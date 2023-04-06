I’d like to issue a PSA to all of the parents who outlawed “SpongeBob SquarePants” in the late aughts: A yellow cartoon sponge did not awaken the signs of my adolescent ADHD. It was Club Penguin’s Pizzatron 3000, thank you very much. But I digress.

This revelation might come as a shock to the droves of parents who rallied against the Nickelodeon cartoon because of a study published in 2011 claiming the show aggravated the attention spans, problem-solving abilities and behavioral patterns of its younger audience. The study’s author, Dr. Angeline S. Lillard, divided 60 4-year-old children into three groups: The first group watched “SpongeBob,” the second watched “Caillou” and the third practiced drawing. After a nine-minute period, researchers tested the children’s executive functioning, concluding that the children who watched SpongeBob performed consistently worse than their peers in tasks that measured their working memory, attention span and self-regulation. Lillard attributed this deficit to the rapid pacing of the program — on average, “SpongeBob” shifts between scenes every 11 seconds, whereas “Caillou” shifts between scenes, or rather fits of incessant whining, every 34 seconds.

Lillard’s study provided the scientific grounds for parents across the U.S. to quantify their distaste for the sponge’s unproductive, nonsensical (potentially coked-out?) behavior. News outlets exacerbated the public indictment of the show by broadcasting conclusion-jumping headlines like “SpongeBob SquarePants Is Making Our Children Stupid.” If you didn’t read past the fifth or sixth paragraph of these articles, you could easily overlook the discussion about the study’s serious limitations. For one, I don’t trust people who like “Caillou.” But most of all, as one Nickelodeon official stated, “SpongeBob” isn’t intended for preschoolers but for an audience of 6- to 11-year-olds. Further, the sample size of 60 white middle- and upper-middle-class children is small and, what’s more, the researchers failed to test the children’s executive functioning prior to the viewing session, making it impossible to measure the impact of extraneous influences on the results.

But news outlets weren’t the only ones pumping anti-SpongeBob rhetoric across the internet. Mothers in the early 2010s took to online forums to justify their denouncement of Bikini Bottom. “I hate it,” one mom said. “Way (too) stupid for my taste.” Another mom articulated her hatred for the sponge rather elegantly — “MORGAN LOVES SPONGEBOB! I WANT TO CHUCK HIM!” One mom, who would “rather poke (her) eyes out than ever watch it,” described her anti-SpongeBob Pavlovian conditioning as a parenting “victory”: “Whenever we see a commercial for it, I talk about how yucky and disgusting it is. So now, because of my hard work, Jackson starts crying when he sees (Spongebob). He literally cries. It’s awesome.”

However, the anti-SpongeBob messaging wasn’t entirely one-sided on mommy discussion boards. One mom premised her defense of “SpongeBob” on her belief that “cartoon characters aren’t meant to be role models. Lets look at Scooby Doo … A narcissist, a lesbian (no offense lesbains), a vapid rich girl in a mini skirt and a stoner with munchies.” In another instance, a mom expressed how she “about died” when SpongeBob says, “I’ve been wearing shoes for as long as I can remember,” and in her words “the screen flashes to a shot (of) little SpongeBob sperm wearing shoes and swimming up a fallopian tube.” In response, a mom comes to SpongeBob’s defense with no shortage of passive-aggressive smiley faces — before a paragraph explaining the asexual reproductive systems of a sponge, she says, “It wasn’t a fallopian tube. 🙂 Here, educate yourself about sea sponge reproduction. ;)”

I didn’t think the discourse surrounding “Spongebob” could get more absurd than a cartoon sponge catalyzing a crisis in adolescent brain development. I was wrong. In 2005, conservative Christians vigorously debated the sexuality of a cartoon sponge. The impassioned anti-gay, Christian panic was so strong, the creator of “SpongeBob,” Stephen Hillenburg, had to settle the debates with a public statement, in which he stated, “The character SpongeBob is an oddball. He’s kind of weird, but he’s kind of special. I always think of (my characters) as being somewhat asexual.”

