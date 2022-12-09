When I learned about “Somerville,” I felt torn. The game was developed in part by Dino Patti, a co-founder of another game studio called Playdead — creator of “Limbo” and “Inside,” the latter of which had such an effect on me that it inspired me to start writing about video games. Apparently, Patti was removed from the studio after creative disputes. Learning that the two had separated made me a bit worried about what each of their future projects would look like without one another. “Somerville” was clearly heavily inspired by the Playdead games; it does stand out in its own ways — though this isn’t always a positive.

“Somerville,” developed and published by independent studio Jumpship, follows the same physics-based story game model as its Playdead predecessors, but adds a third dimension for players to move in. The added dimension makes exploring the game’s detailed environments much more enjoyable, and builds another level of complexity to some of the puzzles. “Somerville,” like “Limbo” and “Inside,” tells its story without any dialogue. I don’t want to judge “Somerville” solely in comparison to the Playdead games, but I think it’s a good way to see how the game attempts to innovate on past successes.

The game’s cinematic focus is clear from the opening cutscene — a long tracking shot of a car driving down a curvy road while the credits are shown, eventually ending with a title card. Similar film-esque details appear throughout the rest of the game. I can’t say I’ve ever thought about a game’s camera systems this much before, but “Somerville” sticks with me. The way that the game weaves between objects in the foreground, like when you’re running through a forest, provides a cinematic feel that I love.

After the intro, the game opens to you and your family sharing a quiet moment on the couch. Suddenly, disaster strikes, and strange, blocky spikes start raining down from the sky. You huddle in the basement with your wife and son, but something tears through the house. It’s a person wearing some sort of space suit, and when you reach out your hand to help them, you are enveloped in a blinding light. You black out, and when you awaken, your family is gone. This sudden scene change warmed me to “Somerville”’s story. I wasn’t sure if they had been killed, taken or had just left me for dead. But I knew I had to find out.

Soon after waking up, you discover that the blinding light gave you the power to interact with the strange alien debris, allowing you to melt down blocky hunks of it into goo. Doing so requires a light source, and many of the game’s puzzles focus around using this mechanic in different ways. At a certain point in the game, you gain the ability to solidify the melted goo, which adds a new level of complication onto the puzzles.

The world outside your home is now a wasteland filled with more mysterious blocky rubble, and all that is left for you to do is wander through it in search of your family. You move through a smoldering countryside to a highway littered with abandoned cars, then to a field filled with rows of empty tents. Exploring these apocalyptic environments were some of my favorite parts of the game, but they were marred by some of the game’s fundamental flaws.

I was never sure if I was going to clip through an object or not. Most notable was the dog that joins you for part of your journey, which the game seems to treat as an ethereal being — you can just walk right through that puppy. Other typically solid things, like stairs or bits of the floor, sometimes just let you clip right through. This is typically a minor issue, but in a short, cinematic game like this where every scene is important, it completely breaks the immersion.

There are also stealth/chase sequences throughout the game that were far more challenging than necessary, thanks to the clunky mechanics. From time to time, you are tracked by something akin to the Eye of Sauron, which scans the area you’re in with a purple light. Walking into the light is an instant game over, but avoiding this is often much harder than it seems the developers intended. During one of these instances, while hiding in a forest, my character repeatedly got stuck on a seemingly invisible ledge while I tried to follow a path to safety, forcing the character to get caught by the light over and over. There was also a time when I didn’t realize I had to be in an extremely specific position to enter a hiding space, which led to nearly half an hour of frustration at my inability to outrun the light. I understand that these sections keep tension in the story, but with the way they play out, they are just frustrating roadblocks in the game’s flow.

However, when the game drops these trappings and just lets the story flow, it flows like a river of dreams. The final act of the game lacks any of its frustrating elements, instead fully embracing its cinematic inspiration. You still control your character and move through environments, but for the most part, the story unfolds around you. The visuals in this part really sold it for me, and I found myself feeling totally lost in the beautiful reds, blues, and violets of the art style.

Without spoiling anything, I can say that “Somerville” understands how to tell a story about family and finding yourself in a world that you no longer understand. In a sea of media about surviving the apocalypse, this game stands out with a simple yet emotionally complex story.

Without a word, “Somerville” could tell a story of someone holding on at the end of the world, even when it seems they’ve lost everything that they cared about. And I’d be damned if we all don’t feel that way from time to time — like we’re grasping for whatever’s left to hold onto.

I am torn in two about how I feel about this game — it frustrated me, disappointed me, but ultimately, it captivated me. I think it is a true sign of how much I loved this game for its flaws to upset me as much as they did. It is clear that “Somerville” was made with love and care, but it has too many faults at its core that can’t be ignored.

Daily Arts Writer Hunter Bishop can be reached at hdbishop@umich.edu