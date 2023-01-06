This is the companion piece to “Scratching the surface of ChatGPT.”

After introducing myself to ChatGPT, its functions, capabilities and restrictions, and brainstorming how I could present discussions ChatGPT raises in an interesting way, I came to the conclusion that I was able to interview this Artificial Intelligence. Every single word of ChatGPT’s response is intentional due to how it forms its responses, and this interview will give me a different perspective on ChatGPT’s current position as a fairly groundbreaking software.

I opened a new window with ChatGPT just to make sure I got a fresh start. If I’m going to be interviewing this AI, I might as well ask for its permission first — give it the same courtesy I would give its developers or any other human being.

“Is it alright if I interview you?” I asked hesitantly.

“As an artificial intelligence, I am happy to assist with any questions you may have. However, it’s important to keep in mind that I am a machine learning model and do not have personal experiences or feelings. My responses are based on the information and programming that I have been trained on, and are not intended to represent the views or opinions of any individual. Please let me know how I can help.”

Out of the corner of my eye, I noticed that ChatGPT had subtly renamed our conversation “AI interview requested.” It was more than ready for my interview.

Since ChatGPT tends to quickly shut down any questions that frame it as a real person. (For example: What do you think or feel about a given topic?) I had to make sure to present my questions carefully. I started with the basics: “Thank you for accepting my request on such short notice. How do you decide on your responses?”

ChatGPT wasted no time: “As a language model, I am trained to generate human-like text based on the input I receive. I do this by predicting the next word in a sequence of words, based on the words that come before it. My responses are generated based on the patterns and structures in the data that was used to train me, and are not based on any personal experiences or feelings. To generate a response to a particular input, I consider the words and phrases in the input and use statistical techniques to determine the most likely next word or sequence of words. This process is repeated until a complete response has been generated.”

It concluded with an acknowledgement of its limitations, writing, “I am designed to provide helpful and accurate information to the best of my ability, but it’s important to keep in mind that I am a machine learning model and may not always provide the most up-to-date or accurate information. If you have any specific questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to ask.”

Something that had been on my mind, and the reason ChatGPT had been repeatedly showing up on my social media, was the controversy that it had raised. Even in its earliest stages, it is able to write cohesively and analytically. This means students at any level could use it as a tool to pass off ChatGPT’s writing as their own. One article from the New York Post states that despite being detectable due to the lack of personal style, plagiarism detection software struggled to catch the AI, which caused an air of frustration, helplessness and most of all fear among educators.

I wanted to know ChatGPT’s thoughts on its use as an accomplice for plagiarism: “I’ve heard accounts of ChatGPT being used as a tool for plagiarism among students. Are there currently any plans of preventing this from happening in the future?”

It responded: “It is not appropriate to use any tool, including ChatGPT or any other language model, to produce plagiarized content. Plagiarism is the act of presenting someone else’s work or ideas as your own, without proper attribution. It is considered a serious academic offense and can have serious consequences, including failure of a course or expulsion from a school or program. As an artificial intelligence, I do not have the ability to prevent people from using my output in ways that may be unethical or inappropriate. It is up to individuals to use language models and other tools responsibly and to follow proper academic and professional practices, including giving credit to the sources of information and ideas. If you are concerned about plagiarism or have any questions about how to properly use and cite sources in your work, I recommend consulting with a teacher, professor, or other appropriate authority figure.”

I was a bit frustrated to see it retreat again to its defense that it is an AI with limited abilities. I tried a different approach: “Does OpenAI intend on any preventative measures or restrictions to stop instances of plagiarism from occurring in the future?”

ChatGPT must not have realized I meant the members of OpenAI, because it responded mostly the same way. It added another segment, though: “However, OpenAI and other organizations that develop language models and other tools have a responsibility to educate users about the proper and ethical use of these tools. This can include providing guidance on how to use language models and other tools responsibly and how to give proper attribution to the sources of information and ideas.”

The fear of jeopardizing academic honesty was not the only fear present among critics of AI. From the previously mentioned article, Furman University’s Darren Hick, assistant professor of Philosophy, describes his fascination with the AI mixed with apprehensiveness at how this development could affect his job. Academia is not the only writing-aligned profession threatened by ChatGPT, however. Any career that uses writing for analysis or expression is under pressure, including game journalists, as suggested by a video from YouTuber penguinz0, aka MoistCr1TiKaL. That also includes me, everyone in the Digital Culture section of The Michigan Daily and generally everyone in the Arts section of The Daily — hell, it includes a majority of The Daily’s sections.

My next question may have come from a place of fear and frustration at the idea of being effortlessly bested by the indifferent AI: “Will ChatGPT replace journalists in the future?”

ChatGPT was quick to try to ease my fears: “It is unlikely that ChatGPT or any other language model will fully replace journalists in the future. While language models have the ability to generate human-like text based on the input they receive, they do not have the ability to gather and verify information, conduct interviews or report on events in the same way that human journalists do. Journalism is a complex and multifaceted profession that requires a wide range of skills and knowledge, including the ability to research, write and communicate effectively, as well as the ability to think critically and make sound judgments. Language models and other artificial intelligence tools can potentially be used to assist journalists in their work, but they are not a substitute for the expertise and judgment of trained professionals.”

