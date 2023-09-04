Where do we draw the line between a child’s safety and healthy parental boundaries?

Before writing this article, I was on the fence about Life360. I recently got an ad for it, and it’s been in the back of my mind ever since. Memories came back to me of horror stories from acquaintances and friends about their awful experiences with the app. Yet other friends of mine aren’t that bothered by their families’ use of the app; some appreciate the extra layer of safety it provides. As someone who’s never had firsthand experience with the Life360, it’s both interesting and concerning to see how the relationship between technology and parenting is quickly evolving. Life360 claims that safety and independence can go hand-in-hand. Is this true, or is it just marketing lip service?

Life360 is a tech company that allows its users to access information about each other’s location and driving status, presumably for the purpose of safety. CEO Chris Hulls, a true entrepreneur, got his start at age 12 “on a family trip to Kenya filling suitcases with African crafts that he would later sell at school” (this is especially uncomfortable to read considering Africa’s brutal history of American and European colonialism). After Hurricane Katrina struck in 2005, Hulls was inspired by Ready.gov — a site meant to help citizens prepare for disasters striking their community by providing information and encouraging community involvement in disaster preparation (mainly natural disasters but also “man-made” ones). Hulls thought Ready.gov failed in its execution, describing it as “a site to download PDF forms to fill out with a pen and paper.” There’s slight irony in the fact that Ready.gov was criticized in its early years for being too panic-inducing in its approach.

Ready.gov, a product of the Department of Homeland Security, launched in 2003. The initiative built upon the ostensibly genuine goal of giving American citizens the tools they need to protect themselves fell victim to the paranoia of post-9/11, Bush-era America. The nation’s collective trauma and directionless grief inspired years of xenophobia, racism and troubling national security policies the effects of which can still be seen today.

This tragedy shaped the nation’s consciousness in a less obvious way by increasing people’s focus on the need to prevent and fiercely protect themselves by any means necessary, not just on a national level, but a local one. Tom Ridge, the first secretary of the DHS who held office from 2003 to 2005, told citizens to use plastic sheeting and duct tape on windows and doors and shelter in place in the event of a chemical attack. At the time, however, discussion of such an attack planted additional seeds of the dangers of terrorism in the public’s collective consciousness. Duct tape sales skyrocketed in a frenzy similar to those that caused toilet paper and baby formula shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic. This change in the public’s feelings about safety and harm prevention is apparent in the appearance of Life360 and its widespread usage.

Life360 was introduced to the world in 2008, drawing inspiration from the delightful early-2000’s Ready.gov. Users must be given permission to access someone else’s data. Upon entering the Life360 website, there are three membership options: the free plan, whose benefits include the ability to see two days of a person’s location history, a family driving summary that tracks distance, speed and total drives, crash detection and SOS help alert. The most expensive plan, the platinum plan, includes every possible feature: crime reports, roadside assistance, free towing, ID theft protection, stolen funds reimbursement, credit monitoring, disaster response, medical assistance and travel support. This includes a “Tile starter pack,” a small, water-resistant tracking device with a 250-foot Bluetooth range that can be used to find lost items.

On the surface, most of these features sound handy for daily life, especially those made for driver safety and assistance. It’s a pretty smart business practice too; since the target demographic is worried parents with socially active teens, operating a two-ton metal behemoth burning rubber down the freeway at 80 miles per hour is a concern. But Life360 has fallen under criticism for enabling controlling and emotionally abusive parents, assisting stalkers and selling user data to data brokers without explicit user consent.

Abby Ohlheiser posits in the Washington Post article that Life360 could potentially be used as a tool for emotional abuse, referencing many college students who must decide whether to keep Life360 on their phones. Some of the article’s sources describe a healthy relationship with the app, used only in case of an emergency. Some parents were critical of the role tracking apps play in parenting. However, other sources are not so reassuring. One anonymous source described her parents threatening to revoke tuition and rent money as punishment for turning off her location. Another expressed frustration, helplessness and feeling like she lacked agency. Life360 can be a detriment to healthy boundaries between young adults and their parents, and the need for permission from users to be tracked only offers the illusion of consent.

Tile, the company responsible for the anti-theft device that comes with the gold and platinum tiers of Life360, has been the focus of multiple lawsuits for its blatant disregard for the safety of stalking victims. A class-action complaint was filed at Tile, detailing Tile’s functionality, its potential for abuse, Tile’s awareness of this fact, previous reports of Tile’s usage as a stalking tool and how Tile’s technology violated FTC guidelines. It also levels counts of negligence, design defect, unjust enrichment, intrusion upon seclusion, the California constitutional right to privacy, violation of California penal code 637.7 and California business and professions code. The complaint is further summarized in these two articles published by Yahoo News and the Register respectively. The two women who filed the complaint each stated that after Tile trackers were used by their stalker, they pressed charges. But because Tile refused to comply with an out-of-state subpoena to provide evidence for the case, the case was dropped. According to the lawsuit, the option of disabling anti-stalking features causes a problem for stalking victims that was known and ignored. The lawsuit, filed on August 14, 2023, also claimed Tile’s marketing campaigns objectified and disrespected women, contributing to their sloppy treatment of the stalking epidemic. The marketing campaigns referenced were the subject of a lawsuit in 2015, where an employee was reprimanded for speaking out against the ad campaigns. Life360 acquired the company in 2021, making it Tile’s parent company. It promotes the Tile brand name as one of the main appeals of the insurance/security aspect of Life360 services, which is negligent for a company meant to ensure user safety.

Tile has tried to counteract their assistance of the stalking epidemic. To use “Anti-Theft Mode,” which makes a device invisible to “Scan and Secure,” the Tile owner must now verify their identity with a government-issued ID and a biometric scan. The Tile owner must then consent to law enforcement gaining access to this information so that any illegal usage of the Tile can be punished with a $1 million fine.

