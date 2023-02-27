The charm of the first two Ant-Man movies is that they’re small-scale — pun intended. The plots and villains are contained; they don’t require intensive comic book knowledge or frame-by-frame dedication to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to understand. Peyton Reed (“Bring It On”) has always directed modest, charming comedies that were a nice relief from the constant world-ending threats in every other MCU movie. But unfortunately, we have lost another victim to the MCU overlords.

“Quantumania” chose to instead focus on worldbuilding. Ant-Man (Paul Rudd, “Clueless”) and his family are sucked into a CGI world of funky creatures and characters that look like bacteria walking around in a blown-up petri dish. The world had landscapes akin to those of Star Wars’ Tatooine and “Avatar’s” Pandora, but without building an appreciation for them. It’s evident that time and effort went into mimicking molecules and bacteria for the complex design of the Quantum Realm, but these details were glossed over. Even though Ant-Man and his daughter (Kathryn Newton, “Big Little Lies”) are sucked into a foreign world, they barely interact with the environment. The Ant-Man family walks past the “living” buildings, glowing waterfalls and freaky floating orbs as if it was just another stroll through downtown San Francisco. They could have filmed the entire movie on a bareback beach in Australia and called it the Quantum Realm; most of the plot would have remained the same.

The movie is titled “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” yet the audience barely sees any character growth from Ant-Man or Wasp (Evangeline Lilly, “Crisis”). They are not the film’s focus; that role goes to Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors, “Creed III”). Majors was the standout performance. Marvel is evidently setting him up as the next Thanos, the MCU’s new big baddie. His commanding demeanor creates a sense of fear in his empire built in the Quantum Realm, but Majors carries a sense of regret and anguish in each monologue. The audience can feel Kang’s bitter rage and egregious power as he effortlessly spars with Ant-Man in the way Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would spar with Kevin Hart. Kang flicks Ant-Man around to satiate his rage rather than seeing him as a worthy opponent, resulting in a pitiful, anti-climactic final battle. The audience assumes Ant-Man won’t die, but neither will Kang — so we are left at a standstill.

Rather than a concluding trilogy to Ant-Man’s narrative, we are given two hours of exposition to explain Kang’s backstory and plant the seeds for future MCU storylines. It’s like fraternity boys wrestling on the floor of their college dorm; Ant-Man and Kang throw a handful of slaps, get a couple of scratches and then walk out and move on with their day.

“Quantumania” builds the foundation for a nuanced villain, but the film lacked the charismatic characters and relationships that made the first Ant-Man film stand on its own. Ant-Man and M.O.D.O.K. (Corey Stoll, “House of Cards”), a mechanized giant human head (I have no idea how to summarize M.O.D.O.K. in layman terms), carried the humor in “Quantumania” with their delightful enemy banter, reminiscent of the first movie. However, it wasn’t the same as beloved characters like Michael Peña’s (“Ant-Man and the Wasp”) Luis, who was naturally comical as a regular, powerless friend, reacting to the absurdity of Paul Rudd shrinking to the size of an ant. In “Quantumania,” every character knows what they’re doing and where they’re going, leaving the audience as the clueless participant in the group project, trying to catch up and pretend like they understand the impending issue at hand.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” is a disappointing third installment. It’s not an Ant-Man movie but a setup for the MCU’s greater plot. As a sub-two-hour exposition on Kang the Conqueror, comic-book lovers and Marvel fans alike will appreciate the effort put into creating a three-dimensional antagonist for Phase Five of Marvel’s looming plans. But as a movie indulger or a Paul Rudd stan, it’s a shame that Ant-Man had to take the hit for the team and sacrifice his final film for the larger MCU franchise.

Daily Arts Contributor Maurice Tobiano can be reached at mtobiano@umich.edu.