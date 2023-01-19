Yeah, this is coming late. I’ll be honest: when “Pokémon Scarlet and Violet” were released, I didn’t have enough time to play the whole game and write a full review — to publish a completed work I could be proud of. Fortunately for me, neither did Game Freak. When these games were announced to come out in the same year as the spin-off/series’ open-world evolution, “Pokémon Legends: Arceus” and just a few years after the poorly-received “Pokémon Sword and Shield,” worries arose that this ninth generation of games would fall flat. Unfortunately, they were kind of right.

Poor optimization and glitches galore plagued this seemingly unfinished game upon release that even Nintendo — in an unprecedented move — admitted and apologized for the current state, pledging to fix it with future updates (though not until late February). This came at an unfortunate moment for the franchise, when fans — including myself — were filled with hope and dread at seeing both the forward steps “Arceus” took and its failure to fix all of the issues “Sword and Shield” highlighted. So as I curled up on the couch while home for the holidays, how did “Scarlet and Violet” stack up to me in its still-unfinished state?

I was first hit with the character customization screen. I picked the boy option and soon after doing a lot of comparing my skin tone to the only three skin colors available — white, slightly less white and dark brown — I settled on the third. I then picked a ponytail after finding my hair type unavailable as well. The game starts with a beautiful opening cutscene of my player character — the sight of whom fills me with an inexplicable feeling, perhaps gender envy — waking up on his desk to the morning light and a curtain fluttering in the breeze. Getting up to play the game, I crossed my bedroom to find an immediate lag spike. I guess the curtain wasn’t optimized. I tried to move past this to pick my starter.

I look out at the world of the new Paldea region with all its little creatures and see the best graphics the Pokémon series has ever achieved: beautiful lighting, pristine environments and details on the Pokémon models like fur and feather textures. However, this isn’t that impressive, considering how far past entries have lowered the bar. The music gives me an instant vibe check, as I hear a mix of Spanish tributes, nostalgic motifs and new-age bangers reflecting the game’s seven-person music team. It includes legends like Junichi Masuda, Go Ichinose and Hitomi Sato, as well as new blood “Undertale” creator Toby Fox (and I guess Ed Sheeran also did a song). I instantly pick Sprigatito and — knowing the game won’t allow me to nickname him “weed cat” — settle on “Ganjafield.” I’m then introduced to my next-door neighbor and game rival, my new “she’s literally me” character, Nemona — your nemesis with a wholesome fixation on Pokémon battles.

After a wholly unnecessary tutorial teaching me how to battle (please, Game Freak I promise you I have understood Type advantages since elementary school), my rival and I walk through fields toward our school and I get my first taste of this game’s open world. While it still doesn’t perform the best, I’m fascinated by the freedom and efficiency the Pokémon formula has reached. Random encounters, unnecessary battle transitions and the need for turn-based battles have been gone for a few games now. But the game is turn-based to catch Pokémon, like my Paldean Wooper “Burger king.” I also get a laugh when my dad comes in to ask me to “pause the game.”

Grinding is also much less tedious. I don’t mind siccing my tiny Grass-Type Sprigatito near the rivers to “Auto Battle” local Water-Type wildlife — a new mechanic that lets you defeat hordes of Pokémon and gain EXP by remembering type advantages. It feels like letting your kid wander around Walmart, remaining close to you while beating up all the children they pass. Evolved Pokémon would often adorably spawn with their younger pre-Evolutions surrounding them, which then allowed me to Auto Battle them into submission, with the mentality of “do them dirty, in front of they squad.”

After a taste of free exploration before reaching the school, the game thrusts you into the longest tutorial I have experienced in recent memory. It’s a decent half hour of text box after text box explaining what you’ll be doing in the game while delaying the game’s actual experience, a process that could have been streamlined by just explaining your goals for the game while you’re out in its world. Finally, the tutorial ends and I’m released on my “Treasure Hunt” — my school’s version of independent study since this game forsakes the Pokémon tradition of abandoning my education. I’m off once again into the beautiful open world … and it is still laggy as hell.

Let’s discuss the Donphan in the room. The open-world sections of this game just don’t run well. Hell, the game didn’t even run some of the cutscenes with performance that should be the bare minimum for a top-grossing AAA franchise. Character animations would get choppy, camera angles would consistently clip through the environment and the game straight-up crashed a few times during my playthrough, all of which broke my immersion. This lack of optimization and polish is unacceptable. Full stop. The way the game runs sabotages the open-world exploration, the Auto/Wild/Trainer Battles and the brand-new multiplayer, which is such a damn shame. The world they’ve created is wonderful in its diversity of environments and ease of access to all of them. The streamlined battles are now yours to seek out and all these new Pokémon (plus old favorites) are all amazingly expressive. I eventually found myself skipping through open-world sections and avoiding catching Pokémon to get through to the story, which thankfully still shines through.

