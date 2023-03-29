Harald Hutter (Léthé) chose the Ann Arbor Film Festival as the stage for the North American premiere of “Up The River With Acid,” partnering with the University of Michigan Department of Romance Languages and Literatures to bring audiences this documentary feature film. Hutter is a Paris-based filmmaker known for his short films, which have won him Best Short Experimental Film at the 68th Edinburgh Film Festival and the Aesthetica Film Festival.

Hutter chose a deeply personal subject for his first feature: his mother (Francine-Y Prévost) and father (Horst Hutter). “Up The River With Acid” follows Horst, a former professor who suffers from dementia, in his retirement in his wife’s French village. Francine is a poet, and the audience is privy to some of her moving words that carry profound longing and tenderness. In our brief conversation after the film’s screening, she was as wise and lovely as she appears on-screen.

The camera acts as an onlooker. Horst and Francine exchange a significant amount of shared dialogue only once. Occasionally, Francine writing her poetry serves as narration — usually in the hushed company of her withdrawn husband. The film’s primary mode of storytelling is through the eye of the camera — long takes of scenes inside the home and the surrounding village occupied by silence or the sounds of everyday life — birdsong, pencil dragging on paper, dishes and silverware, breathing.

Slow cinema often invites the viewer to explore an unconstrained space, but the primarily stationary camera that captures “Up The River With Acid” fixes our gaze — commanding our attention as a fly on the wall or a stray cat in the street. Static shots are generally used to build tension, but in this film, the technique creates intimacy between the audience and the subjects. Rather than imposing our curiosity on their privacy, we are immobile pillars shown only what is in frame. In the beginning of the film, Francine opens windows to let in light. When she moves out of frame, we remain stationary, our eyes fixed on the face of a bookshelf and an obscured view of the windows as the sounds of movement are heard in the background. We become fellow objects of the landscape, companions of the subjects rather than pervasive spectators. At the end of the film, we are backseat passengers to Francine and Horst — unable to clearly hear the words they share, only able to observe their playful interactions and loving glances.

Although Horst does not speak for the majority of the film, Hutter paints a meaningful and nuanced portrait of a dementia patient. Rather than attempting to form a dialogue with Horst, Hutter allows the senses to drive the documentary. Despite a partial loss of cognitive function, Horst demonstrates the memory he has of everyday sensations as he finds peace in the natural rhythms of life. He meditates, he shuffles around the kitchen for ingredients for porridge or a sandwich, he stands in front of an open window and moves with the wind, he strolls, he sits quietly, he lays still.

The endurance of both intellect and love are themes in “Up The River With Acid,” intertwined in the film’s subtle emotional climax when Francine and Horst — who we see separately for most of the film — share a memory. Francine stands with her arms around Horst, who sits in a chair. She reminisces about how they first met — a chance encounter that led to an “insane journey.” Horst, engaging the most he has for the entire film, reveals that he remembers the beginning of their relationship — the waterfall, the cold, the phone call. She says the first time they met, he spoke about Friedrich Nietzsche in German, a language they did not yet share. An earlier extended shot focused on an article entitled “What was the cause of Nietzsche’s dementia?” Hutter clearly means to draw a parallel between Nietzsche, a German philosopher, and Horst, who dedicated his career to academia. In our conversation, Francine told me this scene was entirely improvised.

Following Francine and Horst’s conversation, an uninterrupted, steady shot shows the setting sun disappearing behind the spikes of grass that cover a rolling hill. The sunset — day’s end — feels like a symbolic reminder of not just the passage of time but the beauty of it. Francine, in her writing, once declares she believes it is futile to attempt to relive or revisit the beginning in search of memory. In the end, however, this is what she does. In her poetry, she described taking Horst “back to where (their) journey once began,” where the pleasure of nostalgia is rediscovered in the movement of swimming upstream through time and into the past.