Absurdity aside, the most remarkable component of the internet’s “SpongeBob” rhetoric is how much of a tangible impact it had on our childhoods. My favorite question to ask a group of 18- to 24-year-olds is this: Did you watch “SpongeBob” as a kid? I promise, a unanimous consensus is impossible.

The convergence of online forums, flawed research and absurd moral panic represents an early prototype of the internet’s mommy discourse. But what does it look like now?

In 2010, Facebook launched a new feature that allowed users to form groups, an online community meeting place where users could connect with one another on the basis of shared interests or backgrounds. Since then, most of the mommy rhetoric has shifted away from online forums to Facebook groups. Because most mommy Facebook groups are private and location-based, the localization of mommy discourse has enabled greater degrees of insularity and straight-up delusion.

Claiming that “we’re here to judge the ‘no judge’ culture of the internet parent groups,” the subreddit r/ShitMomGroupsSay documents the dystopian state of Facebook mom groups in 2023. If you think that sounds dramatic, just wait. I’ve parsed through hundreds of the subreddit’s most upvoted posts to uncover the most damning examples of toxic mommy rhetoric.

I’ve noticed that Facebook moms generally fall into one of five categories: breast milk maniac, essential oil healer, silent letter enthusiast, “Nice try, Satan” and Dr. Mommy.

Breast milk maniacs are the kind of moms who still measure their 5-year-old’s age in months. You see, the moms of this ilk are irrationally afraid of watching their kids outgrow them. One mom took to Facebook to express her frustration about enrolling her 5-year-old son at a school that “just told me I can’t come and breastfeed him at recess and lunch.” Dumbfounded, she stated, “I don’t know what to do. I feel like they’re discriminating against me.” It’s funny how this mom makes this post more about herself than her son. To me, this mother suggests that breast milk maniacs are more scared of letting their children go than of depriving them of their milk. But it’s impossible for me to defend every mom in this category. Another Facebook mom wrote a post where she questioned the ethics of undisclosed breast milk consumption: “I made brownies for my school bake sale that had breast milk in them. I didn’t have time to run to the store and didn’t think it was a big deal (some of those kids could use the nutrition, let’s be honest). One of the other moms found out. Idk what to do!” I wish I was kidding.

According to my estimates, 80% of essential oil healers are backed by multi-level marketing schemes. In other words, these women can market scented oils as the solution to any problem. One Facebook mom wrote a post crying for help about “a friend who’s 14 (year) old daughter is having a psychotic break.” The mom claims that her friend’s daughter “doesn’t even recognize her mom!” and proceeds to ask for recommendations, saying: “What oils??” Another mom consulted her Facebook group about what oils she should use to treat her son who’s refusing oils: “My 16 yr is a PAIN,” she said. “He refuses to use the oils I give him. He tells me he ‘prefers the chemically laden store bought stuff.’ I sneak oils into his foods, spray his room/pillow when not looking, put them on his clean laundry, even rub oils on myself before I touch him to get oils on him. I need help with what oils I should use.”

Silent letter enthusiasts represent a category of Facebook moms who are competing in the unique name Olympics. One expectant mother justifies the name “Tragedeigh Anne” on the grounds that “the word, ‘Tragedeigh’ has been used as a demeaning and offensive insult towards creative mothers and I am sick of people calling me that slur. So my baby girl is reclaiming it.” It’s hard to tell what’s worse, “Tragedeigh Anne” or the next entry in the unique name Olympics, “Tinderleigh.” As opposed to an “offensive insult,” Tinderleigh’s mother writes about how she drew inspiration from the dating app. “I want to name her Tinderleigh because (my husband and I) met on Tinder a little over a year ago,” she said. “The site helped me find my true love, and I think the name is perfect.” Some of the other unique names I discovered in my research include Bryxenleigh, Covenleigh, Braxxtyn, Creighdin, Starshyne and Ruxlynnleigh. I can’t make this up. Above all, what these silent letter enthusiasts fail to realize is this: As someone who has a common name with unconventional spelling, I can personally attest to how embarrassing it is to know someone for over a year and still watch them spell your name wrong. By then, it’s way too late to issue a correction. Suffice it to say, I’m worried about Tragedeigh Anne.

