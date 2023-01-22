Content warning: this article contains references to suicide.

Over this holiday break, I caught myself on TikTok, a lot. I’m sure I’m not alone in this; having sudden free time allowed me to catch up to what the internet has been up to without me. My For You page has become a strange amalgam of cute animal videos, cooking tutorials, K-pop fancams, “Breaking Bad” edits and more. However, a new phenomenon suddenly began appearing on my timeline over the past month with which I have become fascinated.

It was a gloomy day when I first saw it. I had been in bed all day, and nighttime had arrived without me realizing it. I scrolled my usual timeline to stop on something puzzling, almost unnerving. What was laid before me was an odd combination of media clips set to the song “Lavender Buds” by MF DOOM: a scene from “The Lighthouse,” in which Willem Dafoe calls a sobbing Robert Pattinson a “filthy dog”; then a clip from a YouTube video titled “Eye Contact Practice – Affection,” in which a woman lovingly gazes at the camera; the last scene of “The Truman Show”; a clip of a cat jumping out of a river. The video had no caption except for the tag #nichetok. The top-liked comment said, “You get it.”

I wasn’t sure what I was supposed to feel, but I was intrigued. I watched it over and over, only to find more of these videos appearing on my feed throughout the next few days carrying the tag #nichetok. Another common tag rose to the front: #corecore. Commenters would refer to this style of video as “corecore” exclusively. While most corecore videos followed the format of generic, depressing media clips set to somber piano music or Aphex Twin songs, there were some outliers. I saw one centering on divorce, using clips from “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and public speakers reflecting on the subject. I saw one about “karoshi,” a Japanese term meaning “death from overwork.” This video included a clip from “Spongebob” showing a fish’s work routine. The fish drives to work, sits at his office job and comes home, not changing his vacant expression throughout the day. In the original context of “Spongebob,” this would be played as a joke, poking fun at the monotonous office job life. Yet in this video, drowned out by ambient and reflective music, it becomes infinitely depressing. One comment reads, “It’s like I’m slowly being choked to death.”

After coming across so many corecore videos, I’ve begun to understand how they are constructed. They’re reflections of culture, of societal concepts, clearly made by sad people. They have a dedicated audience of reflective commenters, all seeming to understand what “corecore” is all about. One comment on a video reads, “corecore is literally the human brain. I love it.” Yet the term itself is so vague, so meaningless. The clips in the video aren’t intertwined, so they don’t create an innate aesthetic. So what does “corecore” refer to? What does it say and mean?

The root of this term comes from the trend of attributing the suffix “-core” to words in order to attribute an aesthetic or “vibe” to them. For example, the term “cottagecore” denotes an aesthetic similar to that of Little House on the Prairie books or fancy picnics. The term “scenecore” refers to the aesthetic of scene or emo fashion. In many cases today, referring to something with a -core suffix is akin to saying it fits in with that aesthetic, that structure of ideas. Calling someone “scenecore” is the same as saying “you look scene” in an adapted, chronically online way. There exist dozens of these -core terms, creating an almost absurd amount of micro-niche aesthetics and tastes.

So now that we understand the -core suffix, what does “corecore” mean? What does it look like? The answer is rather simple: Its purpose seems to be against this hyper-specific trend culture. It doesn’t fit any defined look or aesthetic, it just exists to compile feelings. Dean Erfani, who first created the tag, states, “I just thought it would be interesting to compile random videos that have no intrinsic meaning, and turn it into something that makes people feel.” Yet what’s so interesting about this is the way corecore is perceived; it has become its own aesthetic through its anti-trend origins. As more and more people latch onto corecore videos, they have gradually become formulaic, gaining their own unique look and feel. Almost every corecore video carries a feeling of hopelessness and depression. They are expected to be set to sad, slow-paced music. There even exists a corecore playlist on Spotify that sits at over 4,000 likes, filled with artists like Mitski and Radiohead. While corecore may have been created just to go against trends, it has turned into this trendy amalgamation of sadness. There lies an entire community that resonates with and perpetuates sad corecore videos.

Corecore has gained popularity over the past few months. Some videos have gotten over 400,000 likes. Some people have argued that corecore is high art, saying that it is “social commentary on the over-saturation of media and how it desensitizes us.” While this analysis seems thoughtful in theory, I’d like to argue that corecore isn’t the scathing social commentary some users think it is. Perhaps it began this way, but there’s a feeling of suffocating depression that has overtaken the trend. It fails to feel like a criticism of society; rather, it feels like a group of people who are connecting their own suffering and wrestling with the meaning of life to media.

My dominant feeling upon spending so much time watching corecore videos is sadness. I don’t feel like I’m experiencing some higher art form — I feel hopeless. Hopeless about the working world, hopeless about interpersonal relationships, hopeless about the meaning of life itself. While it’s true that many of these media clips and compilations contain social commentary, any meaningful commentary is lost in the feeling of utter despair that so many corecore videos embody. For me, these feelings don’t need to be as dominant as they are in corecore videos. If even a “Spongebob” clip can fill me with dread, maybe it’s the contexts and feelings in these videos that are causing this problem. I think that these videos and their reception show that sometimes people want to be sad. There can be a sort of catharsis in feeling miserable, in joining a community surrounded by other miserable people. Of course, this is not to make light of depressive disorders by any means; mental health struggles can absolutely create this sense of misery. However, there is weight to these corecore videos that has the potential to pull its viewers deeper into feelings of general sadness.

Some users have caught onto this. I came across a TikTok implying that life was better after ignoring “depressing slideshows” on the platform. One particular comment struck me, stating, “We suffer more in imagination than we do in reality.” I don’t think that corecore videos are the downfall of society or anything, but I do think that they can make it easy to fall into nihilism.

I have only seen one positive corecore video. But, in true corecore fashion, even this began with an emotionally charged clip. We first see a clip from “The Simpsons,” in which Moe looks at a hanging noose and says, “Not today, old friend.” The rest of the video feels uplifting, showing videos of people celebrating and dancing, a child hugging his father after returning from military service and a football touchdown. But that first clip sticks with me; there’s this acknowledgment of communal sadness through the “Simpsons” clip that is being put aside in favor of choosing joy. There’s this unified idea of choosing to live one’s life in spite of the darkness consuming it. In response to this video, one commenter said, “Thank you (corecore has done irreversible damage to my soul and mood but I still watch them all).” If this one video was able to reach users, to help them understand that these echo chambers of negativity create negative feelings, then perhaps we need to uplift the mood of corecore videos. As another commenter states, “there is NEVER a time to be alive like right now.” We need to see the beauty in human life rather than creating emphasis on suffocating misery.

Daily Arts Writer Katelyn Sliwinski can be reached at ksliwi@umich.edu.