Users may be hesitant to provide even more data to Life360 though, considering Life360’s history with user data. Due to an investigation from The Markup — a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on modern technology and its uses by institutions — Life360 received yet another class-action lawsuit, this one stating that users’ locations were sold to data brokers without permission. These include locations such as “places of religious worship, places that may be used to infer an LGBTQ+ identification, domestic abuse shelters, medical facilities, and welfare and homeless shelters.” One month after the investigation, Life360 alleged they were no longer working with the data brokers.

While Life360 successfully avoids the panic that Ready.gov incited with threats of terror attacks, it creates a new dilemma that is more relevant to the era of big tech and the abuse of user data. It doesn’t directly incite panic — it instead attempts to hide it behind the website’s veneer of charcoal cartoon drawings of smiling characters, drawn in that inoffensive corporate art style and smiling family portraits on a mellow lavender backdrop. Their intended message is clear: Families don’t download Life360 out of fear, they download it out of love. But we can see that’s not the case. Like Ready.gov made clear, the desire for preparedness and preventative measures is a slippery slope toward alarmism.

We also must keep in mind that we live in a world where information is power. After the war on terror, America quickly emphasized surveillance at the expense of privacy and individual rights. Modern capitalism buys and sells user data, contributing to a growing power imbalance between company and consumer. It’s tempting to forfeit yourself to apathy and accept the reality of shady data dealings, but that will only lead to increased consumer exploitation. We should do our best to hold tech companies accountable for what they do with our data.

Sept. 11 occurred in a world where information was much less accessible and individuals were much less interconnected through technology than they are now. Cell service was down during the attack due to the sudden spike in calls from loved ones and damage to cell towers from the destruction. It seems the need for information and lack of ways to acquire it is part of how the older generation’s collective trauma manifested.

This appeared in the nation’s politics in part through mass surveillance and the Patriot Act. Section 215 gave the government access to observe individuals’ records from third parties such as doctors, libraries, universities and internet service providers. Section 213 allowed searches of private property without notice. Section 218 and 214 increased government reach around the Fourth Amendment to allow gathering intelligence on US citizens through wiretapping without probable cause. Many of the changes made to legislation from the Patriot Act were previously rejected, but 9/11 allowed the Bush Administration to get the push they needed to pass these changes.

In 2008, the introduction of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act allowed the Intelligence Community to intercept conversations of non-citizens located outside of the US. A report from The Washington Post states that the NSA retained “useless” data on US citizens, describing the data as “startlingly intimate” and “stories of love and heartbreak, illicit sexual liaisons, mental-health crises, political and religious conversions, financial anxieties and disappointed hopes.” It also states there were 160,000 emails collected under the Obama administration from 2009 to 2012.

Our government’s disgusting use of surveillance has spanned decades, resulting in the discrimination of already vulnerable minority groups. Black Americans of the civil rights movement were targeted, especially members of the Black Panther Party. The civil rights movement and the Red Scare occurring at the same time allowed the government to use the communist boogeyman with the intent to invade, undermine and harm Black communities and civil rights leaders. LGBTQ+ individuals were fearful of employer discrimination from employer-based healthcare during the HIV crisis. Women using period-tracker apps can have their information sold after the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade. The NYPD has unjustly spied on Muslim communities in New York City.

Secretive government data collection is damaging to the citizens of our nation, and the collection and distribution of that data from massive corporations is no better. These two parties often go hand-in-hand when the Intelligence Community purchases data from corporations. Data brokers working with companies (like Life360 has) will sell products identifying financially vulnerable consumers who are given names like “Rural and Barely Making It,” “Ethnic Second-City Strugglers,” “Retiring on Empty: Singles,” “Tough Start: Young Single Parents” and “Credit Crunched: City Families.” Data brokers are not transparent about their practices and, after the FTC investigated them, have been called on to be more transparent in how they interact with and impact the advertising industry, an industry that is present everywhere we look, from our screens to benches, billboards and our mail.

To think that surveillance has permeated our culture so much, that we are so desensitized to violations of privacy that we actively welcome it into our families, is upsetting. Without extensive trust between parent and child and permission from each, Life360 can seriously damage a relationship. Fostering an environment in which a child is under constant surveillance can negatively affect mental health to the same degree as depression.

If a child decides to pursue a college education, this is often a pivotal moment for the relationship. There’s a shift in the child’s experience with independence and the influence that a parent will have in a child’s life. Since a large majority of college students choose to live on campus, the physical separation can lead to a gap in information that neither a student nor a parent is used to. There’s a strong temptation to continue the standard upheld throughout high school, but if this level of supervision isn’t explicitly agreed upon by the young adult, their lack of agency could cause the mental health effects discussed above. It can negatively affect a student’s social and academic life, creating an environment of stress and isolation. This is the worst case scenario; college students can still have a healthy relationship with Life360. Many of my friends have described their experience with the app as a minor convenience in their life. But regardless, Life360 and college are a sensitive intersection of family life, and Life360 has not addressed this to my knowledge.

Many digital tools in the 21st century are evolving to make our existence a panopticon. Life360, operating under the guise of safety, is no exception.

Life360 claims on its website that one in nine families in the US use Life360. Based on the company’s origins, its mission statement, its execution and its treatment of users, Life360 offers neither safety nor independence. I can’t and won’t deny that Life360 has been used to the benefit of people in crisis and can be used to promote safer living. However, it has blatantly failed its users in other ways. I don’t believe safety and independence are a zero-sum game, but Life360 fails to deliver on both. Parents, please don’t rely on Life360. Trust your kids.

