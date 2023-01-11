As a kid, I hated listening to the radio in the mornings on the way to school because the airwaves mostly consisted of morning talk shows and not as much music as I would have liked. Flash forward to my college years, and I’m basically addicted to podcasts. Maybe the rest of us are too: the percentage of people in the United States who are aware of podcasting has more than tripled in the last 15 years, and there was a 42% increase in global listenership over the last few years, thanks to the pandemic.

If I’m being honest, podcasts aren’t all that different from the radio shows I used to hate. So what is it about them that makes them so entertaining? For one, there’s such a wide variety of topics that one could shape a show around: pop culture, self-help or storytelling, to name a few. Sometimes you don’t even need one specific theme — you could get a group of friends together and record yourselves shooting the shit for a couple hours, and before you know it, you have a successful show. In that same realm, it’s so incredibly easy to create your own podcast. All you really need is a decent microphone, a way to edit your recording and, most importantly, something to say. Though I’ve tried my hand at creating shows for class projects here and there, I am primarily a listener — so here are a couple of shows that I regularly return to, plus a few episodes I recommend from each one.

“Gilmore to Say: A Gilmore Girls Podcast”

Anyone who knows me knows that I am a huge “Gilmore Girls” fan (despite its flaws). This podcast is the perfect thing to distract me from the lack of new episodes, because, as the title suggests, hosts Tara Llewellyn and Haley McIntosh always have more to say about these beloved characters. “Gilmore to Say” is not a recap podcast, which is partially what drew me in — I’ve tried podcasts that follow this format, but was never really satisfied. Instead, the best way to describe the podcast would be a deep dive into “Gilmore Girls.” Llewellyn and McIntosh discuss complex topics like family dynamics on the show, unpack specific characters, analyze the show from a writing standpoint (aka a two-part series pointing out all of the plot holes) and rank their favorite costumes and uses of music. The show also has a sub-series, “Gilmore to Consider,” in which the hosts play voicemails left by fans and listeners sharing their perspectives on topics covered in previous episodes, unpopular opinions or “Gilmore Girls”-related games for the hosts to play (a voicemail I left may or may not have made it into an episode, and I may or may not have linked to that episode down below…) I’m not alone in loving this podcast — it was in the top 1% of most-followed podcasts of 2022. It’s creative and fun, and I love the ways that it makes me notice new things about a TV show that I know and love so well.

Episodes I Recommend: “Halloween in Stars Hollow”; “The Girlies First Day at School”; “Gilmore to Consider #11: Taylor Swift x Gilmore Girls”; “Gilmore to Consider #5: A Sweet Sixteen, Tara is The Bachelorette, & Emily Henry’s Men”

“Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain”

I don’t know what initially drew me to this podcast — I knew of Emma Chamberlain from the ungodly amount of time I’ve spent on the internet, but never interacted with any of her content directly — but I’ve been a listener of “Anything Goes” since the beginning of last year. Chamberlain has done it all: She’s a YouTube star, she created a coffee company, she’s breaking into the fashion industry and, obviously, she has her own podcast. Each episode of the show has a specific theme that Chamberlain unpacks, like the pros and cons of drinking alcohol, or a question she tries to answer, like whether money can buy happiness. Even though my life could not be more different from Chamberlain’s, she and I are close to the same age, which makes everything she has to say carry more weight (even more so than her celebrity status). She’s funny, doesn’t take herself too seriously and is quick to acknowledge her privilege and her platform every time it is needed. Emma, on the off-chance that you see this, I would love to interview you for a future piece. My email is at the bottom of this article.

