing that you’re supposed to put your costar’s feet in your mouth.

A lot has happened and Annette is levitating now.

There was not an epilepsy warning before this and there needed to be.

Did he just carry a body out of the woods? As the sober writer I feel like I should be more aware of what is going on.

I did not want to know that henry mchenry has the same wedding ring as my dad.

I’m realizing that the three scenes I had already seen gave me just as much context and understanding of this movie than watching the whole thing. Except watching the clips is funny and watching the whole thing is making me depressed.

It’s the last scene!!!!

I feel like Adam Driver is a bit unwell.