This game has three main storylines, which managed to subvert and raise my expectations for this series. “Victory Road” is the traditional Pokémon League challenge under your rival Nemona’s guidance — who’s already achieved the top rank of Champion instead of competing alongside you, making her feel more like a big sister who could beat your ass at any time. “Starfall Street” sees you taking down this game’s antagonist Team Star with the help of chronically online and anxious classmate Penny — another one of my “she’s literally me” characters. Finally, you walk the “Path of Legends” with abrasive upperclassman Arven, son of the distant Pokémon Professor Sada or Turo, depending on the version of the game (who also has mommy issues or daddy issues depending on the version). You help him find the mysterious and powerful “Herba Mystica” guarded by Titan Pokémon as the two of you become besties and unlock the abilities of the box legendary, who lets you ride him because you give him sandwiches, which are actually part of the new Pokémon meta.

These three storylines fantastically elevate the game’s core gameplay loop. I myself challenged a gym, took down a Titan’s giant health bar with Arven and then got my ass handed to me by the Fire-Type Star Base. I went down to a nearby river to catch some higher level Water-Types, that, to my horror, didn’t listen to me in battle because I didn’t have enough Gym Badges. Balancing these game routes is a big step up from “Sword and Shield,” which only had eight gyms, giving the game enough content to justify being on a home console — and its AAA price, which the level of difficulty justifies too. I couldn’t just breeze through it in mere hours as I did in “Sword and Shield.” This game ramped up its difficulty appropriately and I found myself having to use every tool at my disposal. I caught the rest of my final team — mostly cats and dogs, except for the Wooper evolution Clodsire — including my Greavard “Scare bud,” my Fidough “Coochie Eyes,” my Litleo “arson” and my Shinx “kibby” (my little sister named that one). I had to make sure Type distribution was even, and even still, I had to use Technical Machines (TMs) to teach my team moves they wouldn’t normally learn, which was a welcome challenge in and of itself because TMs aren’t reusable anymore. They’re craftable with certain Pokémon materials earned from Wild Battles, thus giving me more wild Pokémon to put on my Auto Battle hit list.

The last shake-up in this game’s difficulty is the Tera Type gimmick, which allows a Pokémon to become a different Type and boost moves of that Type, typically for the last portion of a battle. This shake-up was never used in a surprising way, however, as Gym Leaders who battled with one Type would Terastalize their Pokémon to the chosen Type, and my other rivals never changed the Tera Type off of their Pokémon’s base Type. The imperfect balance in difficulty doesn’t stop there. It was clear that, despite this being an open world, some challenges were way stronger than others. This presents an issue that goes against the game’s promise to “explore at your leisure and not in an order dictated by the story.” Sometimes my next recommended goals were way out of my league, other times they were a cakewalk. The funny thing is, the game already has a solution for this. Nemona’s periodic challenges have Pokémon that are auto-leveled to be an appropriate challenge to yours, which is an RPG tradition. If these story challenges did the same, it’d make any path you choose the right one.

Another issue I had with a solution in plain sight was the game’s classes. This is when the game turns into a visual novel rather than an epic RPG. I sat on the couch for hours jamming my “A” button, even in a subject called “Battle Studies,” where I was sure the writers were starting to mock me when the teacher kept apologizing that there were no battles going on. There was valuable information in these classes and my teachers were all wonderful characters in their own right, but how could this be delivered better? Towards the end of the game, you explore a mysterious final area as your friends talk in the background, the text auto-scrolling instead of needing you to keep pressing “A.” Why can’t I take classes in a Zoom format, exploring the world around me while I’m in class virtually and the information I need is scrolling through the screen? Why is all the information delivered exclusively through text and why is there absolutely no voice acting, even for cinematically-styled cutscenes that sync the character’s lips?

Why, after finding myself complaining so often about this game, did I keep coming back? Why did I embody these ProZD skits and play non-stop for a week? Why did I find myself in tears by the time the credits rolled?

Maybe it was because my mom commented that my character looked like me in elementary school. Maybe it was that I got my first Pokémon game when I was around 10 — about a decade ago — for Christmas. Several years later to that very day as a high-school senior, I got “Sword and Shield.” Everyone’s disappointment — including mine — was that the games we grew up with didn’t evolve alongside us. This attachment to the past but pining for what comes next is evident. It’s clear in these games’ duality of past versus future, the Paradox Pokémon contained in Paldea’s looming crater embodying primal and advanced forms of familiar species, the story’s conflicts between tradition and revolution.

Still, these conflicts resolve their contradictions and the storylines surprised me with how their heartfelt conclusions about friends, family and home moved me to tears. I showed my family my character, my hand-picked team and this wonderful new world, and for the first time in a while, this series finally made me feel at home again.

Digital Culture Beat Editor Saarthak Johri can be reached at sjohri@umich.edu.