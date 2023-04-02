When I walked into the auditorium of the School of Kinesiology for the Ann Arbor Film Festival’s showing of “Darkness, Darkness Burning Bright,” I expected to watch a movie. Little did I know that I was in for a 70-minute experimental compilation of the natural world, distorted beyond recognition, plot lines be damned. The exhibition of wild cinematographic techniques was set to an eerie, clanking score akin to a creepily unorthodox rendition of “The Conjuring.” “Darkness” prioritized exploratory film design over any sense of a moral or message. It was the most boring masterpiece I have ever seen.

Every shot is its own work of art, worthy of analysis. A glowing white cow walks pensively toward the camera; the grass an alien neon green and the sky a ghostly silver. A bird rests on a tree branch outlined in a soft pink hue, the colors inverted like a film negative. It didn’t feel as much like a feature as it did bizarre, animated photography. When I expected to see red, I saw green. When I expected to see dark, I saw light. Had every shot been soaked in bleach, ripped apart with a chainsaw and left out in the snow for a few days?

Well, sort of. In an interview with Notebook magazine, “Darkness” director and writer Gaëlle Rouard (“Lafoxe”) explained her process. The film was shot on 16mm, creating a static-y, old-fashioned look. The shots were then treated to a chemical soup, rendering them misshapen and hallucinatory. Rouard calls it the trinity: “the quality of the light, the nature of the film stock, and the way of processing the film. The combination of these three things will make the image. I consider myself a plastician, a painter.” She’s not shooting a movie — she’s sculpting a work of art.

There’s an inborn irony to “Darkness.” While Rouard chose to film the natural world, she artificially warped every image until it was unrecognizable. It felt like an abuse of nature. Who are these horses? Where did she find them? Who signed their consent form to have their photos exploited like this? Do they know they’re being used as fodder for an avant-garde hellscape set in both 1924 and 2078? It was uncomfortable to watch these animals puppeted around the screen like demented figurines. But I don’t know if there was any intended message in “Darkness,” let alone one as complex as the media’s abuse of animals. The film seemed far more occupied with trying out new cinematographic and directing techniques, leaving little room for a deeper message beyond just looking funky.

There are obvious benefits of dialogue, characters and plot. There is also a wealth of treasure to be found in creative boldness: If every movie dogmatically adhered to the traditional structure and elements of film, we would get stuck in an eternal rut where zero progress was made. We need experimental films — even weird or mediocre ones — to push the entire industry forward and give audiences something new to look at. Not every movie has to cater to every audience, and there is no denying that Rouard created something unique. What the film lacked in convention, it made up for in mood. “Darkness” has so much mood I felt like I was choking on it.

Bored and a little dizzy, I left the theater 20 minutes early. I know that it took an incredible amount of skill to get the glowing pink horse on the screen to look just right. It took creativity, patience and vision. Rouard harnessed years of experimentation and experience to explore a new type of visual art. But, as I sucked in the fresh air and the mid-afternoon sunshine, I was grateful to get away from the theater full of confused people wondering why a glowing pink horse was sitting motionless on the screen in the first place.

Daily Arts Writer Abigail Goodman can be reached at abigai@umich.edu.