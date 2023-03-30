Have you ever been forced to watch a meditation video against your will? Gathered in a room and told that if you watch this 15-minute video, all of your problems might go away? It works for a while. You take a moment to relax, stop everything and breathe. But then it goes on for a bit too long. You start worrying about all the things you have to get done, and you end up more stressed than when you began. “Super Natural,” a film by Portuguese filmmaker Jorge Jácome (“Past Perfect”) playing at this year’s Ann Arbor Film Festival, is the 85-minute version of that experience.

The experimental feature film is fascinating only in bursts; it never carries the momentum needed to sustain its short runtime. For the fi​rst several minutes, a black screen is occasionally interrupted by unintelligible, electronic narration welcoming the viewer to the experience. After spending some time making the audience think the projector is broken with its silence over a black screen, the narration continues over slowly shifting, vibrant colors set against droning, ambient music. It’s an entrancing opening, but the film loses that feeling as soon as it moves away from it, and never quite recaptures the audience’s attention.

Before making “Super Natural,” Jácome primarily created short films (though he was co-director on a feature documentary, “Um Filme Português”), and it is evident from the film’s structure that shorts are where he is most comfortable. The film is split into several short movements — sequences with different aesthetics and themes. Some work better than others. The initial color-shifting sequence is phenomenal, as is a later scene in which images of a trip to what appears to be a plant shop melt away as the camera, objects and scenery move, resulting in a beautiful collage of color and movement. These segments push the boundaries of the medium by showing how film can manipulate color and space. But there are other segments, including a strange romance between a person and a plant — that is, a person dressed as a plant — that are formally uninteresting and have little to say.

“Super Natural” seems to want to be about everything — about life, death, our bodies, love, the relationship between ourselves and the screen — but this forces it to resort to vague generalities. The film’s scattershot thematic threads don’t cohere, and all that’s left is an occasionally breathtaking yet more often confusing mess of a film.

Experimental films are always high-risk, high-reward ventures. They are alienating, but purposefully so — that’s what makes them interesting. Because of this, they tend to work better as short films; even a fascinating experiment can wear out its welcome. At feature length, an experimental film can work, but it often needs to be trying a lot of different techniques or tackling numerous issues, and doing this all at a high level. As an anthological collection of short films, “Super Natural” is uneven but has a few excellent, worthwhile segments that explore what film can do. As a feature, “Super Natural” is an incoherent, inconclusive statement on nothing.

