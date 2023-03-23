As the internet has developed and become a bigger part of our daily life, so have the viral trends that have come with it. Ranging from something as inconsequential as funny videos to share with friends to ideas and opinions propagating from our screens that affect our actions in real life, it’s become clear that we’ve embraced the internet age with open arms. With the interconnectedness and easier spread of information, we see some weird trends take the spotlight. One that caught my eye a few months ago was something called “Pink Sauce.” A sauce reminiscent of fuchsia paint went from giving consumers food poisoning to being sold at Walmart. This occurrence is made possible by the phenomenon viral trends, intentionally or unintentionally.

Pink Sauce began as a custom dipping sauce made by TikTok user and private chef Veronica Shaw, known as chef.pii, whose account was created to announce the sauce’s debut in the summer of 2022. The sauce gained notoriety quickly, but that’s not to say Pink Sauce had a good reception. The reaction was fairly controversial, with people claiming they got sick as a result of eating the sauce, a Food Theory YouTube video guessing the contents and even the FDA re-reviewing it. Yet, upon visiting the Pink Sauce website, you can see that displayed on the front page is an “as seen in” section, crediting Today, Forbes, Mashable and more. On top of that, Shaw made a deal with Dave’s Gourmet, the company behind Hot Ones, to produce Pink Sauce and land it on store shelves. Pink Sauce was never a finished product when it was introduced to customers, yet because of the attention it received in the media, both positive and negative, it gained a platform and a spot in the market. Well-established news sources and independent entertainers and influencers alike helped the product gain its audience, despite the fact that it posed genuine health risks. Since Pink Sauce included milk but was not packaged or preserved properly, the rare, worst-case scenario it could have led to was botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning.

While not closely related, another trend regarding items not meant for human consumption is the “Tide Pod Challenge.” Maybe it’s an absolute blast from the past, happened years ago, no longer relevant. But there’s a similar dilemma: Was it worth giving this a platform? The American Association of Poison Control Centers recorded 143 cases of teenagers being exposed to laundry detergent pods, which, while a relatively small number, is almost triple the year before. This comparative spike in cases is very likely to be a result of the Tide Pod trend, originating in early 2018, the same year the cases spiked. But as a result of the reporting on the Tide Pod challenge’s existence to warn concerned parents and impulsive teens across the country, the challenge’s virality gained traction. Not reporting on the trend isn’t an option, because that’s the whole point of journalism. However, because of the way information spreads in the age of the internet, the unfortunate side effects are unavoidable: The harmful trend that people want to denounce is given a larger platform. After all, there’s no such thing as bad publicity.

The group most impacted by dangerous trends such as these is younger kids, who are impressionable, absorbing every YouTube video and clickbait article that comes their way. The internet is young, and parents are still figuring out the best way to manage internet access for their kids. But it’s not just the trends that are dangerous, it’s the concept of virality and clout as well. The allure of five minutes of internet fame can lead to irresponsible behavior from not just kids, but anyone who lets their dopamine receptors get the best of them.

There’s a trap that journalism about online trends falls into: the ease with which some journalists take an online trend that is mainly a joke and turn it into a genuine warning. Eating the Tide Pods originated as a joke because it was common among toddlers who didn’t know any better. Due to its similar appearance to Gushers fruit snacks, people liked to joke about it being a forbidden snack. Similarly, Nyquil Chicken — which originated as a parody tweet — had multiple articles and news reports published on the topic until the FDA eventually made a statement. Multiple articles make the claim that Nyquil Chicken was an unknown niche internet shitpost, but it was the FDA’s announcement that drew attention to the trend. While there’s no way to prove this is true, the data on searches for “sleepy chicken“ and “Nyquil chicken” show that the peak occurred when the FDA released a statement and news sources were making articles as a result.

It’s a journalist’s duty to report, but harmful trends thrive off of the attention that both professional journalists as well as amateur journalists like myself and even entertainers and influencers provide. Fear-mongering and spreading the sentiment that the internet is dangerous, unproductive and will only increase the curiosity that results in the spread of these trends. The Pink Sauce ended up being a harmless gimmick to line store shelves and turn stomachs for buyers, but it began as something more hazardous. Clout and attention can be almost addictive, and people will do anything for a few sweet seconds of internet fame, even making Nyquil into a delicacy.

