Chances are, you’ve never seen a movie quite like “Drive My Car.”

Depending on several factors, such as your penchant for introspection and contemplation, your attention span — in an age where the average is less than that of a goldfish — and your general affinity for the medium of cinema, you may or may not ever want to watch one like it. Adapted from a short story of the same name by Haruki Murakami (“1Q84”), this is a sweeping film that lingers on the minutiae of love, loss, connection and regret in Murakami-esque fashion. If the very thought of making it through a three-hour-long movie seems a daunting task, then maybe, just maybe, this might not be the film for you. However, if you approach it with an open and reflective mind, then “Drive My Car” is absolutely worth your time.

The film has made the rounds on the festival and awards circuit, taking home Best Screenplay at the Cannes Film Festival and Best Foreign Language Film at the Golden Globes. It will contend in three categories at the upcoming Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi (“Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy”) also received a nomination for Best Director.

Indeed, the open narrative of “Drive My Car” fits the mold of a festival favorite. Yusuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima, “The Wind Rises”), a prominent actor and theatre director, has developed a peculiar ritual with his screenwriter wife, Oto (Reika Kirishima, “Norwegian Wood”), in which she comes up with stories during sex and tells them to him afterward. When he finds out that she is having an affair with another man, he keeps the discovery to himself, and life goes on as usual until she dies suddenly of a brain hemorrhage.

Two years later, Kafuku is invited to direct a multilingual production of the Anton Chekhov play “Uncle Vanya.” Per company policy, he is forced to take on a chauffeur — this comes as an unwelcome surprise, as he is used to taking comfort behind the wheel of his cherished red Saab 900. He is further tested by the antics of Kōji Tatatsuki (Masaki Okada, “I Give My First Love to You”), a young actor whom he recognizes as Oto’s partner in adultery, but nonetheless decides to cast as the play’s titular character.

Much of the film plays out through the methodical, but never formulaic development of its characters’ relationships, which lead to culminating revelations or insights. These episodes of mutual discovery take place in a version of Japan that is uncluttered and outwardly expansive; by contrast, interior spaces are intimate and familiar — most of all, the inside of the Saab, which weathers the storm for Kafuku through everything he is faced with, serving as an anchor for all the overlapping texts and stories that comprise the film. In the Saab, he ponders the meaning of Oto’s enigmatic post-sex musings and listens to a recording of “Uncle Vanya,” which she reads out loud. These threads are deftly woven into the overarching narrative by Hamaguchi, functioning as stories within the story that lends a sort of intertextuality and creating interconnected layers that fortify the film’s openness to interpretation. In this way, the film’s literary roots are readily apparent. It often functions more like a work of theatre than cinema — its cinematography is refined but minimalist, pleasing to look at but self-effacing so as to take a backseat to the drama that the film is so firmly rooted in.

The notion of theatre is at the core of “Drive My Car,” and not just in form. At face value, much of its second half is concerned with Kafuku’s directorial conception of “Uncle Vanya,” but throughout the film, he is often thrust into the role of an actor: How long could he have gone on pretending that all was well in his marriage with Oto if it weren’t for her death? Later, he faces a similar dilemma by concealing his knowledge of Tatasuki’s past relations with Oto from the young actor. There is no clear-cut reason why Kafuku keeps these matters to himself, other than the fact that he is unsure of their implications. This is a film about learning how to live with regret; in order to do so, he must confront the demons of his past. He undoubtedly loved Oto, but did he really know her at all?

Kafuku’s soul-searching quest finds an unexpected ally in his assigned chauffeur, Misaki Watari (Tôko Miura, debut). She, too, has things left unsaid in her past and retains an air of pensiveness. The two start off as mute acquaintances, addressing each other only out of courtesy, but they eventually lower their guard and strike up a friendship. Kafuku’s sacred Saab is no longer just a safe haven for himself to bottle up his own thoughts and feelings, but a point of mutual therapy and honest reflection between him and Misaki. Both literally and figuratively, he lets her take the wheel, and they help each other confront the ghosts of their pasts and the uncertainty of their futures.

The film never rushes to reach a conclusion, even if it may seem foregone. Its pace is meandering, its characters’ emotional arcs tautly controlled by Hamaguchi, unraveling unhurriedly and with precision. It is in this restraint that the film finds its momentum — it does not entertain in the mainstream sense, nor does it seek to do so; rather, it invites audiences to get to know its characters deeply, to grasp their inner workings and to engage directly with the text. While the film could be seen as representative of Hamaguchi, and by extension Murakami’s worldview, it does not piece together its meaning for you; you decipher meaning from what it offers.

“Drive My Car” is not a movie for everyone, but it really should be — now, more than ever. When it is so easy to give in to the interference all around us, it serves as a poignant reminder that silence is deafening.

