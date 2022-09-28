It was an ordinary August afternoon when my friend sent me that damnable thread — an Instagram Reel providing a brief analysis of an element of the film “Django: Unchained,” which I found interesting for a movie I hadn’t yet seen. The post explained how the protagonist’s alignment with dentistry and the “Candyland” plantation owner antagonist’s rotten teeth were symbolic of how the former would ‘clean’ the latter of beliefs rotting him to the core. I returned to the group DM and saw the accompanying message: “Read the comments.”

Knowing I’d likely take issue with what I’d find, I braced myself for another foray into an Internet comment section. I am still baffled by the overwhelming consensus they had come to. Some ‘rebuttals’ were more in-depth, others were shorter and others were just one detestable word.

“Reach.”

Shorthand for saying some idea “is a reach,” or too much of a logical extension, “Reach” enthusiasts are most aligned with the “it’s not that deep” or “the curtains are just blue” community, a meme revolving around seemingly irrational depths of literary analysis. Funnily enough, the meme itself is open to two interpretations. The first is the overemphasis that English educators place on the ‘right’ interpretation of a work, which has the potential to limit literature to its deciphered message rather than its emotional impact as well. The second is a dismissal of analysis, either up to certain levels of details or altogether — especially when the analysis conflicts with authorial intent. However, I think these curtain-color-deniers are missing out, or maybe they still hold a grudge against their high school English teacher. There are three major reasons why it’s better for the curtains to be more than blue, from detail choices to democracy.

The first reason is more logical than anything else when you think about art from the creator’s perspective. If you’re still traumatized from English class, the terms ‘theme’ and ‘motif’ might be the devil for you. However, this devil is in the details — the meaning of a work is crafted through its components. What people don’t seem to grasp is that details in stories are often easier to choose when they fit their themes. I’ve been writing since I was five, and it became so much better when I learned how to make my stories more cohesive in high school. The curtains being blue as seen by a depressed character are better than being magenta with green polka dots for no discernible reason. Back to the example that started us off, Leonardo DiCaprio — who played the villain of “Django: Unchained” — doesn’t naturally have rotten teeth, so the choice to rot his teeth with the movie’s effects holds meaning in its intention, especially when the actor insisted on it. This truth is straight from the actor’s mouth. Additionally, unintentional themes can arise and become implemented in a work subconsciously, like the numerous ways people read into Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining.”

But what about when we get beyond the realm of obvious author intent, beyond the mouth of DiCaprio? When we analyze where we’re ‘not supposed to?’ Well, the second reason is that literary analysis is FUN (stay with me) — because what’s more enjoyable than doing something you’re not supposed to? The enjoyment you gain from a work is only enhanced by how much you can take away from it, both with its themes and the tools it uses to communicate them. One of my fondest movie-watching memories is watching the “Joker” movie and overanalyzing its arthouse aesthetic to the point of hilarity after reading “How to Read Literature like a Professor” by Thomas C. Foster for our AP Literature class (“OK, so he’s a Christ figure because there’s a picture of the Madonna in that frame, and he’s a middle-aged man with followers, so is society what really killed Jesus?”).

Of course, there’s a marked difference that people argue for when it comes to what they consider “high art” — media that is very intentionally crafted with meaning in every facet — and what is “low art” — think blockbuster cash-ins, lazily-made video games, industry plants, etc. This is where the earlier point about authorial intent being ignored also comes in. Yes, I don’t think that when TikTok users reimagined themselves as Batman they were consciously acknowledging the omnipresence of trauma in our modern-day society, but the connections were a joy to thread together. I can tell you (like I wrote in my AP Literature final) that Hamlet knows he’s a character in a play and hates the reader for having free will, leading his actions to be confusing to inflict suffering on the reader. What’s Willy Shakes gonna do to stop me? HE’S DEAD — and for that matter, so is any other author when they give their art to your dirty little analytical hands to scrub over. The author’s intent is valued, but not the final word, and it can be so much more fun when it isn’t. It’s how I can find joy in the most–reviled Jurassic Park and Thor movies — it might not be that deep, but you can have so much fun digging.

