This is my second year watching a film in the “Feature in Competition” category for the Ann Arbor Film Festival. It is also the second year I’ve had no idea what was going on in the film I watched. “Diòba,” by debut filmmaker Adriana Rojas Espitia, focuses on small moments in the days of an old woman’s life. The viewers, however, are not given much information about this woman. We don’t know why she lives alone in the forest. Much is left up to interpretation, and the film’s abstractness leaves too much unexplained. I never fully connected with the main character, Elba (Inés Góez Cortes, Debut), because I knew as little about her at the end of the film as I did in the beginning.

The film opened with a creepy nursery rhyme about a mother going missing playing over a black screen. It cut to a long scene of Elba in the water, staring straight at the camera. Then, the film detailed every part of Elba’s day. Rojas Espitia spared no details, implementing long, tedious scenes of Elba doing mundane household tasks. The film was as exciting as it could have been to watch someone make dinner, walk through the forest and submerge themself in the river. Was it necessary to show Elba using the bathroom? Some things are better left implied. The choppiness was confusing, and I was unsure how everything fit together.

The film was absent of plot but achieved a conceptual, out-of-body feel for the viewer. It was difficult to find much information on the film, and most of what I found was in Spanish. My out-of-practice Spanish skills were able to piece together Rojas Espitia’s intent behind it. In an interview for the AAFF, she described her desire to focus on one small moment of Elba’s life rather than the big picture.

In theory, she accomplished this, but the execution was not as strong as it could have been. Some scenes felt surreal, like when Elba is suspended underwater with no sound, the sun flashing on her in patches. It was beautiful, but I wish I knew its significance. I never concretely figured out the film’s overarching message, if there was one. My guess is that Elba suffers from some sort of depression and loss of identity. Fleeting scenes of a young girl made me wonder if she felt stuck in the past, watching life pass her by.

I can appreciate Rojas Espitia’s open interpretation, but what’s the significance of watching someone do mindless tasks? At what point does it become too tedious and repetitive? I want to know about Elba’s past, her feelings, her family. Maybe some viewers find meaning in the way she wrings her washcloth as she showers or the way her eyes stare blankly in the dark. I couldn’t find it.

What was especially confusing was how long these mundane scenes were. I became restless after an hour and a half of no dialogue, save a single conversation that lasted barely a minute. Near the end, Elba walked to a tree, cut the tree, gathered the pieces, tied them together, put them on her back and strolled away, all in real time with no cuts. I was ready to jump through the screen and chop the tree just so I didn’t have to watch the whole laborious process anymore.

I can’t say the scenes weren’t immersive. They emphasized the emptiness in Elba’s life and brought me into her depression. For most of the movie, the only noise was amplified sounds of nature and Elba at her day-to-day tasks. Things like running water, stepping on leaves, boiling water and shuffling feet in a house were the only moments of relief from the silence. The vivid cinematography of the forest and the camera’s close focus on Elba made each scene more personal. The emptiness eventually became arduous to watch since the viewer was prohibited from truly connecting with Elba.

I tried so hard to understand “Diòba,” but I have to assume it wasn’t meant to be understood. I was (impatiently) waiting for something, anything, to happen, something to break up the dullness of everyday life. Rojas Espitia could have cut the movie in half and gotten the same idea across. The lack of substance weighed the movie down as it dragged onward. I appreciate the film’s open message, but it didn’t hold my interest. I never thought I would be excited to see someone peeling a charred banana, but that was the action at its peak.

