The Ann Arbor Film Festival’s series of short film competitions showcases the beauty and unique nature of experimental film. The festival’s Films in Competition 2 session featured seven films ranging from five minutes to around half an hour. Each film was completely different in style and theme, requiring me to constantly readjust. From the pastels of “Roses, Pink and Blue” to the startling acoustics of “South Los Angeles Street” to the microscopic visuals of “2cent / 10coil,” I attempted to create meaning through my own interpretations, story-searching in the darkness of the Michigan Theater.

“Roses, Pink and Blue”

“Roses, Pink and Blue” (Julia Yezbick, “How to Rust”) tells the story of two lost balloons on a pastel-colored beach. We never see the balloons. White words written against visuals of the ocean and sunset tell us that a young girl has lost them. They are now drifting away, somewhere we cannot see. While the words tell us the story, the screen shows us the water and sand where the balloons floated away.

In just six minutes, “Roses” tells a poetic story about loss and the intangibility of moments in the past. The short combines poetry with visuals that maintain the aesthetic of a disposable camera. These faded, fuzzy images create a sense of nostalgia for the day on the beach when the young girl lost her balloons. Watching the film felt like looking through a photo album, remembering a moment in time when things were happier.

“South Los Angeles Street”

“South Los Angeles Street” (Leighton Pierce, “Everything’s gonna be OK”) is a portrait of Skid Row in Los Angeles from the vantage point of a fourth-floor loft. A helicopter flies above, cars drive below and the sound of honking can be heard from all directions.

The short film begins by showing the helicopter moving in slow motion across the clear blue sky. At first glance, the shot resembles a painting. The camera then moves below to the cars and then around the apartment, capturing the word “Home” written on a building. It’s clear, without words, that this street holds significance to the filmmaker — he carefully characterizes the strip of LA from every angle. “South Los Angeles Street” was a tour of the areas above and below the loft through its windows, sights and sounds included. The film feels like a love letter written to home, taking in all of the beauty that can be seen from all angles. It made me miss the trees and birds I would see in my own hometown.

“2cent / 10coil”

“2cent / 10coil” (Monteith McCollum, “Rabbit in the Sand”) explores the qualities of a U.S. postage stamp under an electron microscope. These visuals are difficult to grasp as they appear, resembling close-ups of thread or cloth, and are interspersed with quotes from a speech given by former President Warren G. Harding after his journey known as “The Voyage of Understanding,” where he explored the wilderness of Alaska. The quotes appear on screen as clips from a newspaper article.

“I become somewhat philosophical when I travel. I am sorry.”

“Words seem inaccurate. I wish I could convey the lure and fascination with which I grow.”

These statements were scattered throughout the 10-minute film, each contributing meaning to the visuals placed behind them. In addition to the close-ups of the stamp, the filmmaker includes images of nature. I was unsure what to make of what I saw or read until the context was provided at the end of the film: Harding’s exploration of Alaska came weeks before his unexpected death. Before passing, he explored the lanscape of Alaska, land that no other sitting president had seen. Only then could I appreciate the visuals I had analyzed for the previous 10 minutes. There is beauty in the unknown.

