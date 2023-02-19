“The Outwaters” surprised me. As someone with a relatively limited horror background and next to no experience with found footage films, I wasn’t sure what to expect from this movie, directed by and starring Robbie Banfitch (“White Light”). But I thoroughly enjoyed this sun-soaked, nightmare-fueled journey told through shaky cam.

The movie centers around four friends: Robbie (Robbie Banfitch), Angela (Angela Basolis, “Exvallis”), Scott (Scott Schamell, “Exvallis”) and Michelle (Michelle May, “Card Zero”). Robbie holds the camera and spends the opening sections painting a sympathetic and vivid portrait of each character and their dynamics, with the four having a jovial and carefree dynamic together. Save for a few ominous moments, the beginning of the film is pleasant and tranquil, both visually and in its storytelling. The principal characters tease and goof off and are comfortable enough to tease each other without judgment; it’s clear that they trust each other. Banfitch’s found-footage style and use of warm, saturated colors enriches the cozy, familial atmosphere.

The plot gets moving as the four friends enter the Mojave Desert to shoot a music video for Michelle. At first, the atmosphere remains safe and the photography bright. But Banfitch slowly adds strange environmental patterns and looming figures, creating an unsettling tone. As in earlier, peaceful scenes, the found-footage style heightens the emotion. The viewer is not just shown Robbie’s fear and confusion, but is brought as close to his paranoia as possible. The characters’ sense of dread and reactions to the puzzling things they see only heighten the film’s intensity.

Once the nightmare begins, it does not slow down. Banfitch catapults us into a pit of bizarre and horrifying imagery, with the warm colors being usurped by pure black and red terror. There are brief respites of calm, but never for long. Robbie and company hear eerie sounds, seemingly coming from the ground. The line between reality and fiction begins to blur as the camera shoots splashes of rhythm and color, rather than specific objects. The film becomes a psychedelic experience; we are shown glimpses of what can’t possibly be real. By the end, we are left breathless.

While I can’t say I will now go explore every inch of the found-footage genre, I had a great time with “The Outwaters.” The film is engaging and effective in its horror, and uses the handheld camera set up to the best of its ability.

I was lucky enough to speak with Banfitch about “The Outwaters,” his filmmaking process and his advice for aspiring filmmakers.

This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

The Michigan Daily: What are your biggest influences as a filmmaker? Which movies and directors have been most instrumental in crafting your interest in film and in constructing your unique style behind the camera?

Robbie Banfitch: The earliest was Steven Spielberg, “Jaws” and “Jurassic Park” — the magic that he created. The old black-and-white “King Kong” was one of the first I remember watching as a kid. Early on, it was specific films rather than filmmakers, but I would say Steven Spielberg, “Close Encounters (of the Third Kind),” “Poltergeist” … stuff like that. Stuff that takes you to another world.

TMD: How did your interest in horror, the supernatural and madness arise? Why did you want to make horror movies specifically?

RB: I wanted to make all kinds of movies, but “Jaws” was my first favorite movie and continues to be my favorite. The suspense and thrills that I got out of that stuck with me.

TMD: What advice do you have for student filmmakers and filmmakers who are starting out? How should they try to get their voices heard and their best ideas made with as little compromise as possible?

RB: Practical advice: Listen to the audio commentaries and watch the “making ofs” of your favorite independent films. I learned a lot from listening to how those were made from the filmmakers themselves. In terms of vision and not compromising it, be really open to critical feedback and listen to all points of view. Play around; experiment. If you really want to be uncompromised, you can make movies with your friends and keep working on them as long as you need to until they feel right. You don’t necessarily need money to do that. You just need a camera, and you can get a cheap camera and write a story that fits that camera, if that makes sense.

TMD: Do you think more people should consider filmmaking as a hobby? There are a lot of people who are interested in film but find the barrier of entry too large.

RB: If you are passionate about any art, whether it is writing or music or film, you should certainly go do it in any way that you can.

TMD: How did you avoid getting frustrated and persevere in pursuing art as a professional career?

RB: I just knew that if I was making movies with my friends for a limited audience of my friends, or making films with a studio, I would be happy if I was making them. I had a day job while making (“The Outwaters”), and that was something I had joined. If you are passionate about making things, it doesn’t necessarily matter if they are being distributed officially or not. You should be doing what you enjoy and try to get better.

TMD: What was your biggest challenge in bringing this movie to life?

RB: Getting it right, and the time that it took. I was never going to enter it into a film festival unless I felt it was good enough, and it took a lot more time than I thought to get it to the place where I was ready to enter it. Just the process of trial and error, edits and feedback, I suppose, was the most difficult in terms of being time-consuming. Life is short, you wanna make sure you are working on something that you are really passionate about if you spend years on it.

TMD: Do you have anything that you would have done differently in the process? Do you have any regrets about the film?

RB: (I wish) I would have learned a lot more about forms and legal stuff before I made it, rather than after. There is a lot of dancing around, things you have to get signed, and I didn’t necessarily learn that at my college. So if they don’t offer courses in legal paperwork, I would seek that out before you start shooting. It was practical and necessary. The stuff that is not fun is paperwork; the story I knew beforehand.

TMD: What do you plan on doing in the future, and will you change anything to your process for your next film?

RB: I have two features that are shot and edited that are not out yet, and I did those the same way in terms of with my friends, by myself, etc. Each project is different, and there are certain projects that would require a big crew and money. I want to try many different ways of making movies and doing other things like art, writing and music. I want to make drama, horror, mystery; I want to play around in all the different genres.

Banfitch ended the conversation with a piece of advice to artists, “Just have fun, make stuff; no one’s going to do it for you. Make it with your friends. Don’t be cynical. If I ever get cynical, my friends kick my ass.”

