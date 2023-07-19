“The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” may be one of the greatest games ever created, topping even its predecessor “Breath of the Wild” — an experience that fills its every second with engagement, blending it as seamlessly as it can to a story worthy of The Legend of Zelda. But as this game follows the trajectory of “Breath of the Wild” and receives endless laurels and perfect scores from critics, we have to remember that its predecessor — “Skyward Sword” — received a similar level of critical acclaim in contrast to the majority of players. Nintendo seemingly listened more to their players than their appraisers, which is why “Breath of the Wild” did so much groundwork on reinventing the wheel of the Zelda franchise. In everything that “Tears of the Kingdom” does to reach perfection, we hope to highlight where it can improve for the future perfect Zelda game — while of course, gushing about its great parts. “Breath of the Wild” reinvented the wheel so that “Tears of the Kingdom” could use that wheel to construct any vehicle your heart desires to drive the story through spectacle and serenity, spanning the highest stars in the sky to the deepest pits of the void. Let’s dive in.

But before we actually dive, we have to stay on the ground for a bit — underground, actually, to set the scene. Princess Zelda (Patricia Summersett, “Three Pines”) and her knight Link (Kengo Takanishi, “Kamen Rider Amazons”) are exploring newly discovered structures found underneath the royal castle, intersplicing choreographed cutscenes and bat-fighting gameplay with Link already at full strength to blur the line between action and events unfolding. Following revelations about their kingdom of Hyrule’s past, the two venture deeper, only to be attacked by the mummified remains of longtime series enemy Ganondorf (Matthew Mercer, “Thundercats”). As this ancient evil awakens, Link’s stats and equipment are destroyed, and the pair become separated, with Zelda falling into the abyss and Link passing out only to wake up in an aged cavern. He puzzles his way out, and then we dive into this new world, the title fading in to join Link as we look down at this new Hyrule: gold-covered sky islands, ancient ruins, a new dragon? The chaos and misery of the introduction are almost eclipsed by the sheer joy of exploring a kingdom made anew again as the title theme swells. This is where problems start.

“Breath of the Wild” was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for its exploration and sense of wonder as Link wandered through this largely unpopulated wilderness. The untamed prairies of Hyrule would give way to shattered mountains and erupting volcanoes that screamed adventure. The vast world created a yearning for discovering its hidden secrets, looking for the small puzzles strewn among ruins and caves that made it feel like you were the first person ever to uncover them. “Tears of the Kingdom” loses this same wonder due to the simple fact that this is a Hyrule we have seen; we have already climbed every mountain and wandered through every village. Link is no longer riding on a horse through plains and forests, as the game now encourages gliding from launch tower to launch tower. The once-imposing landscape loses its luster when viewed gliding from above, making the Zora Domain, Death Mountain and countless other features blend together in a mirage of hills and valleys. For players who never experienced “Breath of the Wild,” the world’s demand to be conquered is surely stronger — I still felt it on many occasions when exploring nooks and crannies of the world I had forgotten in the years between games — but as a sequel, the world is tinged by an unsatisfying sense of deja vu tarnishing the bulk of exploration.

However, that all goes out the window when it comes to the sky islands and the Depths. These are two entirely new areas to this version of Hyrule, as the chaotic Upheaval of Ganondorf’s return opened up new regions to explore. The wonder we felt in the previous game returns even stronger. In the sky, there is no fluff of barren fields with scattered enemies, there is just pure unadulterated exploration. The urge of jumping from island to island is so strong that I found myself stumbling across late-game secrets much earlier than intended, making me excited to progress in the story to unveil their meaning.

The Depths, while not as scenic as the sky, create this same urge by shrouding the region in darkness with the only source of light provided either by the player or by checkpoints. An almost primal call of the void arose as we couldn’t stop ourselves from plunging into the black emptiness. Both regions encourage this exploration by filling the regions with puzzles, bosses, loot and, most importantly, Zonai devices. One of the game’s best additions, Zonai devices allow boundless creativity in both the Depths and the sky islands, forcing the player to invent a number of transports while working with the devices supplied to navigate unknown terrain. The limitations of battery charge and device lifetime create an incredibly satisfying mixture of climbing, running, gliding and flying all while fighting and looting that made not only the destination interesting, but the journey as well. Combining this loop with an intricately designed world full of picturesque scenery meant that any complaints of the reused overworld were mostly forgotten — it’s hard to be negative when flying on a plane above Hyrule while golden sun rays shine through the clouds. These new regions allow for “Tears of the Kingdom” to crawl out from the shadow of its predecessor’s world and stand fully on its own.

The quality-of-life improvements “Tears of the Kingdom” makes over the base of “Breath of the Wild” are substantial to perfecting its gameplay loop. In addition, the new abilities introduced are as interrelated and intuitive as the fingers on your hand: Ascend for a new movement option, Ultrahand to apply movement and construction with objects, Rewind to further control objects’ movements and Fuse to enhance combat with those objects. They’re deceptively simple at first glance, but the meticulously crafted physics and chemistry system allow them to be pushed to ridiculous levels, like Ultrahand’s engineering system allowing for Hyrule’s newest pastime: war crimes. Fuse enhances the frantic survivalist nature of the game’s combat with the addition of equipment crafting, which pushes the game’s blending of genre further: It’s an open-world adventure game when avoiding combat, it’s a stealth game when sneaking through combat, it’s a hack-and-slash when going all-in. The allies and aforementioned mechanics take this further: It’s a more strategic game when you can choose which role to play in an all-out fight, it’s a game where resource management actually matters in the constant trading of weapons and monster materials into your kit instead (as well as expanding the weapon classes beyond the original three) of selling them all in “Breath of the Wild” — or it’s a survival-horror whenever the Gloom grabby hands show up.

