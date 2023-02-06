I’ve been a fan of K-pop boy group NCT 127 for a while now (I can prove it: I was in their top 0.5% of listeners on Spotify in 2022). At the time of writing this, the group is on a world tour, one that I am miserably missing out on. Though I’d had my chances to get tickets, I’m the type to deny myself the luxury of enjoying things, so I instead chose to live these experiences vicariously via social media. My feeds became an onslaught with tour videos. I have to admit, I was a bit jealous — I wanted my own fun concert experience.

That’s when I saw it: on the evening of Jan. 17, a post notification from NCT 127 themselves. I casually clicked to see what awaited me, and I could not have been more baffled. In front of my eyes was a video in which all nine group members were seated, introducing themselves as they usually would. However, a notable lack of enthusiasm plastered their faces as they spoke — it was only when I understood what they were talking about that I realized why. My jaw dropped as group member Johnny declared to the cameras, “Our first ever virtual concert on ‘Roblox’ premieres … on NCT 127 day — January 27th!” “Roblox?” What? Why? Who is this for? These thoughts plagued me for what seemed like hours.

For those uninformed, “Roblox” is a popular online gaming platform. It carries games of a wide genre variety, from roleplay to combat-based games. However, what’s particularly well-known about it is its demographic: about half of “Roblox” users are under the age of 13. The only exposure I’d had to the game prior to this announcement was watching my little cousin, who was five at the time, play a “Five Nights at Freddy’s” homage on it. While NCT 127 has younger fans, their music is not particularly geared toward kids. It felt as if this was somehow catering to an older user base of music lovers and people who spend too much time online — I was puzzled. However, the concept of the “‘Roblox’ concert” is by no means new, with the first of its kind being the Lil Nas X concert in 2020. Even prior to “Roblox,” world-famous battle royale game “Fortnite” introduced a virtual concert experience with a Marshmello concert in 2019. Other notable artists to perform on “Roblox” include Charli XCX, Twenty One Pilots and Lizzo. What’s odd about these concerts, though, is that none of these artists are known for their kid-friendliness. This certainly calls into question the demographics the game is attempting to cater to.

At first glance, I looked at NCT’s post and laughed. There’s no way I’m going to start playing “Roblox” for this, I thought. I have a life. I touch grass. I’m not a teenager anymore. Yet as the days went on, it kept coming to my mind — whether I was scrolling past a TikTok poking fun at the concept or feeling envious that I couldn’t attend an actual concert. After much “Roblox” pondering, one day my mask of sanity fully slipped; I was alone in my apartment and found myself creating an account. It was somewhat degrading, but underneath the shame was a feeling of sharp, childlike wonder.

Upon arriving in the game, I had limited options when creating my avatar. Because I refuse to spend physical money on Robux, I decided to keep my character in its default state. Besides, the world I was traveling to had special NCT-themed clothing items that were calling my name. After a little deliberation, I started my adventure into “NCT 127 World,” the hub in which the concert would take place. I felt hysterical and confused waiting for the world to load — I wasn’t sure what to expect. Would I be surrounded by 10 year olds? Would I make friends? Would the concert be ridiculous? My thinking was quickly cut off as I saw my character fall into the spawn point.

After a painfully long lag period, I finally started to see the world form around me. I was actually a bit surprised; it was sort of beautiful. NCT 127 World is a cyber-futuristic bustling city, filled with neon signs and winding, neon-lantern-lit alleyways. It’s always nighttime there, making the brightness of the architecture stand out even more. While this alone was satisfying, I was even more shocked to see a loving amount of references to the group’s music throughout the space. I visited a reconstruction of the store from the “Sticker” music video, and the shopkeeper greeted me with a lyric from the song. After running around exploring for a while, I eventually gathered enough in-game points (which I got by collecting little green orbs around the map) to purchase a cute NCT-themed headband for my character. I stared at her as if she was my newborn child, eyes beaming with love. In that moment, I was forced to make a heartfelt conclusion: Whoever made this world clearly put in effort. I liked it, embarrassingly enough.

This isn’t to say the world is flawless, though — many fans laughed upon discovering the nine NCT 127 members’ in-game models. Though they donned recognizable music video outfits, their faces looked nothing like the members themselves, making for an awkward dissonance. However, I’d like to argue that this fact makes the experience even better — we are fully owning the absurdity of the “Roblox” concert through these janky models.

After waiting and running around for what felt like years, the time for the concert experience was finally upon us. I watched as the chat, filled with fellow fans of the group, geared up in excitement. The server began to fill up rapidly — just moments before the show, we were booted from the game twice, as there were too many people trying to join at once. After that brief heart attack, our screens refreshed and we were greeted with another pre-recorded video of the group members expressing something to the effect of, “Are you guys ready? Let’s go!” And just like that, the experience had begun.

Almost immediately, I burst out into laughter. On my screen were the nine members’ character models, dancing in the most ridiculous-looking way possible as their actual music video played in the background. The chat was exploding in laughter, too: My favorite messages were “this is so traumatic” and “I set my alarm for this?” There were brief moments where the models would glitch into t-poses or start balding, elevating my experience even more. At random points throughout the set, my avatar would replace the dancing members and I could fly through the sky to the songs, collecting in-game points and dodging flying obstacles. Regardless of the music lagging behind the video and the insane glitches, I was having the time of my life. It was so absurd that it became high art. After playing three songs, the concert wrapped up, totaling around 15 minutes. My character was then transported to another world where the members’ models clapped and cheered — beautiful, laggy fireworks exploded around me. Wow, that was the most surreal fifteen minutes of my life, I thought to myself.

My experience was not over though, to my surprise. I had spent a while away from my laptop, my “Roblox” avatar still standing in the lobby as I called and texted my friends to tell them what had just happened to me. After taking some time to look at memes on TikTok about the concert, I returned to my laptop with the presumption that I was done with “Roblox” for the night. But I noticed chat was even more lively than it had been during the concert — even more perplexing was that the NCT 127 members’ models had disappeared from their usual places. And suddenly, as though a brick hit me square in the face, I heard an actual NCT 127 member speak through a low-quality microphone. They were actually playing the game, operating their silly models and chatting with fans. It was weirdly cute, watching the excitement of a bunch of jumping “Roblox” avatars surrounding each member. My theory about kids being on the server was somewhat proven, too, as I heard what seemed to be a little boy asking group member Mark to “subscribe to his channel.”

They didn’t stay on too long, but those moments were precious to us fans. I was previously under the impression that this “Roblox” experience was completely separate from the group themselves, that they’d have zero involvement, but I was happily surprised at the result. And honestly, I realized that I kind of love “Roblox.” I met some super funny fans my own age on that server, and I’ve been periodically visiting the server since the concert happened. I could get used to this, I think to myself as I eagerly anticipate the next artist to host a “Roblox” concert.

Daily Arts Writer Katelyn Sliwinski can be reached at ksliwi@umich.edu.