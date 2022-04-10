Following the release of “The Batman” and in the midst of my TikTok addiction, a trend emerged that I was initially unimpressed with. The gentle guitar notes and husky voice of Kurt Cobain would play over the chorus of “Something in the Way” — a song featured in the film — as I was faced with walls of text against bland backgrounds. The text itself will vary slightly, but the format always remains: “Me, the Batman (subject’s identity) on my way in the Batmobile (subject’s chosen mode of transportation) in order to save Gotham (subject’s town of residence) from the Riddler (subject’s turmoil).”

The battles of one of the most iconic superheroes of all time are being compared to day-to-day disasters; though, there is sometimes a buildup to that conflict being one of mundane intensity, like needing to fight raccoons. We see the perceived badassery of Batman contrasting the boring aspects of life, or drawing parallels to specific personal situations. At the point of these memes popping up, I hadn’t seen “The Batman” yet, and the frequency of these videos in my feed admittedly began to annoy me. After seeing it, I initially understood that the three-hour runtime made for an immersive and lasting experience. Sitting in the dark for that long has a lasting effect. However, the meme’s frequency still forced me to examine the phenomenon further — to discover Batman’s appeal to the digital age and the human condition.

The issues in Batman videos can range from commonplace to slightly sadder situations. The latter end of this meme spectrum is a somewhat recent development in social media, especially pertaining to TikTok: unprecedented openness online. Traditionally, social media that were tied to one’s identity like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter were reserved for the social glorification of life while other platforms could be used for the denigration of life, both approaches garnering social clout. Anonymity and organization on those latter sites are what first led to openness about previously taboo topics like poor mental health. User identity was protected on certain spots on the web that would only pop up for those actively looking for help: forum sites designated for such topics, the subreddits of Reddit and the tag system of Tumblr being examples. This organization in the blocking of potentially triggering tags was also an attempt at making the internet a safer place — these issues were compartmentalized and cast into inconspicuousness. We can see these exact techniques used by Matt Reeves’s Bruce Wayne.

While filmgoing audiences have gotten three different live-action Batmen over the last decade, “The Batman” seems to be the most well-received since Christopher Nolan’s iconic Dark Knight trilogy. In relation to TikTok, part of the film’s success is its modern take on Gotham and the “emo-ification” of a 20-something Bruce Wayne, perpetually wearing black shirts and sporting eyebags, at the beginning of compartmentalizing his trauma. This lies in stark contrast to the more grizzled, experienced heroes of cinema’s past. This need to darken Batman’s character has often harmed recent films, with each version attempting to be darker than the last until the character became a parody of itself — a power fantasy so dark that you can barely see that the current interpretation of the character has as little substance as the void of outer space. But unlike space, Batman’s darkness never existed in a vacuum. His trauma — the infamous murder of his parents — forms Reeves’s Batman as the compartmentalization of his secret identity, Bruce Wayne. This makes Bruce ultimately more relatable for the online audience than in the past, but it can go deeper. The Batman is the violent and vengeful trauma response that Bruce hides away to maintain his public persona, something that reflects the seedy underbelly of Gotham under its literal and figurative facades. The issue then arises when the Batman finds a foil in the Riddler — a serial killer who uses the Batman’s violent tactics to unmask and destabilize Gotham.

What happens when the anonymity and organization of the internet are torn away? The emergence of “finstas” on Instagram as accounts for venting and alternate accounts on Twitter with the same purpose began to blur the line as to what allows transparency with mental health to exist in relative safety on the Internet. TikTok’s hyper-specific content recommendations from its algorithms attempt this organization, but the structure is fragile. The lines between memes and mental health advice can be easily destroyed, with a constant stream of barely-regulated content delivered to and often created by a younger user base that doesn’t yet understand the societal need to separate individual trauma from public identity. This has allowed the stigma around the discussion of mental health to erode even more but has also created a potentially dangerous environment, especially for TikTok’s younger users. In this way, one’s feed on TikTok can go from humorous to heartfelt to horrifying as fast as one can scroll. It is a chaotic progression to the internet’s journey on mental health, chaos that finds another parallel in Batman’s nemesis.

Reeves’s interpretation of the Riddler casts him as this niche online influencer that uses his troubled past and alt-right tactics to rationalize his violence. The Batman and the Riddler share a refuge from their grief in the anonymity of their alter egos, but this barrier breaks down at the threat of their unmasking. Specifically (but without major spoilers), the Riddler’s purpose that he produced from his pain is to expose Gotham’s corruption at the cost of human life, while the Batman’s purpose is to take out his pain on the crime-ridden results of that corruption, but ultimately to preserve that life. Bruce Wayne and the audience have to realize that the trauma that has shaped them — their identity and actions — has to transform them into someone not only stronger but gentler to those around them and to themselves.

In this, “The Batman” has been brought to a generation that can see themselves and their trauma reflected in one of society’s biggest superheroes. The omnipresent nature of trauma in our lives can feel overwhelming, especially in the current chaos of the world. Author Robert Anton Wilson said it best: “… under the present brutal and primitive conditions … we have never seen a man or woman not slightly deranged by either anxiety or grief. We have never seen a totally sane human being.” However, the reception to Reeves’s reimagining of the character has shown that Batman can remind us of ways to move forward — whether that way is destigmatizing mental health, imagining yourself as a hero or dressing up as a bat to fight crime.

Daily Arts Writer Saarthak Johri can be reached at sjohri@umich.edu