Link’s new rune abilities are great additions to the gameplay of “Tears of the Kingdom,” but they do little to improve upon the already lackluster combat system borrowed from “Breath of the Wild.” Fuse opens the door up for a lot of fun weapon combinations — there’s something so pure and rewarding about sticking a mushroom onto the end of a sword and using it to bounce an enemy off a cliff — but the ability also exacerbates the problems with the combat and weapon breakage system, which remain frustratingly unchanged from “Breath of the Wild.” While Fuse presents itself as an avenue for free choice and creativity, in actuality, Fused weapons dwarf the power of Unfused weapons so severely that the Fuse ability centralizes combat and frequently grinds the game’s pace to a halt. In order to maximize damage, durability and range of weapons, the player has to be constantly Fusing their strongest parts to their strongest weapons. This is achieved by equipping the weapon to Fuse, selecting the Fuse ability, finding the desired item to Fuse within the menu, dropping the item on the ground and finally Fusing the item to the weapon, a tedious process that requires the player to effectively pause the game at least once. Not only does the player have to constantly worry about the durability of their weapons, they also have to worry about the durability of the thing attached to the weapon — if either component breaks, then it’s back to the pause menu to create a new weapon. The lack of durability bars on weapons compounds this issue; the only conceivable explanation for this design choice is that including a durability bar would reveal how pitifully weak even the game’s strongest weapons are. “Breath of the Wild” featured a flawed combat system that was built around disrupting trips to the pause menu to change gear and regenerate health; the Fuse process in “Tears of the Kingdom” introduces yet another speed bump to the game’s frustratingly unchanged combat system — but there are some welcome orchestral additions.

Musically, “Tears of the Kingdom” shines, expanding on the minimalist soundtrack of its predecessor. In the sky island areas, ambient saxophone chords drift aimlessly as the player explores, which perfectly complement the sparse piano chords of the game’s overworld themes while contrasting them with their brash, reedy texture. When the player skydives from the game’s sky islands, the woodwind music picks up energy and steadily transforms into piano music, always resolving on a satisfying minor seventh piano chord when the player touches down. The music for Lookout Landing, the main overworld hub, beautifully corrals the untamed piano chords of the overworld into a charming melody with percussion and wind voices that dynamically changes as the player progresses in the game, symbolizing the growth of Hyrule’s fledgling restoration against the evil forces of Ganon and the indifferent forces of nature. In the Zonai areas, including the game’s shrines and its Hyrule Castle prologue, the soundtrack features eerie vocal samples, chopped up and reversed to create feelings of suspense and mystery as the player attempts to piece together thousands of years of Hyrule’s history. The soundtrack’s crowning jewel, though, is its main theme, which combines the game’s quirky vocal and saxophone sounds into a sweeping, unresolving orchestral theme that never gets old, from the first time it plays on Great Sky Island to its drum machine-infused reprise in the final credits.

The only problem with the soundtrack of “Tears of the Kingdom” is that many of the tracks from “Breath of the Wild” return unchanged. Even though the village themes and the horseback riding music are among the best music tracks of both games, those reused themes are significantly less impactful than the game’s original music. This underlies that much larger problem with the game: Hyrule doesn’t always feel sufficiently new or worth exploring if you’ve already played “Breath of the Wild.” While not an issue for players who never played that game, the reused map negates much of the authentic feeling of discovery that made “Breath of the Wild” so special.

“Tears of the Kingdom” also isn’t going to win any awards for its story and even with the fact that “Breath of the Wild” didn’t break new ground, the Zelda franchise historically pushed the storytelling potential of video games and the newest entry could have pushed more potential forward. In a day and age where games like “The Last of Us” and “God of War” are telling tear-jerking tales of fatherhood or where fantasy writer George R.R. Martin is writing epic tales of gods in “Elden Ring,” video games have reached new heights in storytelling. “Tears of the Kingdom” does not attempt to reach these new heights, and instead sticks to the basics. It tells a simple story of sacrifice and heroism, as Link uncovers the ancient events put in place by Zelda and the first king of Hyrule, Rauru, that lead to the world being broken by the Demon King Ganondorf. These are found in the form of petroglyphs, large designs on the landscape where Link uncovers ancient memories through dragon tears. The issue arises with these memories being incredibly easy to find out of order. The impact of early cutscenes is undercut by already knowing what happens next, meaning that any twists or turns in the story are unsurprising at best. And instead of building off millennia of lore embedded in its legends, it instead tries rebooting the series which creates a tension that hangs over the entire game that is never capitalized on.

But that’s the adventure, isn’t it? “Breath of the Wild” centered on discovery — both of the world and the character of the hero. “Tears of the Kingdom” is about reconstruction: This game and its mechanics give you pieces, and you can put them back together. The kingdom is torn, but you can put it back together. The legend is broken, but you can put it back together. You will put it back together.

The Zelda series is a legend chronicling the eternal battle between tried-and-trued formula and game-changing innovation, one that has twisted the franchise almost beyond recognition — an unending beast that snakes so far it almost consumes itself in its immortal absconding of identity. But then, there is still someone who needs saving. There is still a kingdom that needs exploring. There is still a hero who needs adventuring. “Tears of the Kingdom” isn’t perfect, but it never needed to be. It’s yet another brushstroke in painting the artwork of video game canon, one that blends experience, immersion and adventure seamlessly. In taking that next step, it’s still the stuff of legends.

