Reports suggest that after its premiere at this year’s Venice Film Festival, “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” was edited down by about 22 minutes before its release on Netflix in early December. To this I say, “Why stop there?” Alejandro González Iñárritu’s (“The Revenant”) first feature film in seven years is a flashy, long-winded, surrealist look at the experiences of a Mexican immigrant to the United States struggling with his identity. It’s likely one of the last of Netflix’s auteur-driven blank-check era — one that provided both stellar highs and unbearable lows. Despite its admirable ambition, “Bardo” simply doesn’t work because the confusing storytelling doesn’t mesh well with the actual story being told.

Iñárritu tries to create a surreal, dreamlike world. There are some incredibly bizarre moments, like when a doctor at the beginning says that a baby refuses to be born because the world is “too fucked up,” but there are also some minor strange details, like having Amazon buy the Mexican state of Baja California. The intended effect is to create a purgatory for the main character, Silverio Gama (Daniel Giménez Cacho, “Memoria”), as he finds himself stuck between his two dueling identities as a Mexican and an American. The film’s surrealist qualities lead to the occasional brilliant moment, like a dance sequence at a party for Silverio in which all but the vocals of David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance” fade out, showing the emptiness Silverio feels. It also leads to some truly baffling sequences, like when Silverio meets with Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortés atop a mountain of murdered indigenous people in the middle of Mexico City and they discuss the genocide of the Natives. The film’s ideas feel all over the place, and the more it leans into surrealism, the more confusing everything becomes because the surrealist elements distract from what Iñárritu is saying.

There are a lot of interesting ideas at play in “Bardo,” but it fails to give enough attention to any of its major storylines. The film is simultaneously about grieving the loss of a child, political tensions between the United States and Mexico, the history of oppression faced by Mexico’s indigenous people and dealing with criticism of one’s personal work. These are a lot of big, heavy ideas, and ones we don’t see dealt with much in films released by major Hollywood studios. Unfortunately, because Iñárritu seems more interested in how the story was told and not what story was told, “Bardo” comes off as one big mess.

Though it looks far more interesting than most of the films Netflix puts out — the vast majority looking no better than a high-budget episode of television — the way “Bardo” is shot doesn’t do much to elevate the material. Iñárritu and cinematographer Darius Khondji (“Armageddon Time”) overuse the wide-angle lens to such a degree that the intended surrealist effect becomes disorienting and ugly over the course of the film’s significant runtime. After his display of the technique in other films, Iñárritu’s beloved long takes feel flashy and hollow in “Bardo.” In his previous film “Birdman” the long takes act as an impressive gimmick — where the entire film is made to look like one continuous take — and give the audience a better sense of the theater’s space. In “The Revenant” they add a sense of dynamism to chase sequences. But in “Bardo” they simply feel like a way for Iñárritu to show off.

Though the film itself doesn’t work well, it’s a shame that “Bardo” is likely one of the reasons Netflix will be moving away from big, risky films. The world is far better off with more “Bardo”s and fewer “The Gray Man”s. “Bardo” may not have been successful, but every once in a while, the home run swing taken by a filmmaker like Iñárritu hits, and we are rewarded with a great work of art. It’s a worrying trend in Hollywood that major studios are moving away from riskier films in favor of bland, inoffensive drivel like “The Adam Project.” We’re likely entering another dark age of Hollywood filmmaking, and we can only hope that greatness awaits on the other side.

