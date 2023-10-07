This article contains spoilers for the game “Night in the Woods.”

Unions are awesome. Unless you’re a pompous monocle-wearing John D. Rockefeller-ass schmuck who owns a railroad, mine or factory, unions are fantastic. The idea that the workers lower down the corporate food chain can organize themselves to combine the power that their labor possesses and hold that labor hostage to claw their way towards better working conditions is badass. It turns the idea of an employer holding all the power on its head; they don’t own their workers, after all. A job is a social contract: goods and services are exchanged. The worker offers labor as well as any skills and expertise they bring to the table, and the employer, in turn, offers a salary, benefits and an overall healthy work environment. If the deal is heavily skewed toward one party, that’s just bad business.

The University of Michigan has had its own intimate experience with a union recently. As an undergraduate, the GEO strikes that occurred over the past few months were a spectacle to behold. The strike must have been an extremely stressful battle of attrition for any graduate student involved, and the idea that these hard-working grad students weren’t having their needs met in their lives outside of grad school was frustrating.

Of course, the politics of labor are present everywhere — most recently the current UAW strike. Ford, General Motors and Stellantis are big names to me as a mechanical engineering student. I see those names at career fairs or in my inbox from Engineering Career Resource Center emails, and Michigan is a central part of the automotive industry. So, continuing to see those names in headlines as they lay off thousands of workers who are ineligible for usual unemployment benefits because of the strike, I feel angry. As I am hopelessly dragged toward graduation, finding a position becomes increasingly urgent. Competition is stiff, and I am in no position to be picky about where I land a job. The stress of staying afloat is palpable throughout my life as a student-turning-engineer. But the thought of giving my time and labor to companies treating real people as expendable assets makes me feel disgust so intense that my face crumples like a paper ball.

I recently wrote about the game “Night in the Woods” because the protagonist, Mae, and her personal struggles as a young adult spoke to me. But that’s only half the story the game wants to tell. Her home of Possum Springs has an oppressive atmosphere: Seemingly stuck in a figurative eternal autumn and preparing to face the harshness of winter, the residents of Possum Springs can be overheard speaking about their dead-end jobs and strenuous struggles just to make ends meet. Underneath the cutesy cartoony aesthetic and nostalgic feel of the game, despair and rage creep through the cracks in the pavement, filter through the broken windows of the defunct Food Donkey and lurk in the woods with the murder cult of middle-aged men trying to “get these mines humming again someday.”

Right, I forgot about the murder cult. Disillusioned with the ongoing state of their small-town economy, watching their kids leave and the government ignore their plight, the cultists and more resentful residents bemoan the “lazy people and immigrants” eating up their taxes and throw “drifters, drunks and delinquents” into a bottomless pit to appease some eldritch capitalist god that preaches of a hole at the center of everything and the universe being forgotten.

Though you can get lost in the absurdity of “Night in the Woods”’ brief encounters with existential horrors, there’s a nuanced depiction of this continuation of abuse and frustration. The working class get exploited, mistreated and are stripped of their humanity in a ruthless late-stage capitalist America. Often those who experience this abuse will feel powerless and will turn their anger unjustly toward the “undesirables” that the murder cult speaks of. This is a narrative that partisan politics will often use to its advantage, contributing to an environment of xenophobia and racism where nobody wins, except politicians, pundits and suits that go white as a sheet when they hear the word “unionize.” “Night in the Woods” takes this symbolic sacrificing of scapegoats and makes it literal. When talking about the state of labor in America currently, why be coy and fumble around with limp-dick metaphors? There’s opioids pumping through the national veins. Go crazy.

Video essayist Jacob Geller has a fantastic video, “Capitalist Present, Collective Future,” speaking on not just “Night in the Woods,” but other games and real-life scenarios depicting working-class realities and collective action. Toward the end of the video, he shows a clip of dialogue near the game’s ending. Mae is speaking with her father, who tells her honestly of his frustration that he can no longer serve as a provider for his family. He asks her, “You come down and picket with us if we walk out?” Mae responds, “I will breathe fire, dad.”

