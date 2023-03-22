There are a few sounds that send shivers down my spine: ASMR tapping and scratching, Florence Welch’s growl in this live performance of “What Kind of Man,” the way my old electric typewriter jumps and hums when I flip the on switch. Until about a month ago, I didn’t realize that the Game Boy Advance chime was also one of those sounds. Then, Nintendo went and included it in their Feb. 8 Direct and, in the words of the streamer I was watching at the time: “Nintendo, you’re so sweet to us.”

Oh, and I guess that wasn’t the only important part of the Direct — Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games were being added to Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, respectively. Announced titles included “The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX,” “Metroid II – Return of Samus” and “Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga.” These were among a roster of other ’90s and early 2000’s Game Boy games, and suddenly I could feel my ancient Game Boy Advance SP in my hands, eternally bricked by a bugged “Jimmy Neutron” game. Not only was the GBA chime an integral part of the soundtrack of my childhood, but these games also characterized years’ worth of playing with my family and friends, of playing by myself and fostering an early adoration for video games. So, yeah, the GBA chime sends a delightful shiver down my spine — but so does the idea of playing a really shitty rendering of “Star Fox 64” on my Switch.

Now before I get into that “Star Fox 64” gameplay, let me give you a quick primer. Nintendo Switch Online is the online subscription Nintendo offers for Switch consoles, launched in 2018. Features of the subscription include voice chat in-app, online multiplayer, more cloud storage and other exclusive promotions and content. The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is simply an upper tier of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription, for yearly fee instead of a monthly one.

Almost immediately after the Game Boy and GBA games were announced, I got a Slack message asking The Michigan Daily Arts section if anyone wanted to join a Nintendo Switch Online Family membership — if we got eight people to agree it would cost about $10 per person, and we would reap all the benefits of a traditional subscription. So, in desperate pursuit of the nostalgia promised by Shigeru Miyamoto, I agreed to join, paid my $10 and immediately contracted strep throat.

So here I am, isolated to my room, blowing through boxes of tissues and taking my favorite antibiotic — amoxicillin — when I think to myself, what else is a girl to do? and hop onto my Switch for a little Game Boy multiplayer. My partner and I played through a handful of games — “Pokémon Snap,” “Mario Kart Super Circuit,” “Kuru Kuru Kururin” and, as promised, a version of “Star Fox 64” that didn’t quite live up to how I remembered it as a child. We didn’t play any of the games for long, switching between these and others after a few minutes with each to get a full taste of the new Game Boy and Game Boy Advance libraries.

Despite my inability to sit with any one game for too long, I spent the time taking great delight in the nostalgia mill. In the interest of journalistic integrity, however, I must admit that I had no memory of most of the games we played. Several of them were before my time, and since I consumed most video games through the filter of my older brother as a child, I especially don’t remember much hands-on experience with several of the games in the catalog. And yet this doesn’t discount my spine-tingling joy at playing classic Game Boy games, at hearing that silly little chime. It felt like returning to a bygone era that no one ever really forgot, or like returning to a part of my childhood I somehow feel that I’ve buried in recent years. As a Digital Studies minor here at the University, I fear that I often get too lost in video game scholarship and analytical projects to remember my roots in the video game community and the utter joy that came with those early beginnings — playing old Game Boy titles revived that joy.

Now that’s enough of the sappy stuff so let’s answer the real questions — how do the old games play on Switch? How well does multiplayer work? And, above all, is the subscription worth your money?

To be completely honest with you, not all of the games function great on Switch, but I didn’t necessarily expect them to either. This is due to a number of factors — first the transfer from old to new consoles is difficult to complete perfectly, and most of these games simply weren’t designed for the Switch, so some like “Pokémon Snap” and “Mario Kart Super Circuit” are a little finicky to master and require some fine-tuning on the player’s part. Others such as “Super Mario Bros. 3” or the accursed “Kuru Kuru Kururin” play and handle just as cleanly as any other Nintendo Switch game. As far as graphics go the library doesn’t quite hold up as well today, but they are quite true to the originals. Of course, I wasn’t expecting Nintendo to remaster every game they released for Game Boy or GBA, so this was expected. Besides — and I think many gamers would agree with me — the highly pixelated, blurry game graphics add to the nostalgic feeling I’m sure Nintendo was trying to capture and only made me feel more that I was playing on my old hand-me-down silver Game Boy Advance.

The multiplayer features of the Game Boy and Game Boy Advance, while a welcome addition, also left something to be desired. There were some games that my partner and I could not play to their fullest extent — “Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga,” for example, we could only play a certain, more rudimentary version rather than the full game that emulates the limiting original link cable functions of the Game Boy. Otherwise, we could easily compete in games like “Mario Kart” and “Kuru Kuru Kururin,” connecting via Local Multiplayer and making my strep-induced isolation much more enjoyable.

So, at the end of the day, do the Game Boy and Game Boy Advance libraries make the Nintendo Switch Online subscription worth it? For the classic Nintendo lover, I would say yes. The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is $50 for a year’s individual subscription, which breaks down to about $4 per month, and this seems like a small price to pay for access to a bevy of old-school games all on one console with more on the way. In my case, as someone who doesn’t remember all of the games included in the expansion packs but carries deep nostalgia for some of them, the $10 I paid for the family subscription was a small, happy investment. I don’t know if I’ll ever find my silver GBA in the crawl space under the stairs in my childhood basement, and even if I could I don’t think it would work — the thing is older than me. But, with my Switch at my side, I can once again engage in memories of days gone by and maybe, maybe, beat “Star Fox 64.”

