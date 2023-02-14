Sitting in the Michigan Union Sweetwaters, quietly working on graduate school applications, I suddenly have a phone thrust into my face with an exclamation along the lines of, “Look at this child!” I find myself watching a TikTok of a young boy playing “Minecraft” and gently antagonizing girls that have a crush on Glamrock Freddy of “Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach” because, according to him, Glamrock Freddy is irrevocably gay. The kid is, admittedly, hilarious, as he throws out phrases like “prescription yasspills” and refers to the limpness of Glamrock Freddy’s wrists with the confidence and whip-smart delivery of a seasoned comedian. Oh, and don’t let me forget a crucial detail: He’s wearing an astronaut helmet.

This is how I was introduced to jamo_mile, or Jamie, according to his Twitter — the Twitch streamer who managed to achieve internet virality overnight. A further scroll through his TikTok page revealed a few shocking numbers — between June 8, 2022 and Jan. 11, 2023 the views on his posts jumped sharply from 98,000 views to 7.8 million. Jamie’s Twitter, however, is the real evidence of his January jump in popularity. His last tweet on Jan. 15 announcing he was going live garnered 477 likes. His first tweet on the 16th (just one day later), “WHAT THE FUCK IS HAPPENING,” racked up an impressive 17.8 thousand likes. Since then, Jamie’s Twitter page has been dominated by retweets of fanart, celebrating follows from high-profile Twitch streamers and tweets that continue to bring in likes by the thousands. His Twitch channel now boasts 83.2 thousand followers as opposed to approximately 30,000 followers at the start of January.

Jamie’s content is primarily marked by the unhinged and unfiltered hilarity common to teenage boys. He disdainfully refers to math as “measuring the difference between jackshit and fuckall” and to Heinz beans as “the G-fuel of beans.” He flirts with “Five Nights at Freddy’s” characters, speculates on the radioactivity of the British royal family and gets caught with anime fan art. Jamie speaks with the comedic fluency and timing of a true Gen-Z digital native, cracking jokes about both math tests and inbreeding, but even then every word out of his mouth is a laugh-inducing surprise that keeps his Twitch chat active and his audience coming back for more. The interesting thing, though, is that we really don’t know much about jamo_mile outside of his wicked-fast rise to fame.

So, let’s talk about the nature of his virality. Enter GUARD Hunter (HUN2R on Twitch and Twitter), who, on Jan. 15, tweeted one of Jamie’s TikToks with the caption “Swear this kid is the future of streaming.” Judging by the like count at the time of writing, approximately 254,000 people agreed. HUN2R later posted a video about the situation to his YouTube channel, using it to praise Jamie’s content creation over the past year or so and to “comment on how insane virality can be.” And he’s right — virality is insane, especially in Jamie’s case.

By definition, a viral sensation refers to “objects or patterns that are able to replicate themselves or convert other objects into copies of themselves when these objects are exposed to them.” Not really helpful. In internet terms, for a piece of content to go viral, it usually has to be, according to the International University in Spain, both exceptional and unexpected. Did I expect a 16-year-old boy in an astronaut helmet to appeal so strongly to my sense of humor and, in general, be exceptionally funny? Absolutely not, but his content was just weird enough to keep me engaged and bring me to writing this piece. Jamie’s overnight rise to fame also provided viewers with a “Social Currency” — a term also used by the International University to refer to the ability to discover and share content, thus becoming “​​innovative or different in sharing the item” and extending the longevity of a viral sensation. Jamie was also able to network jump, meaning he went viral across multiple platforms — Twitch, Twitter, TikTok — and expanded the reach of his audience. Jamie neatly fits into the narrative of internet virality. He was unexpected, generated social currency and blew up his platform in multiple places. So what makes him so interesting to me, a digital native who’s been through more viral trends than I can count? Well, it’s the one thing I’ve neglected to discuss — his age.

Jamie is 16 but, I’ll admit, when I first saw him I thought he was around 13 years old. His voice and physicality give the impression of someone younger than he is, but when I heard him talking about his college applications on a stream, I realized just how far off the mark I was. Still, Jamie is a minor creating viral content, and he’s in good company as far as young influencers go — take the McClure Twins, EthanGamer or the effervescent Ryan’s World, for example. In the U.S. alone, one in four Gen Z-ers have expressed aims to become social media influencers, while 29% want to take on YouTube stardom as a career path. To older generations, this can seem like an uncertain or unprofessional career but as our lives and entertainment become increasingly digital, the content creation industry is becoming an increasingly stable financial option for young people. While I’m not privy to Jamie’s finances, it is apparent that he’s stumbled upon a route to success.

Even then, child internet stardom begs the question of safety and longevity. Dr. Crystal Abidin, a professor in Internet Studies at Curtin University, advises that young content creators need to reach a level of maturity and independence where they are capable of making their own financial, creative and schedule decisions before following the content creator path. At age 16, I would argue that Jamie has achieved this standard, demonstrated by the mature handle he seems to have on his audience, such as the call for Twitch moderators after he exploded in popularity.

Assuming Jamie can maintain this standard even after hitting the “algorithmic jackpot,” it remains critical that influencing does not become his entire existence. I say this not only as a warning to Jamie, but also as a warning to all young content creators. Popularity and virality can change just as quickly as internet trends themselves, so influencer stardom may not be as secure as we hope, especially for young people who go viral. Early virality also has the potential to put pressure on young people and create a generation of burnt-out content creators. Due to this, we shouldn’t always count on an online career beyond a creator’s younger years.

Despite all of this, I maintain confidence in Jamie’s abilities to grow his platform and hold onto other hobbies and aspirations. Based on his Twitch streams, he is not only a gamer and variety streamer, but also a musician and student with his eyes on a college education. While funny and engaging, Jamie is also remarkably down-to-earth and, at the end of the day, a kid doing what he loves, which shows. On the surface, he has handled his rise to popularity well and continues to grind on his content despite the fact that he could just sit back and let the virality do its work. So, yeah, Jamie fits perfectly into the narrative of young content creators going viral, but I would wager that he has and will run with this opportunity. The only thing I don’t believe is that he wears the astronaut helmet of his own volition. Jamie, if you’re reading this — does your mom make you wear that?

Daily Arts Writer Maddie Agne can be reached at maagne@umich.edu.