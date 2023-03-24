Content warning: mentions of transphobia, sexual abuse of minors

At the Oscars last Sunday, there was one category to which I was probably the only person in the country paying attention: short films. For those of us with fleeting attention spans, short films are an incredible alternative to ever-lengthening features. Viewers can benefit from watching all five short, snappy stories, absorbing their different messages in less time than it takes to watch a full-feature film. Instead of spending a bloated 150 minutes in Pandora or in the trenches of World War I, viewers can ricochet through an eerie airport in Luxembourg (“The Red Suitcase,” Cyrus Neshvad), the icy mountains of Greenland (“Ivalu,” Anders Walter, Pipaluk K. Jørgensen), a boarding school in fascist Italy (“Le Pupille,” Alice Rohrwacher), a sprawling farm in Northern Ireland (“An Irish Goodbye,” Tom Berkeley, Ross White) or the dimly lit streets of Norway (“Night Ride,” Eirik Tveiten) — spending 90 minutes watching an entire Oscars category instead of just one film.

The nominated short films at this year’s Oscars were an examination of our differences through the lens of social justice. Each deftly navigated the waters of tough topics: hate crimes against transgender people (“Night Ride”), sexual assault of minors (“Ivalu”), the death of a loved one (“An Irish Goodbye”), children surviving in a war (“Le Pupille”) and the agony of child weddings (“The Red Suitcase”). Each was incredible. Each brought me to tears. Each deserves an award. However — voters dropped the ball. Did they pick the heartbreaking story of a missing Indigenous girl in the rugged mountains of Denmark? Did they go for a whip-smart comedy that unites a marginalized Norwegian dwarf with a harassed trans woman? Did they choose the masterful cat-and-mouse game of a child bride escaping from her future husband?

No. The Academy gave the Oscar to “An Irish Goodbye,” a sweet comedy about two brothers — one with Down syndrome — who regain a sense of companionship after their mother’s death. It’s a great story. There’s humor, it’s awkwardly heartfelt and the ultimate reconciliation feels genuine and beautiful. It’s also cheesy and a little superficial. There is another story waiting on the sidelines — a story about disability, political turmoil in Northern Ireland and the untimely death of a loved one — but that narrative is dumped in favor of contrived punchlines with mainstream appeal. With such a magnificent nomination lineup, there were better options.

“Night Ride” delves into social justice, pitting a trans woman (Ola Hoemsnes Sandum, debut) heading home at night against two men (Axel Barø Aasen, “Troll” and Jon Vegard Hovdal, “The Birdcatcher”) who, after her wig accidentally flies off, won’t stop harassing her. The film expertly shows how an initially innocent situation can quickly turn violent. Every day, trans people in the U.S. and abroad protest for fair employment rights, more humane health care guidelines and increased social acceptance. They are waging war against the notion that trans women are “tricking” men into thinking they are cis women. Using a combination of absurdist comedy and dead-serious societal commentary, “Night Ride” reflects global political issues.

“Ivalu” reflects growing attention to the issue of child molestation in Greenland’s Inuit communities. Ivalu (Nivi Larsen, debut) goes missing at the beginning of the film, and her father’s indifferent response foreshadows the plot’s inevitable conclusion. Watching feels like 16 minutes of falling into an endless black hole: You know what’s going to happen from the beginning, but that doesn’t make the conclusion any easier to watch. We experience Ivalu’s sister Pipaluk’s (Mila Heilmann Kreutzmann, “The Fight for Greenland”) helplessness as she climbs steep mountains in search of Ivalu. It’s a visually commanding film as well as a devastating political commentary about incest and sexual assault. Ivalu is a Greenlandic Inuit name, and this added layer of Indigenous identity makes the film even more important. Most of Greenland’s population is Inuit, and the prevalence of child sexual abuse in the country’s indigenous population is alarmingly high. The subject of sexual assault and missing women receives scarce attention. In its subject matter, “Ivalu” is revolutionary.

It’s hard to imagine a more topical film than one showcasing the marginalization of young Iranian girls. Most compelling of all is “The Red Suitcase.” For the past seven months, protests in Iran calling for women’s rights and the unclasping of authoritarian religious rule have filled international headlines. In “The Red Suitcase,” a 16-year-old Iranian girl’s (Nawelle Evad, “The Takedown”) father sends her to marry a middle-aged man in Luxembourg. The girl doesn’t speak French or English, she barely has a penny on her and her suitcase is filled only with her sketches. She escapes her future husband in a cat-and-mouse game that had me gripping the edges of my seat, but as her bus speeds away from the airport, her future looks grim. Child marriage is an issue that has run rampant in Iran for years: The minimum legal age for marriage is 13, the age I was when I graduated middle school. In “The Red Suitcase,” we feel the young girl’s panic as she realizes what the next few years of her life have in store. The film humanizes an issue that is in the news as we speak.

I don’t know exactly what the Academy was thinking, and any other year, I would let it go. But this year is special: There are several issues that have run dormant for decades and are just now teetering on the brink of major global changes. More people are paying attention to issues in Indigenous communities, both in U.S. and abroad. The trans rights movement is a political hot spot as anti-trans bills throughout the country seek to block paths to gender-affirming health care. Iran’s authoritarian regime has been set in stone since 1979, but protests are now filling the country with the potential to topple the government. “The Red Suitcase,” in particular, stands out as the obvious choice as a show of solidarity with brave dissenters seeking to end oppressive religious rule and restore gender equality in Iran. That’s what the Academy could have done last Sunday. Instead, they chose sentimental punchlines and fart jokes.

I hate to let the Irish down, but they should not have gone home with an Oscar.

Daily Arts Contributor Abigail Goodman can be reached at abigai@umich.edu.