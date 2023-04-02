“Do you think it will be war?” young bride-to-be Gûle (Kajeen Aloush, debut) asks her older sister. A pause.

“It already is war,” her sister replies.

So begins “Berbû,” Sevinaz Evdike’s dazzling directorial debut, which had its American premiere this Thursday at the Ann Arbor Film Festival.

“Berbù,” which clocks in at just 70 minutes, is a deeply personal portrait of the ongoing Syrian civil war. The film is set in Serekaniye, a Syrian border town constantly besieged by neighboring Turkish forces. The film opens in Gûle’s tidy family home, where preparations for her upcoming wedding are in full swing. The everyday bustle is brought to a halt when her fiance and his family arrive to pose a single question: Has the war become bad enough to postpone the wedding?

The war answers that question for them. Turkish shelling begins, driving Gûle and her family from their home. As they join a stream of fleeing residents, the focus shifts to another young evacuee, Barin (Barin Resho, debut). She has just gotten married and is swept into the desert still wearing her billowing white wedding gown. She watches numbly as her family continues to squabble while they’re carted off to a refugee center. At the film’s midpoint, a final protagonist is introduced. Nazê (Nebeer Khanem, debut) is another resident of the refugee camp and is young and frequently petulant. She resents her situation and overbearing mother and harbors a crush on a fellow refugee, a quiet young man whom her mother desperately wants her to marry.

These three young women share the film’s attention, forced to contend with both the immediate horror of war and the more subtle discomfort of womanhood. The film takes its time, letting viewers rest with each character as they struggle to reconcile their new identities as wives. Gûle hides, listening to the men of her family discuss her fate through open windows and from behind walls. Barin runs, wandering alone into the open Syrian desert as her husband’s family fights over the technicalities of the new marriage. Nazê resists, refusing to help her mother with even the most basic tasks. If she doesn’t accept her situation, she hopes that it won’t become real.

Evdike is an exacting director. She uses small moments to emphasize innate human responses to distress. The weight of marriage isn’t expressed in outbursts or vows, but in the knit of Nazê’s brow as she tries to do her hair in a shattered mirror and the flash of sorrow in Gûle’s eyes when her fiance refuses to look at her. Evdike maintains this exacting ethos in her treatment of the larger war. Children do handstands against half-destroyed walls while soldiers march by. A boy casually throws up a peace sign to passing cars as he evacuates his besieged neighborhood. There are no guns or tanks — just humanity continuing to fight for the right to exist in the midst of intense destruction.

This personalized examination of violence is far more compelling than a typical war film. “Berbû” focuses not on soldiers but civilians — the people whose agency and livelihoods the surrounding violence strips away. Evdike draws parallels between the collective dehumanization of war and the individual degradations that marriage often entails. Gûle, Nazê and Barin are caught up in a wave of refugees united in their lack of agency. Even within a demographic hyper-aware of how terrible it is to be powerless, the young women are forced to renounce their autonomy in the name of marriage.

“Berbû” draws a simple conclusion — war emphasizes the worst parts of society. But unlike traditional war films, “Berbû” doesn’t rely on gore or soldiers. Evdike frames the tragedy of war through several young women to show how communities continue to pedal traditional beliefs and desires even when torn apart and displaced. War does not cause change; it does not transform or rewrite. Instead, people cling all the more strongly to the things they are certain of — even if those things are cruel or antiquated.

War does not free Gûle, Nazê or Barin. It does not send them on adventures or make them stronger. It only more tightly traps them in a life they will never fully own — a life that will play out in an even more ruined setting than that of their predecessors.

“Berbû” is a classic war film in that it condemns violence as futile and foolish. It is also a rare piece that combines that moral with feminism. It reminds viewers that war is not just composed of weapons and violence but also of real humans — and that those humans deserve a chance at something greater than the world in which that war has trapped them.

Daily Arts Writer Lola D’Onofrio can be reached at lolad@umich.edu.