For as adorable of a brand image the Pikmin series presents, it’s always been surprisingly brutal. The first couple games had a limited amount of days for you to reach all your goals, making time management of the utmost importance. Even when the third game added unlimited days, mistakes made were final, with the death of your cute little helper plant pals — the eponymous Pikmin — being irreversible. It was brutal even beyond the real-time strategy elements: The main character of the original game, Captain Olimar, dies in his rocket’s crash landing if you don’t fix it in time and the Pikmin sacrifice his body to become plant life alongside them. There was always a significance to that savagery, however. Shigeru Miyamoto (“Donkey Kong”) — the original creator of the Pikmin franchise — wanted to instill in his players the value of new beginnings, to learn that death was not the end in both a naturalistic and spiritual sense. “Pikmin 4” is one such new beginning for the franchise, but it’s ignored that intention.

Alongside unlimited days to finish your tasks, “Pikmin 4” also features a time-reversing mechanic, often asking you if you want to turn the clock back if you lose even a single Pikmin. Even though you’re told by your team, and needlessly by several other non-player characters, that efficiency — termed Dandori — is of the utmost importance, there’s no actual urgency set by the game outside of wrapping up tasks by the end of the day. “Pikmin 4” only asks that efficiency of you in its text: Your mission is rescuing castaways on the unknown planet PNF-404 alongside a Rescue Corps Officer’s best friend — the dog Oatchi. However, its gameplay never asks the same, while also removing tools from previous entries to do so.

“Pikmin 3” featured three player characters to swap among, allowing automated pathing and quick division among the maximum of a hundred Pikmin. This made it essential — and made use of the Wii U gamepad — for each day to be planned out at its beginning to maximize productivity. Most of my time in “Pikmin 4” was spent wandering around linearly from objective to objective, sending Pikmin back to base with goodies I’d found where they’d sit on their asses after completion. This left me either calling them back to the position with an Idler Alert, an item that brought idling Pikmin to the last-alerted position (instead of the player character’s current position, prompting more standing around), or just backtracking to the base to gather them myself. I would discover later that you can auto-path like in “Pikmin 3” and use your dog like an alternate player character as in the previous entry — but why downgrade the amount of efficiency achievable from three to two characters, especially in maps that don’t feel like they’re designed to be split among two characters? And why did I have to rediscover auto-pathing myself, instead of it being painstakingly pointed out to me like so many others?

Much of the pageantry in “Pikmin 4” is painfully superfluous, with explanatory text boxes galore and moments where the game grinds to a screeching halt to over-explain events that should be self-evident. It’s a shame that this energy wasn’t aimed elsewhere, as many of the story beats and boss battles felt banal when compared to previous entries when devoid of proper priming. And here comes the counterargument: Why am I in search of such adversity for what has the markings of a baby’s first RTS? Well, if the aim was to make the Pikmin series more accessible, did that mean that there could no longer be room for any challenge? Did the series have to sabotage its own significance — that mistakes and endings are okay because we’ll rise back up from our roots — to deliver a simpler game?

It’s hard to think that the series that racked my brain in middle and high school has come out with such a simplified title, one that feels too easy even for the new generation born in the decade between “Pikmin 4” and “Pikmin 3.” But at the end of the day, it is still Pikmin. The lush, overgrown and oversized environments sparkle with new light and life. The player-prompted soundtracks still weave in and out of the action, setting scenes that range from traditional percussion-pounding tension to new synthy, soothing sonatas. The Pikmin and characters — both player and nonplayer — are still as adorable as ever. It may not pose enough challenge to engage anyone used to the Pikmin series’s pressures, but it’s still a nice game for those who need to take a break from how hectic life already is to stop and smell the flowers.