That line, I think, perfectly captures this aspect of “Night in the Woods.” Mae is forced to confront that Possum Springs is not a nostalgic bubble frozen in time and recognize her true position. Her friends, family and community gave her everything, and Mae must move forward and learn how to give back rather than turn back.

The game makes it very clear that the path of collective action is the most likely path to a hopeful future, a future where workers have control over the conditions of their labor and can address their employers on an equal playing field. The Possum Springs chamber of commerce can try as they might to attempt to make the town look as appealing as possible, with pleas to support local business and attempts to draw in business from outside. The people of Possum Springs can sacrifice as many “undesirables” as they want. But those “undesirables” aren’t the ones driving away the old, cozy Possum Springs life of a living wage and small-town charm. The same hole they throw their sacrifices in will swallow them without a second thought. No malice, no regret. Instead, they must pick up their picket signs and harness the power of community.

The workers of Possum Springs may be facing a new, less tangible form of exploitation as bigger corporations move in, and there is no longer a single big, bad John D. Rockefeller to rip the teeth out of. It’s daunting. It feels like they’re trapped inside a hole in the center of everything. But they will not lay down and die. They feel the ire boiling within them. Mae will not sit and watch her family struggle. She can breathe fire. They all can.

Technology has been heavily advancing toward more automation in production since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution. As a result, human labor has been devalued across various industries. This is made even more relevant with the intersection of the rise of AI and creative professions like artists, illustrators or animators, musicians, actors and writers. The development of ideas, and the process of turning these ideas into tangible art — i.e. the crux of creative labor — is being trivialized. This does not need to be the case; AI should serve as an assistive tool, rather than a replacement, and strict regulation can help not only preserve these livelihoods but have both forces work together.

The Writers Guild of America was recently able to reach an agreement with entertainment companies of Hollywood, increasing pay from the streaming content that was cutting their royalty payments and ensuring the use of AI wouldn’t come into conflict with content production. The WGA negotiating committee seemed quite positive about the outcome, and as of writing this article, guild leaders will begin their vote tomorrow to lift the strike. It’s a promising sign that even today, unions, strikes and similar direct action are potent tools for creators to level the playing field against a Kafka-esque system that is willfully ignorant to the human element of labor.

I have important people in my life who are noticeably physically and mentally affected by punishing work conditions. I can sense their emotions of powerlessness, their defeat or their subdued resentment. I want to write in support of these bastions of resilience who are dear to me, as well as those I’ve worked beside with two jobs just to support their families, and the people involved in the UAW strikes. They deserve more agency. They deserve more vitality. They deserve more.

I feel trapped between a rock and a hard place — simply a bottom-of-the-barrel engineering student with a meager 2 shillings to my name after paying for rent in Ann Arbor. I need anything I can get to revive my zombie resume. But I also feel the need to take time into thoroughly researching the companies I would be applying to. Career resources from colleges and industry like to present themselves as opportunities waiting to happen. “Change the world! Love your job!” They advertise themselves as an open window to individual success and fulfillment, and if I’m not paying attention, I could be idly watching exhausted plant workers walk out because they no longer want their lives stolen from them. We are all capable of evil, as much as we like to convince ourselves that we’re not, and the banality of evil is the most insidious form it takes. Privilege obscures truth, and money can block out the cries of the people.

Seeing the strain that strikes put on workers — especially seeing the news of the UAW strikes recently — makes writing a piece like this feel pointless and self-centered. People are losing their livelihoods and risking the safety and security of their families because they’re taking action and striking. And I’m, what, writing an article? The thing I already do anyways?

I am not an activist. I am not an engineer. But I have a collective responsibility to anyone who may be affected by my work or employment. I have to put in work to give back to a society that has given me everything that sculpts my identity as a unique individual, that has given me privilege from which I often want to avert my eyes. I want my words to have some sort of impact. To do something for someone, rather than just hear my voice echo into a void; I refuse to reduce my contribution to filling a quota with trash or stream-of-conscious thought vomit that serves nobody other than me. I am not a union worker. I don’t have a spouse or children to support. I don’t have coworkers who rely on me. I don’t work in the factories that build your car. I do not make the world go round.

I am small. Singular.

Unions are powerful things. We are all small. But when people work together, they can move mountains. They can breathe fire.