“Nice try, Satan” represents a specific brand of paranoid Facebook moms who have devoted themselves to exposing the malicious messaging of either the government, Satan or Big Pharma. One mom vented her frustration about the Satanic imagery she discovered on a packet of her child’s applesauce. “I’m so sick of the deep state shoving their satanic rituals and voodoo on my kids,” she said. “Absolutely disgusting. I’m so over the devil and his scheme.” A picture accompanied the post, where the Satanic gesture is revealed to be the “rock on” hand sign. Another mom proudly asserted that she refused to give her daughter a Social Security number because of the big government “SSN scam,” yet she proceeded to lament the loss of big government benefits like “child tax credit money, tax breaks and Medicaid eligibility” as well as access to emergency care. If these Facebook moms are anything, they’re hypocritical. A third mom mobilized a potato in her resistance against Big Pharma: If you vaccinate your kids, she suggests you “then hold a potato to the wound where the needle entered, and it will suck out the toxins from the vaccines out. It’s a great way to thwart big pharma!”

Dr. Mommys represent the most menacing subset of Facebook moms, whose misguided beliefs about vaccination, coupled with their overall distrust of medical authority, legitimately harm their children’s health. One mom takes to Facebook to ask, “Can someone please tell me what the appendix does. I am in the peds emergency department, and they were going to call CPS because I will not consent to their ‘educated guess’ to remove my daughter’s appendix.” It’s difficult to determine how delusional you must be to privilege the educated guesses of Dr. Mommys over the opinions of legitimate medical professionals. In lieu of conventional medical treatments administered by educated professionals, Dr Mommys practice what I like to call Spice Cabinet Medicinery. One mom asked for advice on how to treat yeast infections, to which another responded with a suggestion to take “a garlic clove with some cuts in it and a string tied around it. Coat it with some lube and stick it on up.” If that isn’t repulsing enough, within the same month, another mom took to Facebook to cry for help: “HELP!!! I’ve inserted a clove of garlic up there to treat what I’m sure now was a yeast infection. I CANNOT GET IT OUT NOW!!” It gets worse. Another Dr. Mommy unveils the secret ingredient of her chili recipe: “Believe it or not, there is nothing wrong with a little bit of poop … it is minimally toxic … and we have read it makes (our kids’) immune system stronger. We use about a tablespoon and add it to chili … the kids have no clue.” If anyone else thought of Scott Tenorman while reading this, you’re not alone.

People rely on digital spaces not to solve their problems but to rationalize them. If I Google, “Why does my stomach hurt,” I don’t want WebMD to tell me to see a doctor when my discomfort is just as easily justified by researching some obscure disease I definitely don’t have. Facebook moms operate along the same axis of delusion. When their unvaccinated child loses 50% of their hearing in one ear because of chicken pox, Facebook moms don’t hide in shame. They post about it online. They do this because, in an echo chamber of equally delusional moms, these communities will sympathize with them instead of calling out their ignorant and neglectful bullshit. This attempt not to find solutions but rather validation is precisely what makes Facebook mom groups so toxic. While Facebook moms adopt narratives that paint them as the victims of their careless parenting choices, they also portray themselves as saviors through the perversion of benign, everyday objects. And yes, that includes an innocent yellow sponge, because if you’ve conditioned little Jackson to start crying every time he sees one, what have you really accomplished as a parent? Can he even wash the dishes?

Research from Pepperdine University concluded that women who spend more time on mom-focused social media sites have higher cortisol levels, the hormone our bodies release in response to stress. Sure, these mom groups can help new mothers navigate the uncertainty of a major life transition, but at what cost? This isn’t moms supporting other moms. It’s moms enabling the dissemination of toxic mommy rhetoric on unprecedented levels. Nothing, not even essential oils, can cure this delusion.

Daily Arts Contributor Bela Kellogg can be reached at bkellogg@umich.edu.