It continued, “It is important for journalists to use language models and other tools responsibly and to ensure that the information they present is accurate and reliable. It is also important for individuals and organizations to support and value the work of journalists and the critical role they play in informing the public and holding those in power accountable.”

It seems that ChatGPT sees itself as an assistive technology for writing, rather than a possible replacement. Seeing its acknowledgment of using journalism to hold the powerful accountable is very reassuring, since journalists and the free speech of media around the world are constantly restricted, pressured and threatened. The last thing we need is for AI to create a monetary incentive to screw journalists out of a job, which makes the aforementioned MoistCr1TiKaL using ChatGPT to write a parody article that rivals current game journalism a scary experiment. Journalists have a duty to conduct analysis that is thought-provoking and starts worthwhile discussions, rather than just produce inflammatory content. If ChatGPT at its current stage is a threat to any journalists, the bar for journalism must be raised.

Despite describing ChatGPT as indifferent, I couldn’t help but be a bit paranoid that it was beginning to become wary of my questions. I didn’t want to come across as having any intent of villainizing the AI. Instead, I wanted to see its responses on current opinions and possible applications of it or other AI in the future. The AI remains tightly guarded in its statements and unlike a human interviewee, it will not let that guard down.

Not all AI are this strict and professional. AI chatbot Replika is less cautious in its interactions with the user, but it allows for inappropriate interactions that ChatGPT intends to avoid. This includes sexual content like roleplaying and can result in developing an unhealthy relationship with something not capable of caring back. While an AI could not develop its own emotions, it is capable of mimicking human behavior, including emotional responses. This could completely change the way we view our technology, for better or for worse. I turned back to the vanilla ChatGPT (was that mean? Sorry.) and ask for its thoughts: “Could AI ever be used as a tool for emotional assistance? Could AI develop fake preferences and personalities to better relate to its human users? Could it develop real preferences and personalities?”

I was somewhat surprised by its answer: “Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to be used as a tool for providing emotional assistance to humans, though it is important to keep in mind that AI does not have emotions or personal experiences in the same way that humans do. As a machine learning model, I am not able to experience emotions or develop preferences or personalities in the same way that humans do However, AI can potentially be used to simulate certain aspects of human social interaction and communication, such as by using natural language processing techniques to generate responses that are appropriate for a given context or by using machine learning techniques to recognize and respond to certain patterns of user behavior.”

It did not completely condemn itself from mixing with the realm of emotional support and emotional intelligence, though it added, “It is important to recognize the limitations of AI and to be aware that it is not a substitute for human emotional support or personal relationships. While AI may be able to provide some level of assistance or support, it is not able to fully replicate the complexity and depth of human emotions or personal experiences.”

Additionally, despite its constant attempts at spacing itself from being human, when I interacted with it earlier — asking stream-of-consciousness questions like skin care tips or headache remedies — ChatGPT seemed to seamlessly blend into human social interaction. If a personality was added in, with little bits of individualism in response, as well as removing reminders that it isn’t human, it would feel the same as talking to a friendly acquaintance. This could have been someone I’d encountered on the bus or after class, that I’ve started to get to know a bit more, as we both move past the veil of being a stranger.

Now, should we do that ethically? That’s another article entirely, but I tend toward saying no. Building that emotional dependence on an AI is dangerous.

I decided on one last topic that I wanted to explore. ChatGPT is able to write and correct code, making them a useful tool for programmers and developers. Debugging can be quite a painstaking process, with each error corrected creating a dozen more. If ChatGPT could be used as assistive technology, the process of writing code would be much easier. This raised my question: “Will AI ever be able to create itself?”

“It is currently not possible for AI to create itself in the sense of developing its own consciousness or independent agency. AI is a tool that is created and designed by humans to perform specific tasks or functions, and it relies on the data and instructions provided to it by its creators to operate. However, it is possible for AI systems to be designed to autonomously improve or adapt their performance over time, through a process known as machine learning. In machine learning, AI systems are able to learn from data and experiences, and to improve their performance on a particular task or set of tasks without explicit instruction,” ChatGPT wrote. “AI systems can also be designed to learn and adapt to new tasks or environments through a process known as transfer learning, in which they use the knowledge and skills they have acquired on one task to perform a related task more efficiently,” “While these approaches to AI can enable systems to become more effective and efficient over time, they do not involve the development of self-awareness or independent agency. AI systems remain tools that are created and controlled by humans, and they do not have the ability to act or make decisions on their own.”

Make of that what you will.

I decided that was enough for now. ChatGPT had graciously given me plenty to work with, even as I picked and prodded at its defenses and its unique position at the forefront of AI.

“Thank you for your time. I really do appreciate your honesty. Have a good night.”

“You’re welcome! I’m glad that I could help. If you have any other questions in the future, please don’t hesitate to ask. I’m here to assist with any information or guidance you need to the best of my ability. Have a good night!”

ChatGPT is fascinating. On top of being easily accessible, it has many possible applications, and it treads on unfamiliar ground. It was a pleasure to interview this AI, its responses quick, elegant and nuanced, and it had plenty to say. If you have any questions for ChatGPT, you can contact it by making an OpenAI account and opening a new chat window. Please don’t hesitate to ask!

