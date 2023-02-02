Content warning: Mentions of sexual assault

As we reach the final week of January, an important season at the University of Michigan comes to a close: sorority rush — the ever so fateful week at the start of second semester where herds of hopeful freshmen participate in a disturbingly intense recruitment process, all in the hopes of getting a bid from a sorority. These potential new members spend hours upon hours going from sorority house to sorority house, talking to current members and deciding which one they would most like to be a part of. Simultaneously, the sororities are evaluating them, deciding who they think is the best fit for their sisterhood. At the end of the week, the lucky PNMs will get a bid and be initiated into their new sorority.

This process is not new. Greek life has been an integral part of college life for decades, and — as we know — has a large presence on the University’s campus. Personally, myself and most of my friends chose not to rush, but that does not mean we are unfamiliar with the sororities and fraternities that populate our campus. It’s pretty much impossible to go to school here and not interact with Greek life in some manner. Much of what is considered the epitome of having a social life on campus — tailgates, frat parties, formals — all centers around Greek life, making it a pretty coveted institution here and everywhere else. Yet, there is something else that has offered us an ever closer look at what Greek life truly comprises — the extremely popular RushTok. People around the world get a glimpse of what rushing a sorority is really like as PNM’s film “OOTD’s” (outfit of the days), updates on how they’re feeling about the recruitment process and announcements about which sorority they end up joining on TikTok. Some have even gone viral — extremely viral, in fact.

But how exactly did this all start? Back in August 2021, when the University of Alabama began their recruitment process, a few hopeful PNMs began posting about their rush experience. It didn’t take long before everyone’s “For You” page was overflowing with sorority content, and “Bama RushTok” was born. Some people engaging with these videos had no stated affiliation with Greek life, and the vast majority probably didn’t care whether or not these girls actually got the sororities they wanted. Yet, just as a bad television series can be extremely addictive, Bama Rush managed to become TikTok’s new guilty pleasure. Everyone — myself included — was on the edge of their seats waiting for bid day. Where would the PNMs end up? Would anyone be disappointed? Would anyone not get a bid (gasp)? As the process continued, certain girls became social media “favorites” as viewers tried to guess which sorority they would end up joining. In the simplest terms possible, RushTok became TikTok’s very own reality TV show, with main characters, subplots and a flock of fans cheering these girls on from behind their screens — whether ironically or not. The posts were such a success that, this past August, Bama Rush came back for “Season 2,” where new main characters took center stage as the world anxiously awaited bid day.

#RushTok now has over one billion views, with other schools across the country — The University of Michigan included — partaking in the social media movement, and I can’t say I’m surprised. The content has just about everything the internet loves. It’s niche, it’s fun to obsess over and it has plenty of room for questions and debate. In fact, when RushTok first appeared on my “For You” page, it wasn’t in the form of an OOTD from a sorority girl, but instead in the form of a video which pointed out a disturbing fact: Greek life at the University of Alabama was not officially desegregated until 2013. This may be hard to believe, but it’s very much true. In fact, it was reported that in 2020, only 1.2% of students who participate in Greek life at the University of Alabama identify as Black Of course, these issues are not unique to Alabama. Sororities and fraternities have faced boat loads of criticism over racially motivated incidents, a problem which still rears its ugly head today. Hence, anti-Greek life critics have claimed that RushTok is romanticizing an institution that needs some serious reconstructing, an argument that has been echoed by many across social media, and rightfully so. How could we ever turn a blind eye to this?

Unfortunately, Greek life’s problems do not end with racism. The institution also continuously pits women against each other and forces them to adhere to a social hierarchy that is entirely constructed by the sororities and fraternities alone. For top-tier, ranked by factors like looks, philanthropy and reputation, a girl pretty much has to have it all to get in — the right hair, the right makeup, the right outfit. The process is really only “easy” for those who fit society’s standards of what it means to be “beautiful” — white, cisgender, heterosexual, thin etc. On top of that, Greek life has never been and is still not a safe place for anyone who is female presenting. Women in Greek life are actually 74% more likely to be a victim of rape, and men in fraternities are three times more likely to commit rape than those who aren’t a part of Greek life — a disturbing conclusion.

Eli Rallo — a popular creator on TikTok who attended our University and joined a sorority during her time as a student — opened up about her own experience in Greek life on her account right as Bama RushTok was gaining popularity, and explained to her followers why she decided to drop her sorority after her sophomore year. She even posted a video exposing the ranking system her sorority implemented to rush new members. It’s an unsettling read, to say the least. After one conversation with a current member, girls were ranked on a scale of one to four, one being, “We don’t like her. She’s never coming back,” and four being, “Perfect fit!” Super fair, right? Basing your entire impression of someone on one conversation is a tactic pumped full of good old logic.

Still, even with all this increased criticism, there were plenty who did not and still have not taken on a critical lens with RushTok. Many continue to treat both the institution of Greek life and RushTok as a source of superficial fun, and I get it. It’s a lot easier to sit back and say, “There’s no harm in me feeding into this, right?” It’s something that I’m guilty of too, but continuing to contribute to RushTok’s popularity without acknowledging the issues that lie beneath the aesthetic pictures and the pretty houses is dangerous. Social media is a powerful tool, one that can quickly mask reality if we let it. It’s critical that we do not romanticize something that does not deserve to be romanticized. Instead, we need to use RushTok as a jumping-off point, one that can stimulate productive conversation about the fundamental issues that infect Greek life. Only then might we be able to finally talk about what needs to happen to make it inclusive and accessible for everyone.

Daily Arts Writer Rebecca Smith can be reached at rebash@umich.edu.