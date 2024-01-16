You’d think that at this point, the misuse of psychology terms by the internet would be something I shouldn’t even be bothered to get annoyed at anymore. Nevertheless, here I am — annoyed. As someone who has been on the internet for about a decade, I’m more than familiar with its habit of appropriating terms like OCD or depression (big hits in the 2010s) or more recently, terms like gaslight or parasocial. There’s been one term, though, that, as a neuroscience major and ADHD-riddled individual, especially sets me off — “hyperfixation.”

In its proper usage, hyperfixation is when someone with an attention-related disorder like ADHD or schizophrenia uncontrollably focuses on a topic or activity to an all-consuming and sometimes unhealthy degree. Hyperfocus is a side of attention disorders that are often not discussed due to the prevalent concept of such disorders as “Oh, shiny thing! Must go investigate!” From personal experience, it’s like only being able to view the world through the lens of the thing you’re fixated on. Sometimes you get lucky and that focus is put towards more passive things that can just serve as a background to everything you do, but other times you hyperfixate on an art project or a confusing calculus class and you can’t bring yourself to have a conversation, eat a meal or sleep until you’ve figured it out.

What hyperfixation isn’t, however, is a thing you just like a lot. Much too often, I’ve seen people describe shows they’re binging or a game they’re invested in as a “hyperfixation,” which is just not the case. I’ve had many shows I’ve binged over and over, shows that resonate deeply with me, and they are not hyperfixations. I’ve played games where I’ve learned every cheat, hidden lore and easter egg, and yet it didn’t come with the compulsory, helpless feeling that I associate with hyperfixating. That’s not to say you can’t hyperfixate on media; I hyperfixated hard on the second season of “Good Omens,” to the point where I finished Milton’s “Paradise Lost” within four days of the season dropping when I had given up on the book about six years ago. I told friends that if they didn’t want to only talk about “Good Omens,” I would be unavailable for the next three to five business days. I made my mother, who exclusively watches Chinese shows, watch the first season with translated subtitles through the sheer power of talking about the show at all hours. However, that hyperfixation also became a healthier interest and deep love. The love for the story is why I’m now on my ninth rewatch of the show — not the frantic feeling of “I need to think about the world in these parameters or I will explode” I associate with hyperfixation.

I guess that’s why I never understood why people were so quick to call their interests “hyperfixations” when they just … weren’t. Being hyperfixated sucks. Sure, I’ve accomplished things that I probably couldn’t without neglecting my bodily functions, but if I were able to make myself healthily enjoy things forever, I would in a heartbeat. The media I enjoy freely is always a better and more impactful experience than the media I hyperfixate on. It’s only when something is a topic I have actual interest in that I can think, write and draw about it. So, why would someone who loves something wholly and without compulsion want to associate it with the baggage of hyperfixating? My guess is a mix between cringe culture and the newfound trendiness of learning disabilities on platforms like TikTok.

The fear of being cringe has plagued every corner of the web and can be traced back to the early 2000s on forums and messaging sites like Reddit. Historically, cringe culture has often targeted fandoms due to these spaces having a larger number of neurodivergent people who felt more confident talking with like-minded people about shared passions compared to engaging in your everyday small talk. However, in the 2010s, a countermovement to cringe culture was born, often arguing that “cringe is dead” and that cringe culture was just a pseudonym for blatant ableism in its classification of a lot of fandom/neurodivergent behavior as “cringe” rather than something to be embraced.

What happened was that people, especially the new generation of fandom-goers, didn’t comprehend the whole message. Rather than “cringe is dead because people are allowed to like things,” the message became “cringe is dead because it’s ableist.” Yes, it’s genuinely awesome that ableism has decreased and being neurodivergent isn’t something that’s going to get you called slurs in most online spaces, but you’re also allowed to have passions while being neurotypical. Being deeply dedicated to an interest is a sign of being an interesting and motivated person, not of ADHD. This is why, though it might sound harsh, it’s deeply infuriating when people — neurotypical or otherwise — talk about something that people struggle to deal with like it’s a fun experience.

That being said, many people I’ve talked to about this weren’t even aware of “hyperfixation” as a phenomenon linked to attention disorders, and have only heard it used incorrectly in online spaces. It’s no coincidence that in those same spaces, there has been a surge of “psychology” content that exploits hypochondriac impulses for views. Commonly found in communities like “ADHD TikTok,” creators have found virality in posting absolute garbage like how being a people pleaser or having low self-esteem are signs of ADHD in women. They’re not — no individual thing is a surefire sign. It’s much more complicated — they just want your engagement. I’m not here to debate the merits of self-diagnosis and the impact of neurodivergent content creators — many positive and negative results have come from their work. However, the oversimplification of a disorder that is nebulous and hard to diagnose for the sake of content has undoubtedly led to the miscommunication of medical information. Thus, the act of hyperfixating is turned into just “a very strong passion” as then co-opted by fandom.

It is undeniable that words have the meaning we collectively give them and while I’m usually for the evolution of language, this is a direction that I disapprove of with every cell of my body. Part of it is that the actual psychology terms I was previously able to use to explain my actual psychological condition now have just been turned into quirky little words completely removed from their original context. When I say I’m hyperfixated on something, I don’t want you to say “haha lol same.” Unless your brain is also running circles around Gilded Age beam architecture, it’s not the vibe.

The other, larger part is worried about the consequences of treating passion like a symptom of a disorder. Yes, ADHD isn’t all bad. Yes, there is more of a gray area in terms of treating it like a disease with a cure. But at the end of the day, it’s still a condition that causes disorder in my life I could do without. Whether said as a joke or not, the mindset that liking something to a slightly socially unacceptable degree is the same as a neurotransmitter imbalance in my brain is baffling. Our generation is very fond of nihilism. As a philosophy, there are freeing and encouraging aspects of that way of thinking, but there also is a long-standing critique of nihilism that I believe has merit — you can’t believe in a future if you don’t believe in anything. Giving meaning and weight to things is not a sign of disorder, it’s how things should be. People should be encouraged to love and believe and invest time and energy in things with a long-term existence in mind. So, allow yourself to simply have interests — that’s the best thing in the world, and you shouldn’t feel the need to justify yourself with a medical condition to do so.

Daily Arts Writer Lin Yang can be reached at yanglinj@umich.edu.