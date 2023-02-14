When I take the “The Love Language® Quiz,” my primary love language is “physical touch,” followed closely by “words of affirmation.” I could have known that without taking a quiz, but I like it when other people tell me things about myself. By now, most people know about love languages — we like to throw them around to explain behavior, help a partner know us better or to understand how best to love ourselves and each other. For those who don’t obsessively take personality quizzes though, the concept of a love language might be a little foreign, so let’s chat about it.

The modern concept of the five love languages was originated and popularized by Dr. Gary Chapman in his 1992 book “The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate,” which explains the five common ways people both feel and demonstrate love. Chapman identifies five love languages: acts of service, words of affirmation, receiving gifts, quality time and physical touch. The book is aimed toward romantic partners and how to utilize each other’s love languages in a romantic relationship, but today people have modernized them to more broadly include platonic, familial and other relationships. The modernization of the five love languages also includes a website, app, a slew of other books and, most famously, a quiz to help you identify your primary love languages.

However, I argue that the concept of the love language can be modernized even further. As our lives move increasingly online and more and more digital natives are born every day, it only makes sense that we attempt to translate the love language to the digital sphere. This has already been done in some ways — whether it’s the necessity of digital love languages, about texting in relationships or the types of digital love languages — but I’m here to do something a little bit different. What I am setting out to do here, dear reader, is select the five digital love languages that best reflect their analog counterparts so that you can take them and be pog on Valentine’s Day — or something like that.

Posting them to your feed (acts of service)

While posting about your partner to your Instagram feed or stories isn’t necessarily a “service” in the traditional sense, I think it can also easily be defined as the “physical expression of a thoughtful gesture.” In posting to the world about your relationship, you are taking a moment to outwardly demonstrate your support and commitment to your partner. This also displays a commitment of time and effort to uplifting and, for lack of a better phrase, “showing off” that person. Posting about your partner is also incredibly simple, and it only takes a few minutes, if that. It can be a candid photo of them you found while scrolling through your camera roll or a snap of you two all dressed up at a party, but it can go to your main Instagram feed, your Snapchat Stories or wherever your little heart desires. The amount of time doesn’t necessarily matter; what matters is that you have taken that time to perform an activity that will make your partner’s day just that little bit brighter — an act of service, essentially.

Good morning and goodnight texts (words of affirmation)

Oh boy, this is a good one — I live and die by sending and receiving good morning and goodnight messages. The Love Language® Quiz refers to words of affirmation as “kind, encouraging and positive words” that are “truly life-giving.” They communicate love and appreciation, and they also show a dedication to the details of your partner’s life — in the case of a good morning or goodnight text, this can be knowing when they typically go to bed or wake up, or what activities they do before bedtime or starting the day. These texts show that you’re thinking about your partner without being prompted or reminded of their existence. They may not be the first and last thing you think about in a day, but good morning and goodnight texts do communicate that they’re up there in the endless slew of thoughts that begin and end our days. In this way, good morning and goodnight texts also go hand in hand with little updates during the day, quick replies and random sweet messages, but there’s something about going to bed and waking up knowing your partner wants to communicate with you that makes them their own love language.

Making playlists (receiving gifts)

Everybody say it with me now: Wanting to receive gifts is not shallow. Get it? Got it? Good. I make this clarification because it is absolutely critical to me that you understand that half of the receiving gifts love language is the presence of sentiment and gesture. For the gift lovers among us, it doesn’t have to be extravagant or expensive, but the gift does require thought and consideration, which is why I think playlists are the perfect demonstration of digital gift-giving. Playlists can be made on platforms like YouTube or Spotify for the remarkable cost of nothing, and you can personalize the hell out of them for your partner. They can reflect very specific scenarios or feelings, they can be sweet or risqué, but the most important part is that you are making it for someone. You are tailoring it to your partner, so add music by their favorite artist, songs you both love, albums you know they can’t live without, or go crazy and use it as a chance to introduce them to some of your favorite music — without making it about you, of course. Personalized playlists show your partner that you’re listening and giving them something that exists only for the two of you.

Playing games online (quality time)

I know video chatting or phone calls could have gone in this section, but this is Digital Culture and my editors want us to write more about video games, so I’m writing about video games. Plus, I’m obsessed with thinking even marginally outside the box and this is where it’s brought us. I think we can all agree that communication and time together are essential to relationships, and video chatting, phone calls and texting certainly help with this, but there’s something about online games that I feel promotes more in-depth digital quality time. This can be visiting each other’s “Animal Crossing” islands or playing “Fortnite” together, but spending time together in the digital gaming space pushes cooperation, friendly competition and more diverse communication in the same ways a traditional date or outing would. I love video chats and phone calls as much as the next person, and they have their place, but gaming with your partner demands increased engagement and communication that makes your time together truly quality.

