Like a lot of Americans, I don’t really make New Year’s resolutions. I probably made one or two in high school before promptly forgetting them, and I have probably come up with some half-baked answers when asked about my resolutions in the past, but this year I actively took the chance to say I didn’t have any. It’s not that I don’t like them — it’s just that I can’t be bothered. In fact, I’ve found that for myself and other young people, what would typically be “New Year’s resolutions” are becoming year-round goals not dictated by the turning of the seasons.

Of course, this isn’t the point of a New Year’s resolution — they are promises made at the start of a calendar year to change or maintain personal practices, the purposes of which are to move toward personal improvement in the new year. The history of the New Year’s resolution is said to lie with the ancient Babylonians around 4,000 years ago, when citizens crowned kings and “swore to pay off debts to their gods and promised to return borrowed goods” during a festival at the start of the year. The more contemporary version of the New Year’s resolution dates back to 1671, when Scottish writer Anne Halkett wrote a diary entry titled “Resolutions” in which she wrote down several pledges — see “I will not offend any more” — for the year on Jan. 2. By the 19th century, New Year’s resolutions had become a common practice that we continue to employ today.

Modern New Year’s resolutions are slightly less biblical than Anne Halkett’s — today, they are more concerned with improving one’s lifestyle, losing weight or saving money. While we don’t know the failure rate of early New Year’s resolutions, we do know that they were satirized as early as 1813 and that, as of 2022, people fail approximately 80% of resolutions by February. This failure rate seems odd, given the number of technologies and methods we have for recording our goals. I’m talking smartwatches for fitness, habit-tracking apps, good old-fashioned journaling — all the ways we quietly try to keep ourselves accountable in sustaining and obtaining new goals. Oh, and how could I forget the loud way people attempt to follow their resolutions — social media.

A scroll through the “#newyearsresolution” hashtag on Instagram produced some commonalities in resolutions — improving mental health, reading more and “getting stronger and more seggsy.” It’s a trend I see every year: influencers and non-influencers alike posting about all the ways they’re going to improve this year and how to “shift your mindset” to achieve all the things you wouldn’t try for the rest of the year. There was a time when this flood of resolutions might have made me insecure. Am I doing enough? Should I try to use this time of refreshment and rejuvenation to improve myself? What about the turning of the year should make me want to change. Today, though, I can’t be bothered to wonder what I should be doing when I’m more concerned with whether the resolutions people post are realistic or sincere.

Listen. I understand the appeal of the New Year’s resolution — don’t let me dunk on your or anyone’s goals. I get the “fresh start effect” and the need for self-improvement, but as an older digital native, I’m starting to look more critically at resolutions as they exist on social media. Every time I see someone swear that this is the year they begin bullet journaling or exercising every single day, I wonder who that resolution is for. Most of the resolutions I see on social media are vague — improve relationships, lose weight, laugh more — and rarely do I see anything about the difficult stuff, like starting therapy or ending an addiction. Is it for the person posting it, or is it to prove their mental fortitude and superiority to their followers, some form of social media performativity? Or perhaps it’s a way to win internet points — to fulfill a craving for views and drive online engagement, winning support for something that may be meaningless in a few months’ time.

That’s the issue, isn’t it? With most people failing their resolutions by February, how useful is it to post resolutions on social media, even if it wins support and engagement? Social media is taking on a modern usage as an accountability tool that people can use to announce and keep track of their goals. This naturally feeds the idea that you should tell people about your resolutions in order to see them through, so the logic is that telling more people (your hundreds of followers) will increase accountability in seeing your resolutions through to next year. But if we’re making the resolutions seem holier than thou, does accountability even play into it? We feel the need to share everything on social media so much that it extends to announcing New Year’s resolutions — a thing some psychologists warn against. And, again, if most people fail their resolutions, what’s the point of the post? They fall dangerously close to the comparison trap of social media, but this time we’re dealing with the perpetrators — the people who post their resolutions in the first place.

I’m sure that some people really do post their New Year’s resolutions to encourage others or hold themselves accountable, but modern technology has changed the meaning of the goals. Resolutions feel less genuine than “I will not offend any more” and are increasingly performative because of our innate desire to share them with the world for likes and “slay” comments on our New Year’s Eve posts. I won’t tell you what to do with your social media, but what we need are more attainable and concrete resolutions and to stop shoving them down each other’s throats in search of a perfect (and very public) new year. So maintain your goals, and if the turning of the year is what you need to create new ones, go for it — but don’t let social media bring you down. No one can have the same goals for the same reasons, no matter how vague our favorite influencers are about their yearly goals. Your resolutions are for you, whether you post them or not. Just don’t ask me what mine are.

Daily Arts Writer Maddie Agne can be reached at maagne@umich.edu.