Episodes I Recommend: “we need to read books”; “the feminine mold”; “products that have changed my life (i have a shopping problem)”

“Zane and Heath: Unfiltered”

Another example of popular internet stars I knew of but hadn’t interacted with, hosts Zane Hijazi and Heath Hussar have been around since the days of Vine. Along with co-hosts Matt King and Mariah Amato, they sit around and swap stories for an hour or so each episode, and it’s always entertaining — and just the slightest bit unhinged. I had seen several clips of an “Unfiltered” episode with TikTok star Brittany Broski come across my “For You” page, and they made me laugh out loud, so I checked out the full episode and was hooked. One thing I love about this show in particular is that they film each episode, so I could watch instead of listen if I so choose (and sometimes there’s advantages to doing so, like seeing Hijazi’s face when he opens his birthday present in a recent episode — 18:50, if you’re curious). “Unfiltered” doesn’t have any clear theme — the description on Apple Podcasts is “raw, uncut, and unfiltered behind the scenes content as (the hosts) discuss all that transpires in their group’s crazy lives when the cameras stop rolling.” Similar to how I felt about Chamberlain, I recognize that these four people have a platform that I probably never will, and that platform is an obvious source of all the material that gets shared on the show. And yet, it’s their genuine friendship that keeps me coming back more than their celebrity status. The camaraderie and contagious laughter make me feel like I’m right there in the room with the hosts, like I’m a part of their friend group. Whether they’re recapping a recent trip they took, or interviewing a special guest, the episodes never feel long enough.

Episodes I Recommend: “Unexplainable Paranormal Encounters with Brittany Broski”; “What Really Happened on Our Europe Trip (Part 1)”; “Zane’s Huge Birthday Surprise”

“Archetypes”

The day that I found out Meghan Markle had started a podcast, my life changed for the better. On “Archetypes,” the Duchess of Sussex aims to unpack and subvert the negative labels that have been associated with women, like “diva” or “crazy.” In each episode, Markle talks to celebrities, historians, journalists and other experts. The show never feels as heavy as that description might imply. The topics of the episodes are obviously relevant to me because I’m a woman, but I also love how Markle and her guests dive into the words themselves and how they even earned these negative connotations in the first place. I’m learning new things while also laughing, and Markle’s voice is so soothing that listening feels a little like I’m being read a bedtime story. The people that have guest-starred on the show are insanely cool, and clearly have firsthand experience with each of these labels (Mariah Carey, for example, knows a thing or two about being called a “diva”). Getting to hear them speak directly about the ways that these words have impacted them really elevates the show, and the addition of scholars who contribute more technical perspectives to the discussion is a captivating feature as well. Here’s to hoping for a second season!

Episodes I Recommend: “The Misconception of Ambition with Serena Williams”; “The Stigma of the Singleton with Mindy Kaling”; “Breaking Down the ‘Bimbo’ with Paris Hilton & Iliza Shlesinger”

Having grown up with the internet at my fingertips, I have been exposed to all different kinds of mediums: YouTube videos, gaming streams, movies and TV shows to binge-watch… the list goes on. Podcasts aren’t all that different in terms of the kinds of content that can be explored within the medium, but they do have their own advantages. I like that podcasts don’t require me to sit down and pay attention for an extended period of time like a video or stream would; I can put on an episode of “Gilmore to Say” while I’m at work and not have to rewind or be looking at my phone. It’s also clear how podcasts in particular are influencing traditional media. TV networks are turning to podcasts when looking for new things to adapt — several popular TV shows of the last few years, like “The Dropout” and “The Shrink Next Door,” were originally podcasts. Traditional media figures like Conan O’Brien, Michelle Obama and any celebrities currently hosting a rewatch podcast are also great examples of this shift. When people say that podcasts are the future of media, they’re not kidding.

But the biggest things that draw me to podcasts are the sheer amount of creativity and the communities that result. As I said earlier, the spectrum of show topics is so broad, and that means there is more room for originality. Working with audio as the primary mode might sound limiting, but the opposite is true: the most successful podcasts have earned their place because of their innovation. Some shows that recount true events do so in a way that prioritizes storytelling, while others are straight up telling a fictional story. Regardless of the content of the shows themselves, the responses that come from listening are far more rewarding. Podcasts can bring people together just as much as a book or a movie can, but in a more nuanced way since we’re actually hearing humans interact and react. This form of connection is especially important given the physical distance and emotional division we’ve all felt in some form over the last few years. My six-year-old self would probably think I’m crazy for willingly listening to people talk for hours on end, but even she could appreciate a good story and having a group of friends to share it with. I can’t say whether I’ll be queueing up any episodes for my morning commute anytime soon, but at the very least I’m excited to see what new ideas will be added to my library.

