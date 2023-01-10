Painted in the year 1500, “The Garden of Earthly Delights” was an attempt by the Spanish artist, Hieronymus Bosch, to capture the madness of early man as described in the Bible. Bosch fills his once picturesque landscape with animals, sex, filth and general debauchery never before seen. At first glance, it’s exciting, wondrous and fantastical, but when you look a bit longer and a bit closer, it becomes repulsive. Uncanny humanoid shapes seem to manifest before your eyes and a feeling of deep disgust takes shape within your stomach. This painting was undoubtedly a masterpiece. It demanded attention.

Damien Chazelle’s cinematic take on 1920s Hollywood, “Babylon,” opens with a 35-minute prologue chronicling a house mansion party that might be, without sounding too crude, visual cocaine. There’s sex, there’s drugs, there’s an elephant for some reason, there’s swinging camera movements and a raucous, lively dance floor all grooving to jazz playing louder than sin could ever scream. It’s exciting in a way movies always try to be but never quite achieve. It’s a glowing, blaring, golden disco ball twisting and twirling before your eyes. It demands attention.

But, just as Bosch did 500 years prior, Chazelle forces us to continue staring at this adrenaline-fueled monstrosity long after we grow weary of the party. And just as with “The Garden of Earthly Delights,” the longer we look, the more we start to notice, and the more we start to notice, the more we feel repulsed. Sure, that trumpet swing is invigorating, but it can’t distract us from the scene of a man getting pissed on by a minor until said minor overdoses on cocaine. Sure, that elephant is cool, but people are being crushed under its feet. Yet, like the painting, this repulsion does nothing to counteract the captivation the party continues to have on us. We are in love yet disgusted, delighted yet nauseated, we are smiling while vomiting. Chazelle, taking inspiration from Bosch before him, creates a world of opposites for his film to live inside, imbuing it with conflicting emotions that linger for the rest of the film. That world he creates is Hollywood.

In that opening party, we meet a woman who seems to be Hollywood come to life, the magnificent Nellie LaRoy (Margot Robbie, “The Suicide Squad”), an out-of-town hopeful who gets lucky in Los Angeles and strikes it big as a star. She is intoxicating and exciting and wondrous and beautiful while also stupid and impulsive and filthy and chaotic. She performs sublimely in a picture, then gambles herself into massive debt the next day. It’s so easy to find yourself whisked away with her on the ride to stardom that you forget how self-destructive and messy and insane she really is. Allied with us in our blind adoration is Manny Torres (Diego Calva, “I Promise You Anarchy”), a Mexican immigrant who dreams of Hollywood backlots and soundstages, a hopeless romantic who finds himself hopelessly in love with Nellie. It’s no surprise that he falls for the breathing manifestation of Hollywood’s glory.

What grandeur would Hollywood have without its dazzling energy and music, and who is there more suited to conveying that music than Chazelle? The rhythmic, visual adaptation of music Chazelle pioneered in “Whiplash” (2014) returns in full force as he films sound on screen with such creativity that it makes even music videos feel boring. Rapid zooms on trumpet horns, brisk pans over the big band and quick camera cuts set to the rhythm of brass triplet blares hijack your sympathetic nervous system and inspire an excited panic. Maybe it’s fear, maybe it’s hype — you’ve just gotta see where it all goes.

While in isolation, this filming technique is wonderful, it’s the score that adds the tabs to this proverbial pop-up book. Written by Chazelle’s longtime collaborator Justin Hurwitz, this score manages to somehow beat out his previous and become his best thus far, finding a way to present the intoxicating allure of the era while allowing flickers of melancholy to shine through.

Chazelle, a musician himself, refuses to neglect the men behind the in-world music of “Babylon.” He spotlights Sidney Palmer (Jovan Adepo, “Fences”) a Black artist performing in a white industry, attempting to not lose himself in the process. Exploring themes of race, performance and self-destruction, Adepo provides the strongest performance of the film, evidenced primarily in one marvelous scene in which he displays eye-acting, the likes of which rival Ed Harris.

Another mainstay of Chazelle’s style is his expert use of color, which, while jaw-dropping in “La La Land” (2016), somehow finds itself improved here. It immediately comes to the forefront of “Babylon.” Chazelle cloaks the opening mansion in a splendid golden light. That beautiful gold tinges everything in that godforsaken hell house, somehow turning the most repulsive sights into some type of classy. The golden hue brings to mind the era’s splendor and opulence while also inspiring a vision of dusk, signifying the era’s coming sunset.

Speaking of sunset, there’s an in-world scene shot during sunset. Capturing the rush to film a scene while the sun is still up, the coming sunset acts as both a beautiful way to light the shoot and a ticking time bomb until that desired shot is finally put on film. If you didn’t think the scene was impressive enough already, we then get to see that shot through the lens of an in-world camera, now allowing us to find beauty not in color but through its fantastic framing. This kind of one-two punch happens pretty frequently in the film, showing us an exquisite color and black and white shot, allowing us to appreciate it just a bit more. Of course, the sunset shoot wouldn’t be nearly as effective without its star, 1920s leading man Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt, “Bullet Train”). Pitt oozes his classic charisma and charm, while lacing every inch of that charm with a deep sadness.

Many films focus on style over substance, a fate I feared would befall “Babylon” before I had seen it. I was worried it would rely on pure hedonism like “The Wolf of Wall Street” (Martin Scorsese, 2013), live off of style like many of Wes Anderson’s pictures, but “Babylon” uses that three-hour runtime to good effect. The film packs depth throughout, fleshing out its four primary characters in order to elaborate on its theme, an indictment on the vampiric nature of Hollywood, and, in many respects, art as a whole.

I’m now gonna talk about spoilers, like last ten-minute stuff, so please leave if you have ANY plans at all to watch this movie, preferably on a big screen in a theater. If you don’t have plans to see this movie, make plans.

OK.

The way “Babylon” makes you fall in and out of love with cinema is something I have never seen another movie do. It lambasts you over and over and over again with the nightmarishly hellish nature of film. Nearly the entire third act is an unrelenting barrage of pain and suffering at the hands of the film industry. From Sidney’s escape of the industry, to Jack’s career implosion, to Nellie’s collapse under the weight of her debt, to our last moments of Hollywood being Manny’s Dantesque descent into L.A.’s hell with Tobey Maguire as his Virgil, the third act not only kills the idea of movie magic but buries it, plans a funeral and reads its obituary.

Then the epilogue arrives. Manny, now with a family in tow, returns on holiday to L.A. in the ’50s, and while there he makes a pit stop to watch “Singin’ in the Rain” in theaters (Stanley Donen, 1952). What, to the rest of the audience, appears to be a jolly and uplifting musical is a strangely cruel reminder to Manny of the hard shift from silent to sound in Hollywood, so cruel in fact that it sends him to tears. Then we see a montage set to a modified rendition of the “Babylon” theme: Chazelle splices together moments from films throughout the century, from “A Trip to the Moon” (Georges Méliès, 1902) to “Jurassic Park” (Steven Spielberg, 1992) to “Avatar” (James Cameron, 2009), culminating in film reels from the in-world films of “Babylon” being coated in dye during the production process.

For some viewers, it’s a bit too on the nose. To some, it’s a little bit much. To others, it’s even kinda masturbatory. Hell, maybe it is all that. But when Chazelle pans the camera back to Manny sitting in the theater, he is once again enraptured by the magic of the screen, just as he was all those years ago. Despite it all, he finds himself smiling again.

And damn if I’m not smiling with him.

