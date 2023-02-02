While scrolling through my TikTok feed in a mindless daze, I had to make myself stop. How many “Family Guy” clips had I seen at this point? By now, they were almost more frequent than the advertisements. Sure enough, as I swiped up through the 40 or so videos I had dipped in and out of in the last half hour, an overwhelming amount of them were clips from the show — a show which I have never seen a full episode of before.

If you’ve been on any video-based social media platform within the last few years, you’ll understand this scenario to some degree. Whether it be TikTok, Facebook, Instagram Reels or the god-forsaken Youtube Shorts, clips of “Family Guy” are everywhere. The show — which is now in its 21st season — has always been ingrained in internet culture, especially meme culture. But this is something new, something that seems a bit more elaborate than a simple meme.

In trying to understand how the show had become so prevalent lately, I came across something called the “Family Guy” Funny Moments pyramid scheme. In the comments on a now-deleted channel, the owner posted a link to a website where they claimed that people could make several thousand dollars a month while only working 20 minutes a day — if they paid a $47 fee for lessons. These lessons would teach users how to build their own channels to post “Family Guy” clips to, including instructions on how to hire people to do the work for you. But how any of these tips for seemingly basic things could be worth $47 is beyond me, and the claims of how much money you’ll make from them is a bit suspicious.

Now, I’m not trying to say that every account you see clips from on social media are a part of some massive pyramid scheme. As funny as that would be, I highly doubt that there’s that level of cooperation between the massive glut of uploaders. But in some way, this must be lucrative for them. Otherwise, who would take the time to cut, edit and post all of these videos? Sure, there might be bots behind all of it, but someone, somewhere, is profiting massively from these clips, especially on TikTok.

I totaled up the views of the last 10 videos posted by one of the accounts that popped up in my feed and, using this article for an estimate of TikTok’s payout rate, found that they would have made around $600 — and that was just within a one-month span. This is assuming that the videos aren’t being demonetized according to TikTok’s copyright guidelines, something that I’m sure isn’t an issue considering the sheer amount of copyrighted content that is being posted. This is nowhere near the thousands of dollars that you could have made by taking the class, but still — it’s never been easier to profit off of someone else’s intellectual property.

“Family Guy” isn’t the only show to proliferate in my social media feeds. I’ve also seen countless clips from “Fleabag,” “Big Bang Theory” (as well as its prequel spinoff “Young Sheldon”), “Rick and Morty” and “Bluey.” It is, however, the most frequent one, and the one that I’ve heard the most people commenting about recently. It seems like everyone I know is getting funneled into the “Family Guy” pipeline, especially on TikTok.

The thing is, I don’t even really want to watch “Family Guy.” There’s some bits here and there that I find funny, but the majority of the show just doesn’t match up with my sense of humor. I’ve always found myself drawn more to “The Simpsons” or “King of The Hill” when it comes to adult animation. Yet I still find myself watching most of the clips I see all of the way through, no matter how many of them I’ve seen that day. I don’t even know if I’m fully processing them — I’m not sure I can recall a single scene that I’ve watched — so why is it that I find myself hypnotized by these clips? I’ve been thinking over this for a while now, and I have a few reasons about how I — and maybe we — fell down the “Family Guy” rabbit hole.

“Family Guy” is already an easy show to watch. I’m not trying to gatekeep comedy like a “Rick and Morty” fan, but many of the jokes it makes are pretty basic. Take some pop culture references or parodies, a few funny curse words with a bit of slapstick and you’ve got yourself a pretty standard “Family Guy” episode. Like many other cartoons, the show is also episodic — meaning the plots are usually contained within a single episode — so as long as you generally understand the setting and characters, you can watch the show at almost any point without feeling like you’ve missed something.

On top of this episodic structure, “Family Guy” also uses a lot of cutaway gags or little asides that have little to no impact on the plot. These are usually pop-culture references or an excuse to throw in a few jokes without impacting the story. These short bits are perfect for reposting, as they need even less context than the show itself does. For some reason, I see a majority of these on YouTube shorts, but the clips on TikTok take advantage of the platform’s longer time limit, usually lasting about two or three minutes. Yet despite their extra length, I still find myself drawn to them, like a moth to a flaming bag of festering dog shit.

This leads to the next point of my theory of why we’re all trapped in a mud pit of “Family Guy” funny moments. These clips are formatted in a way that immediately grabs your attention. Every single clip that I’ve watched on TikTok has not only the clip playing but some other brightly-colored, stimulating video alongside it. You’re likely to see gameplay from Subway Surfers and other simple mobile games, or “oddly satisfying” videos, where people play with slime or slice through objects in a visually pleasing way. This style is now so recognizable that it’s become a meme, with people (hopefully) joking that they can’t watch TV shows or movies anymore without having one of these videos on at the same time.

Scrolling through TikTok already makes my brain feel like it is slowly being massaged into a soup, but this only speeds that up. There’s a real worry about overstimulation here — our attention is being grabbed by some colorful object, and then split in two. It’s hypnotizing honestly, and I feel myself losing the ability to scroll past the clips the longer I spend on the platform. And the fact that I can’t tear myself away from these videos no doubt tells the all-knowing algorithm that I respond well to them, and that it should keep showing them to me. If we think of social media as a pyramid scheme itself, TikTok’s corporate overlords sit at the top. They profit from me staying on their platform for longer (because it means I’m viewing more of their ads), while the clip channels do all of the work of posting compelling content for them. The clip channels (whether or not they’re pyramid schemes themselves) profit from me engaging with their content and therefore making it more algorithmically viable. And I’m the sucker at the bottom, getting sold a product I don’t even want to buy.

What’s really tragic is that it’s not even a real product anymore — it’s now a diluted, bastardized product of what it once was. As easy as it is to dismiss “Family Guy” as a goofy, low-brow show, it’s still a piece of art. Yet the way that we are consuming it now is completely ripped from its original medium and repackaged in a disgusting new shell. Where are those good old-fashioned values on which we used to rely?



Senior Arts Editor Hunter Bishop can be reached at hdbishop@umich.edu.