This has been a big year for fighting games, with the monumental releases of Street Fighter 6 and Mortal Kombat 1, alongside continued support for Granblue Fantasy Versus, Guilty Gear: Strive, Dragon Ball FighterZ and even the decades-old games Killer Instinct and Skullgirls. There are many other exciting games on the horizon, like the long-awaited Tekken 8, the sequel to French Bread’s Under Night In-Birth (yes, that is its name) and Riot Games’ “Project L,” which could very well be the final push necessary for fighting games to become a mainstream esport.

The upcoming Game Awards make for a particularly good opportunity to look back on the last year of fighting games — the majors, the hype trains, the memes, the Twitter discourse — and to take a look at the conflict that lies at the heart of mainstream critique and analysis of the genre. Should The Game Awards take into account the competitive qualities of fighting games or their casual experiences? Whose opinion matters more — that of the 10,000 people with a hundred hours of playtime each, or that of the millions of people that played each game for only 10 hours?

Thankfully, this is a conundrum that Geoff Keighley won’t have to worry about this year because the best fighting games of 2023 balance their competitive and casual aspects extremely well. Although there are five nominees for the “Best Fighting” category — Street Fighter 6, Mortal Kombat 1, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, Pocket Bravery and God of Rock — this is really a competition between Capcom and Netherrealm Studios’ new entries in two of the most iconic fighting game franchises.

In many ways, Street Fighter 6 and Mortal Kombat 1 are very similar games. Both are follow-ups of disappointing entries in their respective series, and both attempt to strike the difficult balance of familiarity and novelty; in my view, both are successful in this and are worthwhile fighting game experiences deserving of their praise and nominations. However, Street Fighter 6 is the more complete and polished experience and is one of the most accessible and easy-to-pick-up fighting games in years, all without sacrificing the series’s trademark depth. The game has a very pleasing blend of tradition and innovation, taking inspiration from the street-art aesthetic of Street Fighter III: New Generation while remaining distinct with its next-gen graphics courtesy of the RE Engine.

A feature worth highlighting is the flagship World Tour mode, which lets you create your own avatar and receive text messages from your favorite characters (including Ryu, who I’m surprised even has a phone to begin with), as well as learn their fighting styles. If you’ve played the journey modes of FIFA or NBA2K games, this is kind of like that, only with Street Fighter characters and gameplay instead. This, alongside the traditional but improved arcade mode and side modes, makes Street Fighter 6 a robust single-player experience. Street Fighter 6 also has the largest presence as an esport of any fighting game currently out, with massive prize pools and staggering entrance numbers at every tournament it’s been featured in. It’s a great, crowd-pleasing game, which is why I think it’ll most likely take the “Best Fighting” award this year — and maybe some others.

If my prediction is correct, this will be the first (and likely only) time you’ll see me agreeing with The Game Awards on just about anything. Street Fighter 6 is also my pick for the best fighting game of the year but for entirely different reasons. What I care about most is mechanical depth, something that Street Fighter 6 in particular excels at. From the perspective of a fighting game player, its quality is undeniable.

The Drive system is perhaps Street Fighter 6’s biggest mechanical innovation, splitting meter management in two. The traditional Super meter is now only used for supers (of which there are three per character), while the Drive gauge is used for a variety of defensive and offensive options. The Drive system permeates every facet of Street Fighter 6’s gameplay, with a unique push and pull that complements the game’s footsies while creating a novel fighting game experience. In general, the game maintains many of the things that make Street Fighter such a beloved series for competitive players: a balance of offense and defense, strong but not overbearing zoning options and a roster of iconic, archetypal characters. What I love the most about it, though, is the cues it’s taken from the ever-popular anime fighter genre: the combos are by far the longest and coolest in the series, the pressure and Okizeme are stronger than ever, and the new characters stretch the boundaries of what a Street Fighter character can be. Said new characters are certainly a highlight of Street Fighter 6, with unique personalities, designs and playstyles; I was embroiled in a character crisis for a good while because of just how fun every one of them was. But then I settled on Chun-Li anyway.

Oh, and it has a fantastic rollback netcode. The online experience is on par with Guilty Gear: Strive or even Skullgirls — it might even be better than the former.

I hope that I’ve made my point about the dual-faceted nature of fighting game analysis and criticism clear. Although the most important part of The Game Awards is the eventual winners (or maybe it’s the bands we featured along the way), there is always something worthwhile to say about the nominees themselves. Do they properly represent everything that’s come out this year? Do they celebrate innovation and risk-taking in the genre? In my view, this year’s “Best Fighting” nominations are almost there, but just a bit … off.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is a bit too new for its nomination — fighting games are defined by their longevity and by their developed metagames, and a game this new can’t have much of either — and I’m not much of a platform fighter player anymore, so I haven’t put much time into it. That said, I’m glad to see the series return after the way that the first game fizzled out of existence, and it’s a solid effort of a game. Pocket Bravery is an interesting nomination: It received very little buzz in the fighting game community, and, as an homage to the many fighting games on the Neo-Geo Pocket, it doesn’t bring much new to the table. It’s still a fun experience, though, and has a surprising amount of depth for such a seemingly simple game.

God of Rock is a unique game, one that I got to try early at Frosty Faustings and enjoyed. Its blend of fighting and rhythm mechanics is novel, and it has an early 2000s Guitar Hero charm that I can’t help but love. As a fighting game though, it leaves a lot to be desired. Many superficial aspects of the genre — like combos, special moves and the 1v1 format — are there, but it lacks the replayability and competitiveness that I view as central to the genre. However, it’s certainly a worthwhile genre-bending experiment, and one worth highlighting with a nomination — it’s always great to see developers push the boundaries of fighting games.

The most glaring omission in this list is another genre-bending experiment: Your Only Move Is HUSTLE, which came out this February. Like God of Rock, it’s difficult to describe, but I’ll do my best. Imagine you were a TAS playing a fighting game, with full control over every frame. The execution aspects of the genre disappear entirely, and you need only focus on the vast array of options available to you and your opponent at every step. In essence, it combines the best parts of fighting games, strategy games and puzzle games, all with a charming aesthetic and great sound design. My favorite part of the whole experience, though, is what happens when a battle finishes. The entire battle gets played back at a normal frame rate, and you get to see every action you took play out, blurring the line between player and spectator. This spectacle alone is reason enough for this game to have received a nomination.

Although any excuse to talk about Your Only Move Is HUSTLE is a good one, the five nominees for the “Best Fighting” category this year were well made and I can earnestly recommend all of them. For a genre that is so often overlooked or straight-up snubbed at awards ceremonies, this year’s Game Awards are a breath of fresh air, with both Street Fighter 6 and Mortal Kombat 1 receiving nominations in multiple categories instead of being treated as total asides. This shows progress on the part of The Game Awards themselves, yes, but more than anything else, it speaks to the balance that this year’s games struck between their competitive and casual appeals as well as to their overall quality.

