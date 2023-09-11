If you have access to the internet, it’s likely you’ve heard a thing or two about the rom-com phenomenon that is “The Summer I Turned Pretty.” Based on the bestselling book series by Jenny Han, the Amazon Prime Video series follows the trials and tribulations of a young Belly Conklin (Lola Tung, debut) as she essentially plays “Bachelorette” with her longtime family friends and respective love interests: the Fisher brothers. Since its 2022 release, the show has become a worldwide success, with its first season boasting high engagement not only from fans of the book series but also from a slew of new fans, all of whom jumped headfirst into the love, friendship and drama that makes the show so successful.

Knowing this, it should not come as a surprise that when the second season came out on July 14, 2023, fans dove right into dissecting each character’s actions, sharing fan theories, making beautifully heartbreaking fan edits and — of course — sharing their two cents about the notorious love triangle between Belly, Conrad (Christopher Briney, “Dalíland”) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno, “The Vampire Diaries”). As someone who spent way too much time on social media this summer (and is also obsessed with “The Summer I Turned Pretty”), I can testify that for the months of July and August, my feed was almost entirely made up of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” season two content. In some ways, it still is. This is largely thanks to the show’s weekly episode release schedule, which made for several weeks of ongoing drama in Cousins Beach.

For the most part, I watched this all unfold with a smile on my face. Apps like TikTok and X, formerly known as Twitter, can be extremely physically and emotionally draining, so to finally see some fun, innocent content made for young women and girls — revolving around a not-so-serious TV series — was just the kind of reset I needed. One “Conrad x Belly” edit at a time, I was reminded of how social media can be a positive, lighthearted place. I actually looked forward to going on TikTok after I watched that week’s new episode, a rarity in and of itself.

Unfortunately (and rather unsurprisingly), the adrenaline rush was temporary, and in a matter of days, social media managed to rear its ugly head.

For those who do not watch the show, it’s important to note that while season two came with many familiar elements — love, drama, fights on the beach and an emotionally unstable Belly — it also came with a handful of new characters, one of whom was not present in the books and intermingled with the show’s core group of Belly, Conrad, Jeremiah, Steven (Sean Kaufman, “Manifest”) and Taylor (Rain Spencer, “Good Girls Jane”. Skye (Elsie Fisher, “Eighth Grade”), a cousin of Conrad and Jeremiah, joined their mother (Kyra Sedgwick, “The Closer”) in Cousins Beach as she attempted to sell the summer home following her sister’s death. Over time, Skye grew closer to their cousins and worked with them as they attempted to save their Cousins Beach home. Their addition to the show was largely positive, and helped to widen the scope for Conrad and Jeremiah, reminding viewers that the boys’ family is bigger than we think.

Yet, regardless of how harmless Skye’s contributions to the new season were, social media told a different story. In fact, if an unsuspecting outsider had looked up Fisher’s name on TikTok or X, they may have assumed that their character set Belly on fire or committed some other gross atrocity. Only that could excuse the amount of hate and inflammatory messages that were directed at Fisher following their debut in the series. The same fans who were anxiously awaiting each episode’s release, crafting angsty Conrad x Belly edits and cheering Belly on, were simultaneously posting about how much they hated Skye. According to these “fans,” the character was annoying and the show would be much better off without them. Alone, this was not wholly problematic. Fans are allowed to dislike a character. What fans should not be allowed to do, however, is to leave hateful comments all over an actor’s social media page to the point where they are forced to limit them, post compilations making fun of them on TikTok and repeatedly misgender both the character and the actor.

This, unfortunately, was the very line that these fans crossed over and over again. Throughout the entirety of the show’s second season, attacks against Fisher were continuous. In the same way that I came to expect fan theories and edits after each episode, I also knew I was likely to find a handful of posts making fun of Skye and Fisher. It became characteristic of the show’s fandom, casting a dark shadow over the positive, lightheartedness of “The Summer I Turned Pretty”’s massive fanbase, one that I had previously come to love and appreciate. It was a disappointing reality check, showing us all, once again, that the internet will always be a breeding ground for hate, no matter how innocent and playful the circumstances.

Why, you may be wondering, was it Fisher that got the brunt of this hate? Well, considering that both the actor and the character identify as non-binary, the reason is easy to discern. “The Summer I Turned Pretty” is not a socially revolutionary TV series. Its central plot revolves around a heterosexual romance and the writing rarely deals with controversial issues. Naturally, the show’s fanbase is going to reflect this fact, and said fans will react accordingly when something new is introduced into the show’s environment. In this case, it happened to be Skye, and when these “fans” channeled their confusion and discomfort with the character into online hate, it was Fisher who was left on the receiving end.

This is not unique to just “The Summer I Turned Pretty.” Often, when shows attempt to introduce more diversity into their cast, the effort is met with distaste and confusion from an audience that was used to the homogeneous composition from before. Shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” which was intentional about introducing characters with diverse racial, ethnic and sexual identities, received immense backlash for doing so — particularly over including lesbian main characters. Movies and TV series have also been subject to chastisement for casting racially diverse main characters, such as the backlash Rick Riordan received after casting a young Black girl to play Annabeth Chase in the new Disney+ adaptation of the “Percy Jackson” series. Time and time again, audiences have reacted with dismay as the pattern of white, straight, cisgender main characters has slowly started to break.

In a way, “The Summer I Turned Pretty”’s fanbase is even more susceptible to this effect, as it is made up of a much younger demographic. While many adults do watch the show, a large portion of the show’s most avid viewers are made up of high schoolers and middle schoolers. Stated plainly, many of the fans who are tuning in each week — and who are directing hate toward Fisher — may have simply been exposed to less diverse media thus far. Of course, this does not excuse the hatred directed at Fisher — but it does contextualize it and make it abundantly clear that, even though there has been an increased sense of urgency in the last several years to diversity the media children and young adults are consuming, we still have a lot of work to do. In fact, a 2020 study revealed that only one-third of children’s media is considered to be racially and ethnically diverse. For preschool-aged children, the statistics are even more disappointing. Diversity is a concept that is, of course, hard to conceptualize with a simple statistic. Regardless, the vast majority of children’s TV remains non-representative of what the world truly looks like. This is not to say that every piece of media consumed by young children must be diverse — some shows, such as cartoons about non-human characters, may not allow for such racial and ethnic exploration — but studies have shown time and time again that early intervention is key.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” certainly has a lot to offer. The love and drama of the series is a love letter to teenagers everywhere. However, its online presence is far from perfect — ugly, even — and the fans who are fueling this hate need a serious reality check. Only when we begin to break this white, straight, cisgender pattern and introduce more diverse characters into the books, TV shows and movies we consume as children and adults can we begin to prevent the kind of hatred that Fisher has received.

Daily Arts Writer Rebecca Smith can be reached at rebash@umich.edu.