However, there is a notable exception to this line of thinking that is vital to mention.

Let’s talk about the practice of “powerscaling” for a second — a common thought experiment that elevates itself to annoyance and is perhaps symptomatic of a greater evil. It’s essentially the playground arguments of “My favorite character would beat your favorite character” taken to the absolute extreme — scaling the abilities of entire (multi/uni)verses of fictional characters against each other from doing calculations off of physical feats in their canon stories. As a kid who grew up on Screw Attack’s “Death Battle” series and a self-professed comic book nerd, I can grant that there is value in the (maybe pseudo) scientific and mathematical methods used to quantify the strength of characters’ abilities. However, comics legend Stan Lee gives a writer’s response to this succinctly: “The person who would win in a fight is the person the scriptwriter wants to win!” While stakes in a story and plot logic do need to be considered, physical confrontation is just one of many conflicts that move a story forward. Powerscaling ignores every way characters can interact with each other to boil it down to physical violence (Goku and Superman would be BEST FRIENDS why do you wanna make them fight so bad?) Consider the value of what you should take away from a work — should it be whatever the author imparts, intentionally or not, or how hard a character can punch something? Things like “plot armor” and “plot convenience” don’t exist, because characters serve the narrative, not your power fantasy.

Ultimately, certain power fantasies are one of the greatest issues with modern-day media literacy. Whether they’re called “‘literally me’ movies,” “Sigma cinema” or the more commonly-held term “red flag films”, there is a certain genre of media and men that — intentionally or not — carry themselves as alienated aspects of society to potentially dangerous extremes. It doesn’t matter to them how creepy Scott Pilgrim is, whether “Fight Club” is intended as a satire or how “American Psycho” is written as a critique of consumerism — these characters are seen as sympathetic and therefore as role models instead of cautionary tales. They reach into the darkness of DiCaprio’s mouth and pull out aspirational figures. However, I can’t in good faith talk about the joy of interpreting any way your heart desires and then set boundaries on others, so please let me just elaborate with a couple of questions. Is masculinity really on the decline, or were hypermasculine traits never necessary for society or your own sense of self-worth? Is the alienation you feel the result of some nameless, faceless “society” or the current economic system academically detailed to do so?

Yes, there is great value in art in its openness to interpretation, but what value is there in interpretations that are potentially detrimental to the viewer and those around them? Your English teacher never cared as much about the color of the curtains as much as they wanted to give you tools to understand the intentions and messages behind what you consume. Media is almost omnipresent in the modern age: it delivers your news, informs you on what products to buy and absorbs you in all the art there is in this world. The third reason why the curtains need to be more than blue is that all of us have to be aware that the media surrounding us could influence us. The death of media literacy is the lifeblood of propaganda. Redpilling, the alt-right pipeline, incel culture — please think about how the oppressive systems of this world only stand to benefit from online cultures that don’t read into the intent of anything besides media that they can use to support their own self-destructive worldviews.

My belief extends beyond the three reasons I just gave — that not only is interpretation fun and fundamental for democracy, it’s vital for humanity. All art ever really is, is people, billions of people screaming across time and space, “Do you understand this? Do you understand me? Please, God, I need you to understand and I will use everything I can to make it so.” At least, that’s what I realize I’ve been trying to do for the past 15 years. Understanding is not only necessary for society but for our species. So here’s my last take. I’m not writing this for people that will only agree with me — so I hope you’ve made it this far whether you be a curtain color denier, powerscaling partaker or “sigma cinephile.” You have two choices — look DiCaprio in the mouth and reach inside to re-analyze what you know and see if it really does hold up — or instead, just call this entire article a reach. The interpretation — how you understand what I’ve made here — is ultimately up to you.

Daily Arts Writer Saarthak Johri can be reached at sjohri@umich.edu