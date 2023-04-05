If you’ve been online in the past five years, there is a chance you have seen a new type of online gaming content on your feed — particularly that of what appear to be anime characters livestreaming games. Clips of cutesy anime girls playing video games have gone viral, yet it’s clear that these are not scripted anime moments; there is an uncanniness in the way that they move that embodies a real person — a person whose movements are being captured and translated onto said anime character in real time. This, dear reader, is a VTuber.

For those unfamiliar, VTubers (short for Virtual YouTubers) are YouTubers that utilize a live 2D model (typically an original anime character) rather than their true identity. When a person becomes a VTuber, their persona as a VTuber is both separate and the same as their real self. Using a webcam, the 2D model follows your speaking patterns and body motions, making it look as though you are this anime character in real-time. However, it is not “you” that is talking, but this character that you embody. Audiences of VTubers are meant to be aware of this fact, yet suspend their disbelief in favor of enjoying these characters and their content. It’s important to note that in most cases, VTubers’ real identities are not known by the public; they debut solely as their characters, omitting their real names.

VTubing originated in Japan with the arrival of Kizuna Ai in 2016, who first began uploading vlog-style content as a curated anime-character persona. Her quirky personality and cutesy voice became extremely popular, thus causing VTubers to become a trend. Not long after her debut, Hololive Production was established in 2017, as an entertainment agency specifically designed to manage and promote VTuber content. Alongside Hololive, the agencies Nijisanji (founded in 2018) and VShojo (founded in 2020) now serve as the “big three” of VTubing companies, each managing their own selections of popular VTubers. These companies all manage both English-speaking and Japanese-speaking VTubers, maximizing profits across different languages. With the establishment of so many companies to manage and produce VTuber content, it is clear that audience demand for this content is high.

At this point, it may be relevant to ask a question: What is the appeal of VTubers as opposed to regular content creators? A major factor in their appeal is the usage of avatars and personas. VTubers are most often directly associated with anime and otaku culture, utilizing anime personality tropes in their content, which can be appealing to fans of anime. Imagine someone akin to your favorite anime character now being a real person you can interact with in streams and watch do mundane tasks such as playing video games. For some, these ties to anime culture are entertaining. For others, the creative aspects (creating a persona and avatar) are appealing. In a Reddit thread examining why people like VTubers, one user said, “It basically took everything I love about Twitch, anime, and weeb/otaku culture and mashed it all together … the humanity you find in these vtubers is just so relatable and tugs at the heartstrings, I can’t help but just support them as best I can.” Another user said, “I watch them for the same reason I watch any other streamer or YouTuber, I like their personalities and have fun watching them. I honestly don’t care about the models they use at all, I just enjoy seeing how talented a lot of them are.”

For people seeking to become content creators, VTubing can be an alternative method that protects their real identities while still allowing them to express themselves online and build a community. VShojo’s about page eloquently states, “VTubers represent the future of content creation by giving anyone the opportunity to shine without the IRL (in real life) cultural and physical barriers that traditionally define entertainers. Only their imagination and creativity are needed to carve out the identity they wish to reflect and we support this new breed of influencers.” In several ways, VTubing can represent “the future of content creation.” However, these VTubers and their fan communities are not without their fair share of problems.

As previously mentioned, there is a very distinct tie between VTubers and anime/otaku culture. Though there is nothing inherently problematic about assuming an anime persona, within this fan culture there are often tendencies to inappropriately sexualize and romanticize these characters. VTubers walk a fine line between being a fictional character and a real person — this can lead many fans to treat them as if they are their characters, leading to invasive and inappropriate treatment or harassment of VTubers. Many fans of (particularly female) VTubers fall under this category of obsessive otaku fan, leading them to treat their favorite creators with little respect. For example, when popular English-speaking VTuber Gawr Gura’s real face was leaked by audiences (without her consent), she received backlash for not appearing the same as her anime avatar.

In fact, many fans intentionally cross the boundaries laid in place by VTubing; there exists a site that specifically seeks to doxx and expose the true identities of VTubers across all languages. Not only does it target VTubers specifically, but their real families and friends as well. Fans behave with particular vitriol toward female VTubers. Upon visiting a thread exposing an English-speaking VTuber, the top comments were captionless photos of her body, zoomed-in, unflattering and unposed. There was a clear message here — fans were unhappy with her appearance, making fun of her body. A comment underneath these photos reads, “9/10 live2d model, 6/10 irl model.” The fact that this user calls someone’s real body an “irl model” and ranks it as lower demonstrates the absurd levels of disrespect fans have for the real women behind the mask of the 2D avatars.

There is a difficult line to be drawn here; on one end, it must be stated that nobody should be treated with this level of disrespect online. However, it cannot be ignored that many VTubers pander their avatars to these types of perverse fans. Gawr Gura’s persona, for example, starkly resembles a child in both design and speaking, tropes that are likely to attract self-described “lolicon” fans. Though this of course does not mean her fans’ harsh treatment is justified, it is curious to note that her character caters to these types of audiences. To many outsiders, it is unsurprising that VTubers have fans like this simply because of the nature of their anime avatars.

Additionally, some English-speaking VTubers have received criticism for coming close to Orientalist depictions of Asianness when assuming their anime avatars. VTuber Silvervale brands herself as a “sakura wolf spirit,” and these terms have appeared to some as merely Japanese-sounding buzzwords — to several respondents online, this seemed like a form of Orientalism. Though it is unknown her true race/identity, regardless of this factor, depictions like hers can lead to further trivialization and infantilization of Japanese culture. Otakus (more often called “weeaboos” in this case) are already often accused of this fetishization and trivialization of Japan, but VTubing adds a new, odd layer to this.

Though there are certainly negative aspects of VTubers and their fan cultures, this is not to say that they are wholly problematic. As previously discussed, VTubing can be a great way to create content without the added pressure of exposing one’s identity. Outside of large entertainment companies (which are more often rife with these odd fans), independent VTubers and their fan bases can be particularly creative and enriching communities. Besides just supporting small content creators, independent VTubers often employ independent artists to create their models — thus allowing both artists and content creators to thrive. Though no fan community is free of its flaws, it’s nice to see spaces where VTubers are more often respected as people regardless of their fictional avatars. Perhaps a better future for VTubing can shed its ties from otaku culture a bit, or allow VTubers to better communicate proper boundaries to their fanbases.

Daily Arts Writer Katelyn Sliwinski can be reached at ksliwi@umich.edu.