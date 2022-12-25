I have only seen the original “Avatar” once, 13 years ago, but I associate two very distinct feelings with it. The first is the excruciating pain I felt starting 30 minutes in because I desperately needed to use the restroom. The other is the feeling that I couldn’t leave my seat, lest I miss any of a film that was completely enthralling me. For those two hours, I put my eight-year-old bladder through the most intense adversity it would ever experience because I felt I couldn’t miss the mind-blowing images I was seeing on screen. Something I’ve never felt, however, is the desire to revisit the film since I saw it in 2009. No experience could compare to seeing it on the big screen.

While I missed the original’s theatrical re-release earlier this year, I found myself surprisingly excited at the prospect of seeing the sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” despite years of jokingly wondering, “Who actually wanted this?” But at a time when blockbuster filmmaking feels more like high-budget television than cinematic experiences, and the theatrical runs of major Hollywood releases are getting increasingly shorter, the prospect of any new film by James Cameron (“Titanic”) was an intriguing one, and one that could not be missed in theaters.

The sloppy, dull, “deal-with-it-in-post” look of the Marvel and Netflix big-budget extravaganzas is thankfully nowhere to be seen in “Avatar: The Way of Water.” The film is full of vibrant colors, breathtaking production design and the best visual effects seen since the original, and will likely remain so until the next installment. The film’s use of high frame rate can be a bit distracting at times — the characters and creatures look rubbery even though it doesn’t look like you are watching the film on fast-forward — but the time and care Cameron and his VFX team put in is evident in the realistic textures and expressiveness of the motion capture characters.

It should be no surprise that a film by Cameron, a brilliant action filmmaker, has some awe-inspiring set pieces. The man is such a master of his craft that the second half alone of “Titanic,” his big romantic melodrama, could be considered among the greatest action films of the last 25 years. Cameron knows action. He knows how to properly shoot and use scale, keep spatial geography clear and create stakes such that tension remains high even when the viewer doesn’t care much about the characters. This movie’s final hour, in particular, makes the spectacular final mission in “Top Gun: Maverick” — the second-best action set piece of the year by a wide margin — look dull and uninspired. The way Cameron creatively uses the water-based locale, the lighting from the setting sun and the creatures introduced throughout the film makes for the most exciting action set piece since “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

Much like the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water”’s stellar action and remarkable visual effects do not mask its storytelling flaws. The plotting and characters are once again underdeveloped — as they are in most of Cameron’s films — and the thematic and emotional broadness that will likely make it a huge success holds the film back from being a compelling dramatic work. With returning villains playing major roles and big emotional story beats hinging on new characters’ relationships to other characters from the original, the film demands that the audience have both a good memory of a 13-year-old film and carry over their emotional connection to the characters from the first installment. Given that a major criticism of the original “Avatar” is that it was ultimately forgettable, despite the innovative visual effects, this unfixed aspect of the follow-up will likely negatively impact some viewers’ experiences with it.

However, while the film may not be saying anything new, it still truly feels like nothing we’ve ever seen before because we really haven’t. Those criticisms of the film’s storytelling can be applied to nearly every big-budget movie that has come out in the last 20 years, but none of those films can compare to what “Avatar: The Way of Water” is doing visually. At a time when most Hollywood films look like they are made to be streamed at home without losing any of their power as spectacle, “Avatar: The Way of Water” feels cinematic in a way that only a few other films in recent years have been able to capture. It’s a big film — from its scale to its runtime — and one that deserves to only be viewed on the big screen.

