What if I told you that things are constantly working out for me?

I don’t know what it is, but for some reason, the very things I spend the most time wishing for almost always come to fruition. If I desperately want an A on my next test, I get it. If I’m interviewing for a dream internship, the whole process goes in my favor. If I want someone to notice me, it only takes a few days for them to text me. I guess I’m just … lucky.

Yeah, no.

As much as I would love to say that this is me, that would be a big fat lie. Everything is not always working out in my favor. Today alone, I’ve slept through my alarm, rolled my ankle and realized I forgot about a paper all in one fell swoop. Luck is definitely not always on my side. There are others, however, who would sing a different tune. They would say that they are surrounded by a constant aura of pure luckiness, all due to their positive thinking.

And so I present to you the TikTok phenomenon known as Lucky Girl Syndrome. According to these creators, everything always works out for them, but it’s not as simple as just pure luck. Their good fortune is a product of releasing as much positive energy as possible into the universe and receiving an equal amount of positive energy in return. That A on their paper or new dream job didn’t simply appear out of nowhere, but instead was the result of a steadfast belief that these things or accomplishments already belong to them: They just have to work to get there.

If there’s one thing TikTok knows how to do, it’s to take an old idea and smack a new name on it. Hence, you won’t be surprised to hear that Lucky Girl Syndrome was not created on TikTok, but instead is inspired by a relatively well-known idea: “The Law of Assumption.” Essentially, this belief states that even your most far-fetched dreams can come true if you simply operate under the assumption that they have already happened — you just have to work to get there. The idea is that, by telling yourself you have already accomplished something, you are able to convince your subconscious that you are in total control of your destiny.

While this may sound a bit out there, many TikTok creators report seeing major changes in their lives after they began to operate under the Law of Assumption. Some say they’ve been offered their dream jobs, scored the perfect Taylor Swift tickets or even amassed large amounts of money. For many, it has helped to combat anxiety and negative thinking and to build up self-confidence. Plenty of TikTok users have latched on to this idea as a way of life, with the tag #Luckygirlsyndrome garnering over 600 million views, a number that continues to rise (and rightfully so). I mean, on the surface level, there isn’t really anything that bad about Lucky Girl Syndrome. In fact, the idea that we can use positive thinking to ascertain our goals sounds pretty appealing. Who doesn’t need a little extra optimism in their life? However, the problem is that things are rarely so simple that we can just “positive vibes” our way to a good outcome.

It goes without saying that an optimistic mindset cannot circumvent all obstacles. Positive thinking is an important tool in maintaining one’s mental health, however, if it is a method that is acting in isolation, it can be a dangerous way to think, especially for those who struggle with anxiety, depression or obsessive-compulsive disorder. It can create unrealistic expectations, and lead to self-blame if a desired outcome is not achieved, because according to this method, if you think it and believe it, it will happen, right? But what if it doesn’t? Where does that leave you?

Well, that’s the thing. You can’t just assume your crush who doesn’t know you will love you forever if you believe it hard enough. That’s something you have to go after on your own. You also cannot circumvent societal boundaries related to gender bias, racism or classism simply by believing those boundaries are not there. You have to deconstruct them. This is where the problem with Lucky Girl Syndrome comes in. It leaves the supposed “Lucky Girl” carrying around the entire responsibility of her own success on her back, with no regard for what else might be in her way — a practice disturbingly reminiscent of the American “pull yourself up by your bootstraps” ideology, which has been long determined to be a myth. While this will leave a “Lucky Girl” filled with immense joy when her plans work out, it will also leave her overcome with an overwhelming sense that she is a failure when they do not, which unfortunately — when dealing with aspirations as large as getting your dream job, or getting your crush to notice you — may be more often than not.

This disappointment can become a constant hum in the life of a “Lucky Girl” who is solely relying on positive thinking to achieve her goals. As amazing as it would be to be able to think our way to success, it’s an unrealistic state of mind that sets up a person to get a bit too comfortable with the fantasies inside their head. If TikTok is telling you that all you have to do is believe that something has already happened to make it happen, you may end up spending so much time “believing” in the imaginary future inside your head that you forget you still have to work toward a real world where those fantasies are true. In this way, Lucky Girl Syndrome at its extreme looks an awful lot like maladaptive daydreaming, which, if you’re unfamiliar, is when a person spends an excessive amount of time daydreaming, becoming completely immersed in their imagination. Often, it’s a coping mechanism for those who struggle with anxiety, and is not always a bad thing in moderation. Lucky Girl Syndrome, however, enables it —no matter how wonderful it sounds. It convinces us that sitting back and waiting for the things we want to fall into our laps is an effective way to achieve our goals, when really it just sets us up to be stuck in an endless loop of disappointment.

There is always a place for optimism in our lives, and I don’t want to discount that. If we spend all our time assuming that the worst is going to happen, it probably will. However, convincing yourself that you are “just lucky” will likely not get you anywhere, and this is the exact area in which the internet needs a major wake up call. Instead, you need to mix your optimistic thinking with some real, palpable action toward achieving your goals, in order to set yourself up for success. Then, you may actually have a chance of experiencing Lucky Girl Syndrome.

