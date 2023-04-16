As a firm believer in the power of cinema, I’m used to walking out of movie theaters with a sense of awe. I am not used to movies reviving my soul from the brink of despair. The trauma of the characters depicted in “A Good Person” brought me to that brink, but its inspiring heart pulled me all the way back to an optimism I’ve never before experienced. Director Zach Braff (“Garden State”) depicts Allison’s (Florence Pugh, “Midsommar”) struggles with addiction, agency and redemption all through such a hopeful lens that it’s difficult not to see the world through that lens long after the movie has ended.

We’re first introduced to Allison, nicknamed “Allie,” at her best. She’s engaged to the love of her life, Nathan (Chinaza Uche, “Nigerian Prince”), and surrounded by incredible friends. There’s a magnetic quality about her, like she’s always been the life of the party and knows it. All of that comes crashing down while she and her soon-to-be sister-in-law Molly (Nichelle Hines, “Hollywood Cycle”) are driving to a wedding dress fitting. Allie pulls out her phone to check the map and, in that split second, a construction vehicle barrels right into them. The accident leaves Allie wounded, but Molly is killed in the crash. Nearly a year later, she’s moved back in with her eccentric mother Diane (Molly Shannon, “Superstar”) and remains unable to come to terms with her trauma and guilt. She’s become a shell of her former self, floating from day to day on a never-ending supply of the opiates she’s become addicted to in hopes of numbing the pain.

The film’s portrayal of addiction is brutally honest without veering into harsh judgment. The drugs help numb Allie’s pain, but they also inflict a whole new kind of torment. This year of guiltily falling into addiction has warped her into someone unrecognizable, from her too-pale skin to her disheveled appearance. Despite the visible negative effects of the drugs, Allie is too dependent on them to give them up on her own. When every doctor refuses to refill her prescription, her mother decides to take matters into her own hands by flushing Allie’s remaining stash. This sequence is brilliantly shot in one long, shaky take as the camera follows their frantic forms into the bathroom while they struggle over the orange pill bottle. It fully immerses the audience in the desperate chaos of the moment before leaving them reeling with a close-up shot of Allie’s tear-stained face watching the pills go down the drain.

With her old supply gone, Allie immediately goes searching for more. The next scene shows her riding her bike all the way to the pharmacy to try and refill her prescription. This is one of the most memorable shots because it sets a tone similar to that of a coming-of-age film. An overly-optimistic song and wide camera that captures the bright sunshine overhead frames Allie as a tragic hero with a lot to learn about the world. Her character is made so compelling by these light, airy arrangements that it’s easy to keep rooting for her, even when she blackmails an old friend with connections and later resorts to begging former high school classmates for drugs. The lengths she goes to in her desperation to satiate her addiction finally push her to admit, while crying in her mother’s arms, that she can’t beat her addiction alone. Pugh’s phenomenal performance, from her signature frown to the subtext of swirling emotions she imbues into her character, makes Allie’s heartbreak palpable, which only adds to the audience’s sympathy for her.

The moment Allie finally asks for help feels like a triumph. It’s only the first step toward recovery, but it’s monumental. She joins an Alcoholics Anonymous group in search of support from others who have struggled with addiction and beaten it. Coincidentally, it is the same group her ex-fiance’s father Daniel (Morgan Freeman, “Seven”) attends. Allie is convinced that this is just an unfortunate coincidence, but Daniel says it must be fate. This is another moment where the film’s optimistic tone takes hold, affirming that the universe provides opportunities for healing while still leaving the choice up to the individual. The two choose to stay in contact. Allie still insists she isn’t at fault for the accident that took Daniel’s daughter from him, and it’s painful for the both of them. She goes to group meetings high, unable to face reality without her pills.

Each time Allie gets high, the camera loses focus as the world begins to blur. Often, a septic green hue will overtake the screen, nodding toward the gangrenous toxicity of the substance’s effect on her. In her desensitized state, Allie’s thoughts are too hazy to dwell on the pain she’s in or the pain she’s caused. But until she comes to terms with the damage she’s done, Daniel and his granddaughter Ryan (Celeste O’Connor, “Freaky”) will keep waiting for closure that will never come. Their pain continues while Allie seeks to ignore hers. Seeing the perspectives of both Allie in her addiction and the people outside of it whom she has hurt humanizes Allie in a way that doesn’t simultaneously villainize her. The film comes at a time when Allie’s story is all too common. In 2022, over 10.1 million people misused prescription opioids and over 1.6 million were diagnosed with an opioid use disorder. Stories of hope for recovery like this are vital to those in a seemingly hopeless situation.

When she hurts Daniel and Ryan once again, Allie finally realizes she needs to take responsibility for herself. After a tumultuous road to recovery, she comes out the other side with the life she’s rebuilt. Rather than staying stuck in the past, she chooses to move forward and take life one day at a time. The movie’s messages surrounding recovery from addiction are especially important because, as her sponsor Simone (Zoe Lister-Jones, “How It Ends”) tells her, “some beat it and some are dead.” This line expresses how truly detrimental this spiral into addiction is. It isn’t just about escape; it’s recovery or death. “A Good Person” takes an honest look at addiction and affirms that no matter how desolate life may feel, it’s never too late to start over. It’s an incredible testament to the resilience of the human spirit sure to leave you with a renewed passion for the “precious gift of life.”

