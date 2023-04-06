For someone who writes about digital culture, robots sure do scare me. No, I’m not scared of, like, Connor from “Detroit Become Human,” but I absolutely do not keep the microphone on my Google Home Mini on. I talk to myself, and I don’t want her to hear what I have to say. So, for someone who’s afraid of the imminence of our technological overlords, the boom in Artificial Intelligence over the last few years does not bode well. But, again, as someone who writes about digital culture, sometimes I have to face my fears. Enter the Spotify AI DJ.

Spotify’s latest attempt at personalization comes on a wave of AI technology that debuted and was popularized in recent years. The COVID-19 pandemic saw companies and businesses begin adopting AI technology at an accelerated rate, and surveys show an expectation that “this momentum will continue into the 2020s.” In the consumer sphere, much of the technology we already use, like Google and Netflix, uses AI to recommend search results, and this technology will only get better at anticipating our needs. Take, for example, the viral conversation with Bing’s AI chatbot published by Kevin Roose for The New York Times, or the proliferation of ChatGPT, an AI chatbot my professors have vehemently urged me to not use.

That said, Spotify’s AI DJ is far less sinister than the Bing chatbot trying to get Roose to divorce his wife — yet another unhinged reason for me to fear AI. I would only call it sinister because I’m not very good at taking music recommendations, but that isn’t sinister, that’s just me being a snob. Still, in the interest of facing my fears and adding to my author page, I decided to take a spin with my personal Spotify DJ. In doing so, I wanted to analyze how helpful, accurate and necessary I felt it could be and whether or not it indicates a change in the way we consume and share art online with the presence of AI.

When I opened the Spotify DJ, I was struck by its voice. I had expected something like Siri or the grating TikTok text-to-speech voice, but instead, I was met with an unnervingly human voice modeled after Xavier Jernigan, Spotify’s head of cultural partnerships and host of the podcast “The Get Up.” The DJ function first displays a green circle that moves with its voice telling you what you’re about to hear before playing a handful of songs that you are welcome to either listen to or skip. After this handful, the DJ reappears, usually with a recap of what you just heard and an introduction to the next category. The music plays, and the cycle continues.

The DJ first recommended a bevy of lo-fi and hip-hop music I was generally already familiar with, from artists like Blue Wednesday and Nujabes. It was a good start, especially considering that I was testing this in the evening, so I felt like the DJ was easing me in with my usual wind-down music for the time of day.

Then the gentle intro period was over as the DJ hit me with All Time Low. It moved from lo-fi to rock, and even though I don’t listen to All Time Low, I felt it was a safe recommendation to make considering the fact that I do regularly listen to similar rock bands like Fall Out Boy, Paramore and Måneskin. This was followed by punk recommendations, which, in terms of diversifying the DJ’s offerings, felt a little lackluster. This transition didn’t really display the DJ’s ability to recommend more varying genres, and it seemed that Spotify was pulling from my older music taste rather than my current listening habits, which, while not bad, felt like a miss.

The DJ then reversed its course after telling me, in its eerily human voice, that “Pop is kinda your thing,” and proceeded to play Caity Baser and British Parliament-bashing pop. The songs were generally fun, good recommendations that I thought played really well off of my current tastes. However, I don’t see how this couldn’t be achieved simply by playing the Spotify Song Radio for my favorite tracks at the moment. It differs, I suppose, due to the novelty and personalized aspect of the DJ.

After these initial proceedings, the DJ cycled through endless recommendations — from my 2022 favorites (which felt weird because it’s already April), to more Fall Out Boy, my friends’ picks, “songs to make you feel pensive” (which was just Hozier and “Saint Bernard” by Lincoln), editors’ picks and modern rock. It wasn’t until now that I realized the DJ might be endless. I thought that, eventually, it would stop making recommendations and tell me to go outside, but the more I scrolled the more it offered. However, after a while, the picks stopped being as curated and veered toward genericity.

At the end of my trial, I came to the question: Was Spotify’s AI DJ feature either accurate or helpful? It’s a difficult question with multi-faceted, largely subjective answers. For me, it was about 50/50 on accuracy and predicting what I wanted to hear. Yes, I like modern rock, lo-fi and hearing what my friends are listening to, but I couldn’t understand why it kept recommending Fall Out Boy when Florence and the Machine has been my top artist for six years now. I also felt that it pulled too much from my older listening library, but this could also be a case of the AI trying to develop an understanding of what I actually want to hear in comparison to what I used to want.

That said, I thought the DJ made some fun new recommendations and pushed the bounds of what I listen to, even if I’m chronically bad at taking music suggestions. And, since beginning this article, I’ve used the DJ on a road trip when no one in the car could decide what to listen to. In this situation, I thought its usefulness really shined as a general shuffle of genres and music that kept the ride interesting and couldn’t be objected to since an AI was picking the music rather than one of us — much like a traditional radio.

All of this begs the question: Will AI change how we consume art? Well, I daresay it already has. The Spotify AI DJ comes on the heels of a boom in AI art so it is certainly not the first of its kind, just among the first to make its AI a marketing tactic. For this reason, yes, I do think AI will change how we share and consume art online as it is further commercialized, but I hesitate to say that it will make other, more human-centric forms of sharing obsolete. There will always be people like me who would rather use Spotify’s Radio features, “Made For You” playlists or communal tools like Spotify Blend — tools that I honestly prefer because I feel I have more control over them and what is recommended to me. However, as AI becomes better at anticipating our wants and needs, it will also become better at selecting and offering the art it thinks we would like best.

This alone does not make a case for the use of AI in everyday artistic spheres, but it does create room for an argument on how AI might enrich our digital lives. My fear of robots prevents me from proclaiming some intense passion for AI, but it doesn’t prevent me from recognizing, if not their utility, their ability to expand how much and what kind of art we consume. I may not be good at accepting music recommendations, but in the interest of expanding my repertoire and understanding the internet a little bit better, I can listen to a Spotify DJ for a few hours. Just please, for the love of God, stop playing Fall Out Boy.