Video chatting (physical touch)

Until we can achieve real physical touch in virtual reality without having to drop $12,999 on a haptic suit, video chatting will have to do. While video chatting can’t replace the feeling of a hug or cuddling, it does help us physical touch lovers who feel “connected when looking into someone’s eyes or noticing the quirks of how their face moves when they talk.” Video chatting in all its forms — to talk, to show off a project, to fall asleep next to each other, etc. — is the best imitator of physical place and intimacy. It demands eye contact and physical cues in conversation the same way an IRL interaction would and allows partners to see each other fully rather than as disembodied voices over the phone. Video chatting also tells your partner that you still want to see and interact with them in a more tangible way than a phone call or text and that you want to be able to place and host them within your physical space. The Love Language® Quiz claims that physical touch “fosters a sense of security and belonging in any relationship,” which video chatting can hope to achieve by offering a physical representation of your partner and relationship.

There you have it — the five digital love languages as identified by yours truly. I give all of this to you not to call the original Five Love Languages or anything stemming from them outdated or unusable, but to present modern alternatives that might speak better to you or your relationship. The digital love languages can serve as alternatives or complements to analog love languages, or they may open your eyes to a whole new world of love you never even considered. Whatever you choose and whatever your heart desires, happy Valentine’s Day.

What would this article be without a personality quiz? You obviously came here to learn something, so below I’ve written up a little quiz to discover what your primary digital love language is and what it might mean for you! Remember to record the letters you choose, they’ll be used to calculate your final score. This is in no way scientific but a fun way to learn something about yourself, your partner or your relationship to sweeten up your Valentine’s Day. Happy quizzing!

It means more to me when…

A. a loved one texts me with updates about their day

B. a loved one sends me a meme they know I’ll like

It means more to me when…

B. a loved one sends me a playlist they made for me

C. a loved one creates a private video game server for us

It means more to me when…

C. a loved one schedules time to play online games with me

D. a loved one posts a happy birthday message for me to their Instagram Story

It means more to me when…

D. a loved one posts a picture of just the two of us to their social media

E. a loved one schedules weekly Skype calls with me

It means more to me when…

E. a loved one asks if we can video chat while they fall asleep

A. a loved one sends me good morning and goodnight texts

It means more to me when…

D. a loved one posts about my achievements to their social media

B. a loved one sends me a Pinterest board they made for/about me

It means more to me when…

C. a loved one purchases a multiplayer game for us to try

A. a loved one replies quickly to my texts

It means more to me when…

B. a loved one sends me a playlist that reminds them of me

E. a loved one randomly video chats with me to catch up at the end of the day

It means more to me when…

A. a loved one sends me an encouraging text at the beginning and end of a stressful day

D. a loved one posts about our anniversary

It means more to me when…

E. a loved one video chats with me just to see me

C. a loved one downloads a game they know I love so we can play together

If you picked mostly As…

You love texting and communication! Good morning and goodnight texts, updates throughout the day and encouraging messages go a long way in making you feel loved and valued by your loved one, and knowing that they’re thinking of you and reaching out from a distance is particularly special.

If you picked mostly Bs…

You love it when your loved one sends you digital tokens of their affection. Playlists made for you? Pinterest boards or memes that remind them of you? They all count! When your loved one sends you something personalized for you, it’s hard to feel more loved or understood.

If you picked mostly Cs…

Playing games and spending time online with your loved one means a lot to you. For you, this kind of quality time enriches your conversation and helps you two work better as a team. Plus, who doesn’t love using “friendly competition” as an excuse to kick their loved one’s ass in Minecraft Bedwars?

If you picked mostly Ds…

When your loved one posts about you for the world to see, your heart soars. Knowing that they took the time to find a picture with you, write a caption and upload said photo to their social media makes your day infinitely brighter. This external display of love is an offering of support and commitment you won’t want to pass up.

If you picked mostly Es…

Knowing that your loved one wants to see and interact with you in a physical way is very special to you. You may not be able to touch over Skype, but being able to watch their mannerisms and expressions creates a sense of proximity that is absolutely unbeatable. Physical touch is hard to translate digitally, but it is equally capable of making you feel secure and adored with your loved one.